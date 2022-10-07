Georgia vs. Auburn: Expert picks and predictions for Week 6 rivalry
This Saturday, No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 2-0) hosts Auburn (3-2, 1-1) in the 127th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The game is slated for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Athens, Georgia and will be broadcasted on CBS.
Georgia leads the series 62-56-8, but lately it hasn’t felt like much of a rivalry. UGA has won 14 of the last 17 games against the Tigers and 8 of the last 10.
Picks and predictions for Georgia vs. Auburn…
The money makers....
Georgia -29.5
If you think Georgia will win and cover: Georgia
If you think Georgia wins but does NOT cover: Georgia*
If you think Auburn wins: Auburn
Joe: Georgia*
James: Georgia*
JC: Georgia*
Over/Under: 49.5
Joe: Under
James: Over
JC: Under
Score prediction
Joe: Georgia, 31-10
James: Georgia, 38-13
JC: Georgia, 30-10
Georgia player props
Georgia’s leading receiver and his stats:
Joe: Brock Bowers: 6 catches, 88 yards, 2 TDs
James: Kenny McIntosh: 7 catches, 96 yards
JC: Brock Bowers: 5 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD
Georgia’s leading rusher and his stats:
Joe: Kenny McIntosh – 11 carries, 63 yards, 1 TD
James: Kendall Milton – 8 carries, 61 yards, 1 TD
JC: Kenny McIntosh – 10 carries, 72 yards
Stetson Bennett stats:
Joe: 24/35, 319 yards, 2 passing TDs, 0 INTs, 1 rushing TD
James: 22/33, 287 yards, 2 passing TDs, 0 INTs
JC: 21/35, 300 yards, 2 passing TDs, 0 INTs, 1 rushing TD
Georgia's defense
Georgia’s leading tackler:
Joe: Malaki Starks: 8 tackles
James: Jamon Dumas-Johnson: 6 tackles
JC: Jamon Dumas-Johnson: 8 tackles
How many sacks and who leads?
Joe: 1 sack, Nolan Smith
James: 3 sacks, Nolan Smith (2)
JC: 3 sacks, Nolan Smith, Mykel Wiliams, Dumas-Johnson get 1
How many turnovers does Georgia force?
Joe: 2 (2 interceptions)
James: 2 (1 forced fumble and 1 interception)
JC: 1 interception
Auburn's offense vs. Georgia defense:
Will Auburn have more than 300 total yards?
Joe: Yes
James: Yes
JC: No
Will Auburn have more than 200 passing yards?
Joe: Yes
James: No
JC: No
Will Auburn have more than 150 rushing yards?
Joe: No
James: No
JC: No
Robby Ashford stats:
Joe: 22/42, 265 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs
James: 20/38, 177 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
JC: 13/25, 170 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Georgia's offense vs. Auburn's defense
Will Georgia have more than 400 total yards?
Joe: Yes
James: Yes
JC: Yes
Will Georgia have more than 300 passing yards?
Joe: Yes
James: No
JC: Yes
Will Georgia have more than 200 rushing yards?
Joe: No
James: No
JC: No
