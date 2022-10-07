ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia vs. Auburn: Expert picks and predictions for Week 6 rivalry

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6XED_0iQSlPul00

This Saturday, No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 2-0) hosts Auburn (3-2, 1-1) in the 127th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The game is slated for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Athens, Georgia and will be broadcasted on CBS.

Georgia leads the series 62-56-8, but lately it hasn’t felt like much of a rivalry. UGA has won 14 of the last 17 games against the Tigers and 8 of the last 10.

If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

Picks and predictions for Georgia vs. Auburn…

6

The money makers....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJuuP_0iQSlPul00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia -29.5

If you think Georgia will win and cover: Georgia

If you think Georgia wins but does NOT cover: Georgia*

If you think Auburn wins: Auburn

Joe: Georgia*

James: Georgia*

JC: Georgia*

Over/Under: 49.5

Joe: Under

James: Over

JC: Under

5

Score prediction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zO7hE_0iQSlPul00
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Joe: Georgia, 31-10

James: Georgia, 38-13

JC: Georgia, 30-10

4

Georgia player props

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Awlwb_0iQSlPul00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s leading receiver and his stats:

Joe: Brock Bowers: 6 catches, 88 yards, 2 TDs

James: Kenny McIntosh: 7 catches, 96 yards

JC: Brock Bowers: 5 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD

Georgia’s leading rusher and his stats:

Joe: Kenny McIntosh – 11 carries, 63 yards, 1 TD

James: Kendall Milton – 8 carries, 61 yards, 1 TD

JC: Kenny McIntosh – 10 carries, 72 yards

Stetson Bennett stats:

Joe: 24/35, 319 yards, 2 passing TDs, 0 INTs, 1 rushing TD

James: 22/33, 287 yards, 2 passing TDs, 0 INTs

JC: 21/35, 300 yards, 2 passing TDs, 0 INTs, 1 rushing TD

3

Georgia's defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCpO0_0iQSlPul00
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Georgia’s leading tackler:

Joe: Malaki Starks: 8 tackles

James: Jamon Dumas-Johnson: 6 tackles

JC: Jamon Dumas-Johnson: 8 tackles

How many sacks and who leads?

Joe: 1 sack, Nolan Smith

James: 3 sacks, Nolan Smith (2)

JC: 3 sacks, Nolan Smith, Mykel Wiliams, Dumas-Johnson get 1

How many turnovers does Georgia force?

Joe: 2 (2 interceptions)

James: 2 (1 forced fumble and 1 interception)

JC: 1 interception

2

Auburn's offense vs. Georgia defense:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUFi0_0iQSlPul00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Will Auburn have more than 300 total yards?

Joe: Yes

James: Yes

JC: No

Will Auburn have more than 200 passing yards?

Joe: Yes

James: No

JC: No

Will Auburn have more than 150 rushing yards?

Joe: No

James: No

JC: No

Robby Ashford stats:

Joe: 22/42, 265 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

James: 20/38, 177 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

JC: 13/25, 170 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

1

Georgia's offense vs. Auburn's defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jhmM_0iQSlPul00
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Will Georgia have more than 400 total yards?

Joe: Yes

James: Yes

JC: Yes

Will Georgia have more than 300 passing yards?

Joe: Yes

James: No

JC: Yes

Will Georgia have more than 200 rushing yards?

Joe: No

James: No

JC: No

List

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 6

Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 6. There hasn’t been much movement, but Georgia passed Alabama from Herbstreit’s last rankings, who defeated Texas A&M 24-20 Saturday night on a goal line stand as regulation expired. The Bulldogs, who defeated Auburn 42-10 after a slow start, was good enough for Herbie to swap them with the Crimson Tide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals new Top 4, first team out of College Football Playoff with surprise contender

Paul Finebaum updated his top teams in college football after another wild week, revealing who he believes will be in the College Football Playoff at the moment. On Sportscenter early Sunday morning, Finebaum stated his top-four, along with who his first team out is, as well. After a pretty chalk weekend last Sunday, Finebaum decided to shake things up this time around.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
Auburn, GA
Football
Athens, GA
Sports
Auburn, GA
Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban appears to drop hint about Bryce Young

The Alabama Crimson Tide missed quarterback Bryce Young in a narrow victory over Texas A&M on Saturday, but coach Nick Saban dropped a potential hint about his upcoming availability after the game. Saban hinted to CBS that Alabama might have Young back under center for next Saturday’s game against Tennessee,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Recruits react to Alabama's 24-20 victory over Texas A&M

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide found themselves in a nail-biter with Texas A&M on Saturday night. Although they were without their star quarterback and had four turnovers, Bama held on to beat the Aggies 24-20 to move to 6-0 on the season. ** Running thread: Recruit reactions to Alabama’s win...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Smith
On3.com

CBS Sports predicts the AP Top 25 after Week 6

The AP Top 25 was completely overhauled following Week 5. With six new teams entering the rankings entering Week 6, things were wide open across the country. After Week 6, that is still true. This weekend wasn’t as upset-filled as last week, but there was plenty of excitement. Following all of the Week 6 action, CBS Sports has taken a stab at this week’s AP Top 25, predicting three new teams and lots of movement within.
FOOTBALL
MarketRealist

$350 Georgia Cash Assistance Payments Are Being Issued — Who Qualifies?

Georgia was one of several states to issue inflation relief checks to residents in 2022 in an effort to combat the rising costs of goods and services. If you’ve received your check and were hoping for another round of assistance, you might be in luck. If you’re a Medicaid, SNAP, PeachCare for Kids, or TANF recipient, you could soon get a $350 Georgia cash assistance payment.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Force#American Football#Cbs#Uga#Tigers#Betmgm
Yardbarker

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee boldly predicts Tennessee will defeat Alabama

Tennessee has one national media pundit believing it will defeat Alabama. The Volunteers are 5-0 under Josh Heupel in his second season as head coach. Tennessee has a complete team that can score points and shut opponents down. Vols fans are pushing for an “orange-out” at Neyland Stadium for Saturday. Tennessee has not beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006, and it has lost 15 straight games to Nick Saban. Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports says the streak will end now for the Tide. He boldly predicted on CBS Sports HQ that the Volunteers will defeat Alabama in Knoxville, Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Hart updates health status after collapse, seizure at Indiana

It was a terrifying moment in Bloomington: Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart suddenly fell backward on the sideline, slipping into a seizure. Immediately, he was surrounded by concerned staff and players, who were doing everything they could until he was stabilized enough to be carted off the field. As he was taken off, he gave a thumbs-up to those who could see in the stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin QB Deacon Hill enters the transfer portal

On Sunday evening, Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Deacon Hill, whose been with the program for the last two seasons, announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. “I want to thank everyone from the Wisconsin football program for giving me the opportunity to grow into the athlete and man I am today,” Hill wrote in a statement on social media. “It is such a privilege to be surrounded by incredible teammates, coaches, and advisors. As well as the team managers who I’ve become close friends with, and I will always cherish the friendships I have made here. With that being said, after a lot of self-reflection, prayer, and difficult conversations with my family, I have officially decided to enter my name in the Transfer Portal.”
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Monday After: It's time for a change, just not that one

These days everyone seems to have their eyes on the Plains. The reason for the microscope is Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin, who is 9-10 in his first 19 games for War Eagle. Not to mention the mark of 4-7 in SEC play. It is time for a change and while it doesn’t seem that the brass is ready to move on from Harsin just yet, there needs to be a change made on the offensive side of the ball.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy