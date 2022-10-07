ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 10 Virginia candidates raised 71 percent of all donations

By Kalyn Stralow
 4 days ago
In Virginia politics, state-level candidates and officeholders raised $34.6 million between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022. More than $24.6 million, or 71 percent, of all donations reported by candidate committees were raised by the 10 individuals at the top of the list.

Top 10 Virginia candidates (1/1/2022 – 6/30/2022)

Here are the 10 Virginia candidates and officeholders who have raised the most money so far in the 2023 election cycle, according to campaign finance reports submitted to the Virginia Department of Elections:

Rank Candidate/Officeholder Name Total Donations

1 Glenn Youngkin $22,548,063

2 Jennifer Carroll Foy $321,768

3 Jason Miyares $284,575

4 Dick Saslaw $270,240

5 Eileen Filler-Corn $230,453

6 Don Scott $229,199

7 Jennifer McClellan $201,513

8 Danica Roem $185,312

9 JD Danny Diggs $185,196

10 Tina Ramirez $182,167

The list of Virginia candidates and officeholders includes anyone with a candidate PAC that filed campaign finance reports during this time period, which may include former candidates or current officeholders who are not running in this cycle. PACs not associated with a candidate are not included in the values above.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Virginia PACs submitted to the Virginia Department of Elections. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies.

Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports. Data from additional reports due in between the deadlines below are published along with the reports listed here.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Jan Semiannual 1/15/2022

2022 Jul Semiannual (and Post-Primary) 7/15/2022

2023 Jan Semiannual 1/15/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

