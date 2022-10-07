Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Fans Throw Bottles at Raiders Players as They Exit Field at Halftime
The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated their divisional foe the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football by a score of 30-29. Andy Reid’s squad advances to 4-1 on the year while Josh McDaniels’ Raiders fall to 1-4. However, the Chiefs were down 20-10 at halftime, and fans...
Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders
Grandview police change strategy as they struggle to fill officer positions. Scott Reiss, Dezman Moses recap Chiefs win on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Travis Kelce discusses his 4-touchdown performance against the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record...
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/10/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs will clash in an AFC West showdown on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time to get ready and observe our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Raiders...
Travis Kelce discusses his 4-touchdown performance against the Raiders
The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit and Kansas City extended its mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 win.
Who should KC Chiefs fans root for in Week 5?
With the Chiefs not playing on Sunday, the Kingdom has some time to pass. Who should Chiefs fans be rooting for while they await Monday Night Football?. The energy that pairs with big games tends to keep the eyes of Chiefs Kingdom glued to the clock ahead of the weekend. The days leading up to kickoff on Raiders week, however, always pass by exceptionally slow. On this go-around, with the Chiefs and Raiders squaring off on Monday Night Football, the wait is even longer. One way for Chiefs fans to survive the slowly ticking clock of the weekend standing between them and the Week 5 nightcap is to invest heavily in Sunday’s action.
Las Vegas Raiders Fall to the Kansas City Chiefs 30-29.
For the Las Vegas Raiders, it was more of the same. The Raiders matched up with the Kansas City Chiefs for the entire game, in fact building a 17-point lead in the first half, but Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce and rallied the Chiefs to a thrilling 30-29 victory before more than 76,000 fans at Arrowhead Stadium.
Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs top Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday night thriller
Here are the highlights from the “Monday Night Football” matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were brilliant for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs put on a show in the second half vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, Down to the Raiders, you just knew Patrick Mahomes would take over and that he'd look for his Mr. Reliable in the red zone. We're of course talking about tight end Travis Kelce....
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 5 win over Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered one of their first significant injuries of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. The team quickly ruled out DT Tershawn Wharton after he hobbled off the field early in the game. Chiefs HC Andy Reid revealed that it will be a season-ending knee injury for Wharton.
Fan information for Chiefs-Raiders game: Parking, drum honoree change, traffic advice
Here is what to know about the “Monday Night Football” game between the Chiefs and Raiders.
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels blasted for 2-point attempt in loss to the Kansas City Chiefs
New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was on the sideline as Derek Carr hit Davante Adams for what
Raiders Look to Contain Mahomes and Company on MNF
The Las Vegas Raiders will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight for a Monday Night Football showdown. The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Their biggest challenge, though, could very well be the location just as much as the opponent.
