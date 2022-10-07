Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Historical Indiana Opera House Hosting a Roaring 20s Murder Mystery Party
Have you ever wanted to dress up like it's the roaring 20s and solve a murder? Here's your chance!. New Harmony, Indiana is a small town with a lot of history. New Harmony is a national historic landmark and was first settled over 200 years ago. NewHarmony-in.gov says:. Settled in...
Weird Sign in Evansville Indiana Looks Like Something Straight From the Pages of a Stephen King Novel
Have you ever been going about your daily life and then seen something that just makes you stop in your tracks? Something so odd, so out of context, that you just stop for a moment to stare... and then take a picture?. The Backstory. A couple of weeks ago, I...
Traveling Skeletons Made Their Way From Tennessee to Kentucky & It’s Bone Rattling Fun
A set of traveling skeletons decide to pack their bags and go on an adventure from Mississippi to Tennessee and now Kentucky. Their story will really tickle your funny bone. WHERE DID THE IDEA OF SKELETONS FOR HALLOWEEN ORIGINATE?. For as long as I can remember skeletons have been a...
Indiana ‘Parody Principal’ Returns with Green Day Parody Celebrating Fall Break [WATCH]
One of the most unique principals you'll ever see is Evansville Christian School principal, Mike Allen, a.k.a. "The Parody Principal." While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page and his personal YouTube channel over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week to officially send his students and faculty off to Fall Break.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dramatic Video Captured by Indiana Train Depot: Watch Car Miss Train by Seconds
Growing up in Princeton, Indiana, the sound of trains rumbling through the town are something you kind of get used to. Well, most people do anyway. I developed a solid fear of not breaking railroad track laws at a very early age. Train Safety 101. My aunt Lisa (Bless her...
Evansville Funeral Home Opens Free Cremation Garden Where You Can Bury Your Loved One’s Ashes
If you aren't sure what to do with your loved one's ashes, one Evansville funeral home offers a free burial for them. A Tragic Story Inspires Local Funeral Home To Help. Recently a story garnered national attention after a man's car was stolen with his father's cremated remains inside. According to TheNewsTribune.com, a man in Washington had his car stolen last month, the car can be replaced, but what can't be are the two boxed that contained the cremated remains of the car owner's father. Tim Farrell's father passed away in February, and Tim had his father's remains in the car because he was waiting for the right place to stop and spread his dad's ashes. Unfortunately, Tim didn't get to do that as his car with his father's remains was stolen.
10 Uniquely Stunning Wedding Venues in the Southern IN & Western KY Area
While spring is a busy wedding season, so is autumn. The weather is often a bit milder in the equinox months and makes for great outdoor ceremonies. While some couples may prefer winter or summer, there are plenty of options for both indoor and outdoor weddings, year-round on my list.
Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State
The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Infamous Southern Indiana Sandbar Camper Gets Hilarious Tribute During Fall Festival Lighthouse Parade
'Twas the summer of 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had made their way down the Ohio River to the Evansville riverfront to perform the routine duty of dredging the bottom of the river to ensure barges and other shipping boats that regularly pass through the area on their way to deliver whatever cargo they carried could do so without the risking the chance of running aground. It was a moment boaters around the area had anxiously awaited. For you see, the process of dredging meant the creation of a large, temporary sandbar just downriver as the tons of sand and other sediments dredged from the bottom of the shipping path by the Corps were simply relocated to another part of the river where it would no longer be in the way. The resulting sandbar then becomes a destination where boaters can meet up and hang out for the day without having to travel far. All went according to plan until one morning someone noticed something strange that captivated the region's collective attention.
Petting Zoos Within Driving Distance of Evansville, IN
Fall is officially here and aside from pumpkin picking, spooky shenanigans, and overdosing on pumpkin spice lattes, one of my favorite activities this time of year is visiting petting zoos. And it turns out we have plenty to choose from around the tri-state!. Lover of ALL Animals. Anyone who knows...
Five Cool Photos of a Spooky Black Cat in the Clouds Over Owensboro, KY
This may be the coolest cloud I have ever seen in my life. I saw it yesterday afternoon when I was playing tennis with my friend Jim over at Center Court here in Owensboro. It was about 4:30pm. Jim and I had been playing tennis for about an hour, but were determined to keep hitting. I was about to feed another ball into the court when I looked off to my right, just above His Father's House Church on Bittel Road over by the airport, and noticed what looked like a cat in the clouds.
Western KY Man Builds a Halloween Rollercoaster in His Front Yard & You Can Ride It
My friend Daymon Ward is slightly obsessed with Halloween. Just drive by his house on Thruston Dermont Road here in Owensboro and you'll see exactly what I am talking about. The front yard is a virtual graveyard of everything you love (and possibly fear) about Halloween. There are giant skeletons!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five Ingredients You Probably Wouldn’t Put In Chili, But Kentuckians Do
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
Take a Really Stunning Helicopter Ride Over Daviess County, Kentucky
You'll soon have a chance to experience an exhilarating flight with breathtaking views of Daviess County. All proceeds will directly help the Moseleyville Fire Department. Here's how to take your ride of a lifetime. I was blessed to see Owensboro from a Huey helicopter on various occasions and it was...
And Then There Were 4: Evansville Indiana Adds New Art To Colorful “Self.e Alley”
Work has been underway on a new mural for Downtown Evansville and it is just about complete. Downtown Evansville is home to what is known as Self.e Alley. It is a colorful spot perfect to stop and take a selfie. It began originally with a mural that depicts a vintage Evansville postcard painted on the alley wall. The project later expanded to include a second mural with a bit more of an electric, neon, sort of vibe to it, and eventually, a third mural was added to the mix that is reminiscent of a giant Twister mat.
Is It Illegal to Skateboard or Rollerblade in Downtown Evansville, Indiana?
Here's a fun little fact for you: Our radio studios are located in Downtown Evansville. We are actually in the Fifth Third Bank building. Thankfully, we have access to the parking garage, but other people sometimes use it for recreation, so I wondered if it was legal or not. Fun...
Celebrate Feed Evansville’s World Food Day 2022 – Free Family Fun Event and Food Drive
A Food Desert an area in where it's difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food. Did you know that 40% of our neighborhoods right here in Evansville, Indiana are in food deserts meaning they do not have access to fresh foods. That is a statistic that community leaders and nonprofit organizations have been trying to remedy for years. Now, we have an amazing new way to help get fresh food to our underserved areas in Evansville.
Check Out These Maps of Evansville Area Homes Decorated For Halloween
Many homes in the Evansville area have elaborate Halloween decorations for you to enjoy, and there's a map that will show you exactly where they are. Happy October! It's officially Halloween season, and many in the area couldn't be more excited. For some people, Halloween is like Christmas. They will go all out decorating their home with light shows, spooky decorations, and some even host haunted houses. My friend Jody lives in Greenville, Kentucky, and each year he puts out a massive display of Halloween blow molds and more. His house is one that everyone in the area loves to drive by each year. My girlfriend is one of those people too. Our house is decorated for Halloween inside and out. We have a giant 10-foot-tall skeleton, among other things, in our yard that people stop and take photos of...and she still plans on adding more to our decor. There are folks like Jody and my girlfriend all over the Evansville area that spend a lot of time and effort making sure their homes are creepy and unforgettable. However, unless you passed by them all of the time, you would never know about some of these homes.
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem
We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
Jim’s Famous Pulled Pork BBQ Leaves Behind a Tasty Legacy At Evansville’s Fall Festival
Who is Jim, and what makes his BBQ so special? Well, I'd love to tell you. For the past 2+ decades down at the Fall Festival, every year sits a bright red booth in front of Old National Bank. This booth is a fundraising opportunity for St. Pauls's Episcopal Church in Evansville. The booth is usually number 30, and it has signs all over it boasting that it serves "Jim's Famous Pulled Pork Sandwich." So who is Jim, and what makes his BBQ pulled pork so special?
103GBF
Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0