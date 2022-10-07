Read full article on original website
Dollar edges higher, yen slips toward level that prompted intervention
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged back toward September's multi-year highs on Tuesday as worries about rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions unsettled investors, while the yen hovered near the level that prompted last month's intervention. Strong U.S. labour market data and an expectation that Thursday's inflation...
Nasdaq falls as U.S. export controls on China weigh on chip stocks
Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a two-year low on Monday as chipmakers bore the brunt of U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry, while investors treaded carefully ahead of the start of the earnings season. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) was down 2.7%, after the Biden administration...
Wall Street falls with tech shares; investors assess rate outlook
NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on Monday as investors worried about the impact of more interest rate hikes and pulled out of technology shares and chipmakers after the United States announced restrictions aimed at hobbling China's semiconductor industry. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said tighter...
Stocks ease as Ukraine attacks and rate outlook spark flight to havens
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Global shares dropped on Monday after Russian missiles pounded cities across Ukraine and as renewed concern about the economic outlook sent investors into safe-haven assets such as the dollar and bonds. Any belief that the Federal Reserve will shift to a softer stance towards monetary...
METALS-Aluminium staggers lower on recession fears
(Recasts with updated prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Aluminium and some other base metal prices slumped on Tuesday as concern grew that a global economic downturn and rising COVID-19 cases in top consumer China would curb demand. A reversal that saw the dollar index ease in the European afternoon spurred some metals to pare losses and pushed others into positive territory.
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
IMF: 'The worst is yet to come' as 2023 will feel like a recession for many
(Kitco News) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that 2023 will feel like a recession for many as it cut its global growth outlook for the next year, stating "the worst is yet to come." The updated forecast sees global growth at 2.7% next year, down from the July forecast...
Oil falls on recession and China COVID fears
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices lost about 2% on Tuesday, extending the previous session's almost 2% decline, as recession fears and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns over global demand. World Bank President David Malpass and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on...
Gold price sharply down on bearish outside market forces
(Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Monday, pressured by a higher U.S. dollar index, rising U.S. Treasury yields and weaker crude oil prices. The specter of an aggressively tight monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to hang over the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $25.20 at $1,684.10 and December silver was down $0.40 at $19.86.
Strong USDX, rising U.S. Treasury yields, stingy Fed punish gold, silver prices
(Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are sharply lower near midday Monday. The safe-haven metals are being hit...
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon: U.S. to face recession in 6-9 months, markets could become disorderly
(Kitco News) The U.S. economy could be in a recession by the middle of next year, warned JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon, adding that markets could become disorderly and the S&P 500 is at risk of falling another 20%. The situation is dire, with problematic inflation, oversized...
Bitcoin dips to $19,200 as global financial markets tumble
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's comments that the U.S. economy is likely to enter a recession in the next...
British pension funds press BoE to extend bond buys amid cash scramble
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - UK pension schemes are racing to raise hundreds of billions of pounds to shore up derivatives positions before the Bank of England calls time on support aimed at keeping them afloat.
UK economy shrinks in August; pound rises on hopes of bond-buying extension – business live
Business group says 0.3% fall in monthly GDP is ‘warning sign that economy already stalling before market turmoil of recent weeks’
Bitcoin mining difficulty hits new all-time high as institutions show increased interest
Mining difficulty is an automatically adjusting feature of the Bitcoin protocol that determines how difficult it is to...
Gold price up slightly on tepid short covering
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are slightly higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, on some mild short covering in the futures market and timid bargain hunting and/or safe-haven demand in the cash market. December gold was last up $2.60 at $1,677.80 and December silver was down $0.10 at $19.52. Global...
Stablecoins should be subject to the same rules as banks, say regulators
"Most existing stablecoin issuers promise (implicitly or explicitly) to maintain a stable value, typically relative to a single...
Crypto SWOT: A crackdown by the Taliban has led to a collapse in cryptocurrency use in Afghanistan
• Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Casper, rising 21.84%. • In Mastercard’s latest step into crypto, the credit card behemoth is leaning on a recently acquired blockchain analytics company to do due diligence on digital assets merchants, reports Bloomberg. The company is leveraging data from CipherTrace, acquired in 2021, to launch a solution that ought to keep Mastercard compliant with crypto regulation, the article explains.
Philips expects profit to drop with $1.3 billion hit to sleep business
AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) said on Wednesday its third-quarter core profit would drop around 60%, and it flagged a charge of 1.3 billion euros ($1.26 billion) on the value of its plagued sleep and respiratory care business.
Bitcoin Oct. 11 chart alert - Bulls, bears fighting to a stalemate
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control amid quieter and sideways trading, with neither gaining much ground and still on a level overall near-term technical playing field. That suggests more sideways and choppy trading in the near term. Stay tuned!
