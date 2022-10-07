ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

‘We did it!’ — Uvalde’s entire school police department suspended following activism from families

By Yvette Benavides, David Martin Davies, Texas Public Radio
texasstandard.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
texasstandard.org

Uvalde school district starts search for new superintendent

Hal Harrell, the superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, was greeted by a crowd of supporters outside the board meeting held to discuss his retirement on Monday evening. They cheered, clapped and chanted his last name as he walked by. Inside the board room, family members of the...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy