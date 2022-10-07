Read full article on original website
The 26 Best Furniture Deals to Shop Before the Prime Early Access Sale Ends
Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is here, and the all-new sale event features hundreds of markdowns on furniture for the living room, bedroom, dining room, patio, and more. The Prime Early Access Sale is designed to fill the hole between Prime Day in July and Black Friday in November, so folks can get a head-start on their holiday shopping. But you have to move quickly—the sale runs October 11 through October 12.
Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more
Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.Kicking off today with deals dropping until Wednesday, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo...
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Deals Worth Buying During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has officially begun, and if you’re a bargain hunter like me, it’s as if Christmas has come early. In fact, that’s the beauty of the sale; it’s modeled to help you get a jumpstart on the busy holiday shopping season. From now until 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 12 you can scroll through thousands of deals across major categories in home, kitchen, electronics, beauty, and more.
The 47 Best Prime Early Access Deals You Won’t Want to Miss from iRobot, Shark, KitchenAid, and More
It’s never too early to start checking items off your holiday shopping list, and this year the deals start earlier than ever. Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is here, and it’s the perfect opportunity to shop huge discounts on coveted items like vacuums, kitchenware, rugs, bedding, and more before the hectic holiday season.
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
KitchenAid’s Iconic Stand Mixer Is $120 Off During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Fall and holiday baking is in the air—and now’s the time to make sure you have the proper tools to get the job done. One of my core childhood memories was baking pumpkin bars and sugar cookies with my mom, and at the center of it all was her white KitchenAid stand mixer. The hefty mixer produces large batches of dough at such speed, I was mesmerized by the ferocity of it as a young baker, and I admittedly get enchanted by the same appliance today. And now thousands of KitchenAid fans (like me) can get the iconic stand mixer for 32% off during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale: But only for one more day.
Our Boucle Chair Sold Out Twice in Just 3 Weeks—and It’s Finally Back in Stock
When it comes to furnishing your space, a comfortable chair is a must-have. And if you’re looking for a versatile, on-trend option, you’re in luck—the Better Homes & Gardens Upholstered Swivel Chair is finally back in stock. The chair, which sold out twice in three weeks, has...
