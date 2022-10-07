Read full article on original website
Ana De Armas Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Plunging Sequined Dress At The 'Blonde' Premiere
Ana de Armas was a vision at the Hollywood red carpet premiere of Blonde in a shimmering, sultry and illuminating gown! The Knives Out actress, 34, donned a floor-length Louis Vuitton dress that was adorned in glistening sequins and featured a halter, plunging neckline and curve-hugging fit. The No Time...
Mila Kunis Rocks Sultry Look At New York Premiere Of Netflix's 'Luckiest Girl Alive'
Mila Kunis stepped out in style for the New York premiere of Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive. The 39-year-old sported a look by designer Carolina Herrera in a sleek, low-cut, black mini dress and thigh-high boots as she posed for photographs at Paris Theater on Thursday, September 29.The Spy Who Dumped Me actress — who also stars in the thrilling new Netflix drama — proved she can rock a black carpet as she showcased her trim waist and long legs in the little black number. Luckiest Girl Alive, based on a novel written by Jessica Knoll, premiered on the popular streaming...
ETOnline.com
The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp Get Steamy in 'The Idol' Teaser
Expect a lot of heat between The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in their upcoming HBO series, The Idol. The latest trailer dropped Thursday and there's no shortage of sparks flying between the singer and the actress, as she navigates Hollywood's intense demand while he disrupts her team's goals by catapulting himself as the sole driver behind her budding career.
Florence Pugh Takes a Sartorial Spin in Feathered Valentino Couture Dress for ‘The Wonder’ Premiere at BFI London Film Festival
Florence Pugh had a playful moment on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival on Friday when she twirled to demonstrate the delicate construction of her feather-trimmed Valentino couture dress. The actress, who attended the premiere of “The Wonder,” coordinated the coral fall 2022 couture collection gown with a pair of the brand’s lace-up sandals from the resort 2023 collection. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style Evolution'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style She accessorized with a Maria Tasha diamond necklace, David Morris yellow and white diamond chandelier earrings, carousel collection bracelets and a...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Kelly Rowland At ‘The Curse Of Bridge Hollow’ Screening In L.A.
Grammy Award Winning artist Kelly Rowland attended the red carpet for Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow in Los Angeles over the weekend. She wore a black pant suit for the event and looked very nice and chic. She added a braided style updo with black sunglasses with black leather gloves to finish off her look! She joined other cast members for the spooky film that is set to stream on Netflix October 14th, 2022. See the designer look she wore inside….
Lindsay Lohan Is an Heiress Suffering From Amnesia in Holiday Romance ‘Falling for Christmas’ Trailer
Lindsay Lohan is in the holiday spirit. The actress on Friday debuted the official trailer for her upcoming Netflix film Falling for Christmas, in which she stars alongside Chord Overstreet. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Rings of Power' Writers React to 5 Fan Criticisms of Their Show'Luckiest Girl Alive' Review: Mila Kunis Leads Lackluster Netflix Adaptation of Jessica Knoll's Best-SellerFirst 'Super Mario Bros.' Trailer: Chris Pratt Brings Nintendo Favorite to Life In the film, Lohan plays a hotel heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident — seconds after a marriage proposal. Unable to remember who she is, the heiress...
Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey marries Ozark star Marc Menchaca in Italy
Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey has married her partner, Ozark star Marc Menchaca, in a lavish ceremony in Italy.Photographs shared online showed the bride dressed in a sleeveless halter neck gown featuring a plunging neckline and backless design. Headey also wore a floral headpiece and veil in her hair, while Menchaca looked smart in a navy-blue suit accessorised with a wide-brimmed beige hat.The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, including fellow actors Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas. The ceremony reportedly took place on Thursday (6 October)....
Brooke Shields, Sigourney Weaver and Molly Ringwald stun as they lead star-studded red carpet at Metropolitan Opera's opening night of Medea
A slew of stars including Brooke Shields, Sigourney Weaver and Molly Ringwald lit up the red carpet at the Metropolitan Opera's latest opening this Tuesday. Acclaimed soprano Sondra Radvanovsky is playing the title role in a production of the 18th century opera Medea by Luigi Cherubini. Brooke, 57, emphasized her...
Halle Bailey Making History As A Black Actress Starring In The Little Mermaid, But Her Sister Chloe Also Has A Major Goal In Mind
Halle Bailey is going to be The Little Mermaid, but there's nothing little about sister Chloe's plans.
Keke Palmer Lands On The 2022 TIME100 Next List
Keke Palmer has been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list as an Innovator. TIME Magazine revealed the list on Wednesday (Sept. 28), unveiling an issue of the publication featuring Palmer, 29, as their cover star. Along with the NOPE actress being granted cover star status for the storied magazine,...
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
15 Years Later, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley And More From The Cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
No one could have predicted that a movie based on a theme park attraction could attract multiple theme parks-worth of movie-goers into theaters around the world and spawn a massively successful, long-running franchise. However, that accurately describes the success of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies -- starring Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom as William Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA in NYC after breakup rumors
“Holivia” is still hot and heavy. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde packed on the PDA during a date in New York City on Thursday night. The couple passionately kissed and embraced each other in the streets of Manhattan. The pop superstar, 28, and the actress, 38, chose casual attire...
'Matilda the Musical' star Emma Thompson says it took a team of 'six people' to carry her Miss Trunchbull costume to set each day
Emma Thompson said at a press conference at London Film Festival that it took "three hours" to put her costume together for each day of filming.
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams had Mrs Doubtfire makeup on when he met Pierce Brosnan
Imagine meeting comedy movie legend Robin Williams for the first time. Now imagine meeting Robin Williams for the first time, but he’s wearing the full Mrs Doubtfire makeup. That’s exactly what happened for James Bond star Pierce Brosnan. The ‘90s movie is one of Williams’ most iconic roles,...
Tilda Swinton Channels David Bowie and Retro Rock Star Style for ‘The Eternal Daughter’ Premiere at BFI London Film Festival
Tilda Swinton arrived at the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday in a look that married ’50s inspiration and David Bowie’s style for the premiere of her new film “The Eternal Daughter.” Swinton wore a powder blue suit with a wide lapel collar, flared trousers that were almost waist-high and a pin-striped white shirt with a black tie. She topped off the look with a pair of matching light blue shoes.More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style Evolution'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style Swinton’s platinum blond hair was styled in a retro-inspired updo that was a...
TODAY.com
‘Thriller’ doc to show never-before-seen Michael Jackson interviews
To mark the big anniversary of Michael Jackson’s hit song “Thriller,” a behind-the-scenes documentary about the album is in the works. The film will feature never-before-seen interviews and will focus on how the album launched Jackson into super-stardom.Oct. 5, 2022.
NME
The Internet wants Jennifer Coolidge to be next James Bond after ‘Shotgun Wedding’ trailer
A trailer for upcoming film Shotgun Wedding has sparked calls from fans for Jennifer Coolidge to become the next James Bond. Directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect), the rom-com action film follows Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) as they prepare to get married in a luxury destination, only for their wedding day to spiral into chaos as their entire party is taken hostage.
Lindsay Lohan's 'Jingle Bell Rock' Cover from Falling for Christmas Will Be Available to Stream
In the trailer for her upcoming Netflix holiday film Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan makes a nod to her 2004 hit film Mean Girls with a cover of "Jingle Bell Rock" Lindsay Lohan has graced fans with an early Christmas gift... and it's so fetch! The Mean Girls star, 36, has recorded a cover of "Jingle Bell Rock," which appeared on the new trailer for her upcoming Netflix holiday film Falling for Christmas and is available for pre-save on all music streaming platforms. "Break out your [camcorder emoji] because...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted driving around Beverly Hills in custom Rolls Royce
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently spotted going on a romantic date in a one-of-a-kind ride! The Hollywood couple were photographed leaving the Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles, with the actor driving Jennifer’s custom Rolls Royce Drophead Coupe. The pair were seen having a lot of fun...
