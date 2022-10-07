ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore active, Rodney Hudson out vs. Eagles

GLENDALE — After battling a knee issue this week at practice, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is officially active for the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The wide receiver entered the tilt as a game-time decision, although head coach Kliff Kingsbury was hopeful Moore...
NFL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals will sign RB Corey Clement to practice squad

It would appear the Arizona Cardinals are preparing to be without at least one of their rostered running backs after losing three of their four available players to injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Arizona Sports John Gambadoro reports the Cardinals have agreed to sign free agent back Corey...
NFL
Arizona Sports

Cardinals re-sign TE Maxx Williams to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals signed Maxx Williams to the practice squad on Monday, three days after the team released the tight end from the 53-man roster. Arizona released practice squad receiver C.J. Board in order to complete the signing. Williams appeared in the first four games of the year but topped...
NFL
Arizona Sports

NFL to evaluate roughing-the-passer rule, per report

The NFL plans to discuss roughing-the-passer penalties amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the conversations are internal, said changes to the rule are not expected during the season. The person also said the league has not given officials a directive to emphasize roughing calls following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: High-octane Seahawks focus on run defense

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points. And they’ve lost twice. The reason? A defense that is broken. Incapable of stopping the run. Incapable of stopping big plays. And until that changes, no matter how many points Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense scores it may not be enough.
SEATTLE, WA
Arizona Sports

Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley heading to IR, out for year

Arizona Cardinals receiver Antoine Wesley was designated to return after a four-week stint on the injured reserve due to a hip/groin issue, but the jump-ball threat will now miss the rest of the regular season and head to the injured reserve, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. Kingsbury only called...
NFL
Arizona Sports

Cardinals set as home underdogs by oddsmakers against Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals come into their Week 5 matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles as 5.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Cardinals are looking for their first win at home since Week 7 in 2021 against the Houston Texans and oddsmakers find it unlikely despite being tied for first place in the NFC West standings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2022 report cards: Infielders

The Arizona Diamondbacks infield featured one of the best first basemen in the league in 2022. However, the rest of the group struggled. Overall, the Diamondbacks infield — sans catchers — slashed .232/.307/.381 with a 21st-ranked .688 OPS. They ranked 27th in hits, 19th in home runs and 17th in runs batted in.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Dylan Guenther makes Arizona’s opening roster; Coyotes claim G Ingram

The Arizona Coyotes’ roster for the start of the 2022-23 season is out and includes highly touted prospect Dylan Guenther. Guenther, a 19-year-old forward, is ranked as one of the Coyotes’ top two prospects alongside 2022 N0. 3 overall pick Logan Cooley. Guenther had a terrific year last season in the Western Hockey League (WHL), amounting to 45 goals and 46 assists in 59 games for the Edmonton Oil Kings.
NHL
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns sign Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, waive Frank Jackson

The Phoenix Suns made three roster moves on Tuesday, signing guards Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, while waiving guard Frank Jackson. Arms and Lee are signed on training camp deals and are not taking up one of the Suns’ 15 traditional roster spots. That number still sits at 14, with an open slot still available for Phoenix to use. Last season, the Suns kept that open until Bismack Biyombo filled it in January.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

