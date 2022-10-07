Read full article on original website
Investor Pays $31.4M for Whole Foods Building in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Stan Johnson Company, a national commercial real estate brokerage firm, has completed the sale of Arabella Station, home to Whole Foods Market, at 5600 Magazine Street. The 30,300-square-foot retail property sold for approximately $31.4 million. Jason Maier of Stan Johnson Company represented the 1031 exchange buyer, a New York-based private investor. The property was owned by Arabella Station LLC, operated by local developer Christopher Sarpy, who purchased it from the City of New Orleans in 2001.
Chaffe & Associates Promotes Lacie Lannes
NEW ORLEANS — The Board of Directors of Chaffe & Associates has announced that Lacie Lannes has been promoted to financial analyst. Her role includes financial statement analysis and business and industry research. She has been with the firm for 22 years and is experienced in valuing closely held businesses with particular expertise in asset holding entities.
PJ’s Coffee Adds Locations on Both Sides of Lake
NEW ORLEANS – PJ’s Coffee is opening two new company-owned shops in the greater New Orleans area with plans for more on the horizon. Once the new stores are up and running, Ballard Brands — run by Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard — will operate 12 PJ’s stores in the area. Nationwide, there are nearly 150 locations.
Study: Convention Center Hotel Would Support 1,100 New Jobs
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center announced that HVS Convention, Sports, & Entertainment has completed a hotel market study to determine the viability and advantages of a proposed Convention Center Headquarters Hotel. A convention center spokesperson said the goal of the project is to enhance the facility’s ability to compete with other “tier 1” convention destinations such as Chicago, Orlando, Las Vegas and Atlanta, all of which have connected hotels.
Fontenot Installed as President of GNO Louis A. Martinet Foundation
NEW ORLEANS — Frilot LLC attorney Valerie Fontenot was installed as President of the Greater New Orleans Louis A. Martinet Foundation and Legal Society. Frilot offers full service representation in all areas of litigation on a local, regional and national basis before all courts, administrative agencies and tribunals.
LAMMICO Celebrates 40 Years
METAIRIE (press release) – 2022 marks the 40th year that Metairie-based LAMMICO has been providing medical professional liability insurance. Four decades ago, physicians across the nation were faced with a crisis: many commercial insurance carriers were unwilling to provide medical malpractice coverage or would offer it only at exorbitant rates. In response to the crisis, leadership of state medical societies throughout the country founded medical professional liability mutual insurance companies to bring affordability and stability to the insurance marketplace. The leadership of the Louisiana State Medical Society recommended the formation of Louisiana Medical Mutual Insurance Company in August 1981. LAMMICO, a policyholder-owned and governed company, issued its first policy effective Jan. 1, 1982.
Episode 122: Dr. Michelle Collins Unveils the New Loyola-Ochsner Nursing Simulation Lab
This month, Loyola University New Orleans is celebrating the debut of a $1.9 million dollar experiential learning space that allows nursing students to practice many medical procedures — from drawing blood to delivering a baby — using robotic mannequins and other high-tech devices. On today’s episode, Collins talks about the new lab, the nationwide nursing shortage, Loyola’s Ochsner partnership and her long-running blog about the PBS show “Call the Midwife.”
Tulane Partners with New Schools for New Orleans to Recruit More Teachers
NEW ORLEANS — From Tulane University:. The U.S. Department of Education has awarded over $10 million in federal funding to expand and enhance teacher recruitment efforts in New Orleans. Tulane University School of Professional Advancement (Tulane SoPA) will operate as lead recipient of the Department of Education’s Supporting Effective...
CRCL Builds 5th Oyster Reef with Recycled Shells
NEW ORLEANS — The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to confronting coastal land loss in Louisiana, has completed the first phase of its fifth oyster reef using shell collected through its Oyster Shell Recycling Program. The reef, constructed in late September and early October with the help of more than 150 volunteers, was built in partnership with the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe to protect a rapidly eroding mound complex of cultural importance to the tribe. The second phase of the reef will be completed next year.
