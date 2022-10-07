Fall and holiday baking is in the air—and now’s the time to make sure you have the proper tools to get the job done. One of my core childhood memories was baking pumpkin bars and sugar cookies with my mom, and at the center of it all was her white KitchenAid stand mixer. The hefty mixer produces large batches of dough at such speed, I was mesmerized by the ferocity of it as a young baker, and I admittedly get enchanted by the same appliance today. And now thousands of KitchenAid fans (like me) can get the iconic stand mixer for 32% off during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale: But only for one more day.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO