Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Who should KC Chiefs fans root for in Week 5?

With the Chiefs not playing on Sunday, the Kingdom has some time to pass. Who should Chiefs fans be rooting for while they await Monday Night Football?. The energy that pairs with big games tends to keep the eyes of Chiefs Kingdom glued to the clock ahead of the weekend. The days leading up to kickoff on Raiders week, however, always pass by exceptionally slow. On this go-around, with the Chiefs and Raiders squaring off on Monday Night Football, the wait is even longer. One way for Chiefs fans to survive the slowly ticking clock of the weekend standing between them and the Week 5 nightcap is to invest heavily in Sunday’s action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Fall to the Kansas City Chiefs 30-29.

For the Las Vegas Raiders, it was more of the same. The Raiders matched up with the Kansas City Chiefs for the entire game, in fact building a 17-point lead in the first half, but Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce and rallied the Chiefs to a thrilling 30-29 victory before more than 76,000 fans at Arrowhead Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Raiders Look to Contain Mahomes and Company on MNF

The Las Vegas Raiders will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight for a Monday Night Football showdown. The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Their biggest challenge, though, could very well be the location just as much as the opponent.
KANSAS CITY, MO

