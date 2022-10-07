NEW ORLEANS — The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to confronting coastal land loss in Louisiana, has completed the first phase of its fifth oyster reef using shell collected through its Oyster Shell Recycling Program. The reef, constructed in late September and early October with the help of more than 150 volunteers, was built in partnership with the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe to protect a rapidly eroding mound complex of cultural importance to the tribe. The second phase of the reef will be completed next year.

