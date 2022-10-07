Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
State misses deadline for program to expand school lunch aid
Last month, a bipartisan majority of state senators sent Gov. Chris Sununu a letter with a last-minute request. The U.S. Department of Agriculture was continuing a program to allow states to automatically sign up eligible public school students for the free and reduced-price lunch program using their families’ Medicaid enrollment information. Twenty-seven states were already enrolled; the deadline for new states to join this year was Sept. 30.
laconiadailysun.com
Jim Mayotte: New Hampshire residents need a change from current Democratic leaders
Recently, many letters to the editor have stated Don Bolduc and Karoline Leavitt are liars. I do not want to burst someone’s bubble, but all politicians are liars. Answer the following questions:
Comments / 0