Georgia vs. Auburn: Expert picks and predictions for Week 6 rivalry

This Saturday, No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 2-0) hosts Auburn (3-2, 1-1) in the 127th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The game is slated for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Athens, Georgia and will be broadcasted on CBS.

Georgia leads the series 62-56-8, but lately it hasn’t felt like much of a rivalry. UGA has won 14 of the last 17 games against the Tigers and 8 of the last 10.

If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

Picks and predictions for Georgia vs. Auburn…

6

The money makers....

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia -29.5

If you think Georgia will win and cover: Georgia

If you think Georgia wins but does NOT cover: Georgia*

If you think Auburn wins: Auburn

Joe: Georgia*

James: Georgia*

JC: Georgia*

Over/Under: 49.5

Joe: Under

James: Over

JC: Under

5

Score prediction

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Joe: Georgia, 31-10

James: Georgia, 38-13

JC: Georgia, 30-10

4

Georgia player props

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s leading receiver and his stats:

Joe: Brock Bowers: 6 catches, 88 yards, 2 TDs

James: Kenny McIntosh: 7 catches, 96 yards

JC: Brock Bowers: 5 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD

Georgia’s leading rusher and his stats:

Joe: Kenny McIntosh – 11 carries, 63 yards, 1 TD

James: Kendall Milton – 8 carries, 61 yards, 1 TD

JC: Kenny McIntosh – 10 carries, 72 yards

Stetson Bennett stats:

Joe: 24/35, 319 yards, 2 passing TDs, 0 INTs, 1 rushing TD

James: 22/33, 287 yards, 2 passing TDs, 0 INTs

JC: 21/35, 300 yards, 2 passing TDs, 0 INTs, 1 rushing TD

3

Georgia's defense

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Georgia’s leading tackler:

Joe: Malaki Starks: 8 tackles

James: Jamon Dumas-Johnson: 6 tackles

JC: Jamon Dumas-Johnson: 8 tackles

How many sacks and who leads?

Joe: 1 sack, Nolan Smith

James: 3 sacks, Nolan Smith (2)

JC: 3 sacks, Nolan Smith, Mykel Wiliams, Dumas-Johnson get 1

How many turnovers does Georgia force?

Joe: 2 (2 interceptions)

James: 2 (1 forced fumble and 1 interception)

JC: 1 interception

2

Auburn's offense vs. Georgia defense:

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Will Auburn have more than 300 total yards?

Joe: Yes

James: Yes

JC: No

Will Auburn have more than 200 passing yards?

Joe: Yes

James: No

JC: No

Will Auburn have more than 150 rushing yards?

Joe: No

James: No

JC: No

Robby Ashford stats:

Joe: 22/42, 265 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

James: 20/38, 177 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

JC: 13/25, 170 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

1

Georgia's offense vs. Auburn's defense

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Will Georgia have more than 400 total yards?

Joe: Yes

James: Yes

JC: Yes

Will Georgia have more than 300 passing yards?

Joe: Yes

James: No

JC: Yes

Will Georgia have more than 200 rushing yards?

Joe: No

James: No

JC: No

List

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.