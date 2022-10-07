Read full article on original website
SoDel Concepts Announces Purchase of ‘Iconic’ Cottage Café
The new team doesn’t intend to make any changes, but rather ‘support the people that work there, and give them what they need to be successful.’
WMDT.com
Ocean City staple restaurant closing its doors, city officials hoping tourism continues thriving
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Soon coastal highway in Ocean City will never look the same, as the original Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli is permanently closing its doors. Owner Warren Rosenfeld says its something that started off as just a dream. “When it opened I was very sentimental about it carrying on sort of the family name. My dad was a holocaust survivor and my grandparents came over from Germany in 1939,” Rosenfeld said.
PhillyBite
Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Art League sets Longwood Gardens bus trip Dec. 8
The Rehoboth Art League is organizing a bus trip to experience A Longwood Christmas Thursday, Dec. 8, at the world-renowned Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. Taking in the botanical beauty, participants can celebrate the holiday season and stroll Longwood’s indoor conservatory and outdoor gardens, with more than 400 acres to explore. Lights and decorated trees abound for self-guided tours of the property.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Dos Locos
REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– One Rehoboth Beach restaurant is celebrating a big milestone this year and the Foodie Team was able to join in on the fun. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Dos Locos!. Dos Locos is located at 208 Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach. If you...
WMDT.com
“It’s memories made in Ocean City:” Endless Summer Cruisin celebrates 25th anniversary
OCEAN CITY, Md.- “Great weather, great food, great people, and lots and lots of classic cars to see,” Visitor Laura Smith said. Ocean City was a hotspot for car lovers of all ages as the annual Endless Summer Cruisin event rolled back to the resort town. Vendors lined...
Dining in Lewes: 10 reasons to eat downtown
In the mid-20th century, Lewes, Delaware, was known for menhaden fish factories, and locals referred to the distinct aroma as the “smell of money.” The odor kept many tourists away, which in turn kept developers from tearing down city blocks to build motels. Bicentennial-related activism — and the death of the local menhaden fishery — led to preservation initiatives and a listing ... Read More
WBOC
Dover Begins Annual Silver Lake Draw Down
DOVER, Del.- The City of Dover began it's annual drawdown of Silver Lake this morning. Water levels in Silver Lake will become noticeably lower over the next two weeks. The drawdown will continue through Oct. 21 or until the water has gone down at least two feet. Dover Director of...
Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
wjbr.com
Meet Uncle Fester Our Mutt Monday Pet Of The Week
Every week with Deanna and Justin, you can tune into Mutt Monday with Brandywine Valley SPCA and WJBR. Below, you can meet Uncle Fester, our Mutt Monday pet of the week!. Uncle Fester is such a sweet 4 year old pup who loves people and is also dog friendly! Uncle Fester came to the shelter as a skinny little stray and he is so deserving of a loving family.
tourcounsel.com
An Insider's Guide to Cape May, New Jersey
New Jersey 's beaches are among the busiest during the summer, especially for New Yorkers who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Among the highest-rated beaches by critics is Cape May, located in the far south of the state. In addition to its colorful architecture, this destination stands out for its four kilometers of sand, options for practicing water and beach sports, as well as for its restaurants facing the sea.
Cape Gazette
Lewes named most beautiful city in America again
It comes as no surprise to the people of Lewes that their beloved city has again been named one of the most beautiful towns in America. Lewes was awarded the top prize for towns with a population of 2,000 to 5,000 people at the 2022 America in Bloom annual symposium held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in St. Louis, Mo.
WGMD Radio
DE Emergency Order Allows Fall Staging of Poultry Litter
An emergency order for a 180-day extension has been allowed for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware Crop fields – beginning on November 1st. This emergency order was approved during the October 4th Delaware Nutrient Management Commission meeting. Control orders last spring severely restricted the movement and spreading of poultry litter because of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in Kent and New Castle Counties – which caused a hardship for some farmers.
Cape Gazette
A realistic roadmap to bring every Delawarean into the Information Age
You learn a lot about a place when you grow up there, go to school there, patrol it as a state trooper, and represent it in the Legislature. I’ve found that most of my friends and neighbors here in Sussex County are what I call middle people. We try to avoid ideological extremes, viewing government as a way to solve practical problems, not stoke political passions.
Cape Gazette
A Night of Danceable Big Band Music set Nov. 13
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 and American Legion Post Family will present A Night of Danceable Big Band Music provided by the Tim Laushey Orchestra from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, at American Legion Post 28, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro. Dress to impress. Tickets are $25 per person...
Cape Gazette
I skipped the Grand Ole Opry for surgery at Beebe Healthcare
Recently I was on vacation with my spouse to tour Nashville, Tenn., and ultimately, Asheville, N.C., with friends. A week-long road trip was planned, and we were all so excited. Sadly, the excitement and joy of seeing my friends and being on a road trip soon faded. As we arrived...
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October
DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
PhillyBite
A Guide to Brunch Spots in Delaware
- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
oceancity.com
The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland
Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on Delmarva
If you live on the Eastern Shore, you know just how central fried chicken is to the area's food culture. Around here, fried chicken ranks just as high as steamed Blue crabs, and you will often find them served together during the summer. While crabs are a little bit more of a treat, fried chicken is a regular dietary staple for Delmarva residents. Here's where you can get your fill of the crispiest, juiciest chicken this area has to offer.
