Tempe, AZ

Arizona Sports

Cardinals thought Kyler Murray picked up 1st down on final drive

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went into a slide at the Philadelphia Eagles’ 25-yard line in the final 35 seconds of Sunday’s game in Glendale. The Cardinals trailed 20-17, and Murray picked up nine yards on a rush on second-and-10. The clocked ticked down, the Cardinals’ offense rushed...
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports

NFL to evaluate roughing-the-passer rule, per report

The NFL plans to discuss roughing-the-passer penalties amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the conversations are internal, said changes to the rule are not expected during the season. The person also said the league has not given officials a directive to emphasize roughing calls following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals will sign RB Corey Clement to practice squad

It would appear the Arizona Cardinals are preparing to be without at least one of their rostered running backs after losing three of their four available players to injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Arizona Sports John Gambadoro reports the Cardinals have agreed to sign free agent back Corey...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley heading to IR, out for year

Arizona Cardinals receiver Antoine Wesley was designated to return after a four-week stint on the injured reserve due to a hip/groin issue, but the jump-ball threat will now miss the rest of the regular season and head to the injured reserve, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. Kingsbury only called...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore active, Rodney Hudson out vs. Eagles

GLENDALE — After battling a knee issue this week at practice, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is officially active for the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The wide receiver entered the tilt as a game-time decision, although head coach Kliff Kingsbury was hopeful Moore...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals have few answers for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in 1st half

For those Arizona Cardinals fans optimistic the early game woes would go away against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, you will have to wait another week. Arizona trails 14-10 at halftime and their deficit is largely because of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts who is 15-for-22 for 140 passing yards, 36 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

