Dollar edges higher, yen slips toward level that prompted intervention

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged back toward September's multi-year highs on Tuesday as worries about rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions unsettled investors, while the yen hovered near the level that prompted last month's intervention. Strong U.S. labour market data and an expectation that Thursday's inflation...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Nasdaq falls as U.S. export controls on China weigh on chip stocks

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a two-year low on Monday as chipmakers bore the brunt of U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry, while investors treaded carefully ahead of the start of the earnings season. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) was down 2.7%, after the Biden administration...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Wall Street falls with tech shares; investors assess rate outlook

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on Monday as investors worried about the impact of more interest rate hikes and pulled out of technology shares and chipmakers after the United States announced restrictions aimed at hobbling China's semiconductor industry. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said tighter...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Stocks ease as Ukraine attacks and rate outlook spark flight to havens

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Global shares dropped on Monday after Russian missiles pounded cities across Ukraine and as renewed concern about the economic outlook sent investors into safe-haven assets such as the dollar and bonds. Any belief that the Federal Reserve will shift to a softer stance towards monetary...
MARKETS
kitco.com

METALS-Aluminium staggers lower on recession fears

(Recasts with updated prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Aluminium and some other base metal prices slumped on Tuesday as concern grew that a global economic downturn and rising COVID-19 cases in top consumer China would curb demand. A reversal that saw the dollar index ease in the European afternoon spurred some metals to pare losses and pushed others into positive territory.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Oil falls on recession and China COVID fears

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices lost about 2% on Tuesday, extending the previous session's almost 2% decline, as recession fears and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns over global demand. World Bank President David Malpass and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold price sharply down on bearish outside market forces

(Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Monday, pressured by a higher U.S. dollar index, rising U.S. Treasury yields and weaker crude oil prices. The specter of an aggressively tight monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to hang over the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $25.20 at $1,684.10 and December silver was down $0.40 at $19.86.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Bitcoin dips to $19,200 as global financial markets tumble

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s comments that the U.S. economy is likely to enter a recession in the next...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold price up slightly on tepid short covering

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are slightly higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, on some mild short covering in the futures market and timid bargain hunting and/or safe-haven demand in the cash market. December gold was last up $2.60 at $1,677.80 and December silver was down $0.10 at $19.52. Global...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Stablecoins should be subject to the same rules as banks, say regulators

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Most existing stablecoin issuers promise (implicitly or explicitly) to maintain a stable value, typically relative to a single...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Crypto SWOT: A crackdown by the Taliban has led to a collapse in cryptocurrency use in Afghanistan

• Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Casper, rising 21.84%. • In Mastercard’s latest step into crypto, the credit card behemoth is leaning on a recently acquired blockchain analytics company to do due diligence on digital assets merchants, reports Bloomberg. The company is leveraging data from CipherTrace, acquired in 2021, to launch a solution that ought to keep Mastercard compliant with crypto regulation, the article explains.
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Bitcoin Oct. 11 chart alert - Bulls, bears fighting to a stalemate

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control amid quieter and sideways trading, with neither gaining much ground and still on a level overall near-term technical playing field. That suggests more sideways and choppy trading in the near term. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES

