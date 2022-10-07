(Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Monday, pressured by a higher U.S. dollar index, rising U.S. Treasury yields and weaker crude oil prices. The specter of an aggressively tight monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to hang over the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $25.20 at $1,684.10 and December silver was down $0.40 at $19.86.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO