The top 10 Wisconsin candidates raised 76 percent of all donations

By Kalyn Stralow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQCBH_0iQSkaZF00

In Wisconsin politics, state-level candidates and officeholders raised $77.5 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022. More than $58.9 million, or 76 percent, of all donations reported by candidate committees were raised by the 10 individuals at the top of the list.

Top 10 Wisconsin candidates (1/1/2021 – 8/31/2022)

Here are the 10 Wisconsin candidates and officeholders who have raised the most money so far in the 2022 election cycle, according to campaign finance reports submitted to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission:

Rank Candidate/Officeholder Name Total Donations

1 Tony Evers $26,110,543

2 Tim Michels $16,199,598

3 Rebecca Kleefisch $8,012,671

4 Josh Kaul $2,938,306

5 Jeff Davis $1,743,823

6 Jill Underly $1,505,684

7 Steve Doyle $716,371

8 Lori Kornblum $585,008

9 Adam M Jarchow $576,204

10 Roger Roth $543,794

The list of Wisconsin candidates and officeholders includes anyone with a candidate PAC that filed campaign finance reports during this time period, which may include former candidates or current officeholders who are not running in this cycle. PACs not associated with a candidate are not included in the values above.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Wisconsin PACs submitted to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies.

Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports. Data from additional reports due in between the deadlines below are published along with the reports listed here.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Jan Semiannual 1/18/2022

2022 Spring Pre-Primary 2/7/2022

2022 Spring Pre-Election 3/28/2022

2022 Jul Semiannual 7/15/2022

2022 Fall Pre-Primary 8/1/2022

2022 Sept Data 9/27/2022

2022 Fall Pre-General 10/31/2022

2023 Jan Semiannual 1/7/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

All candidates for Missouri House of Representatives District 65 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Missouri House of Representatives District 65 — Eric Nowicki (D) and Wendy Hausman (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
All candidates for Kentucky’s 30th Circuit Court Division 4 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Kentucky’s 30th Circuit Court Division 4 — incumbent Julie Kaelin and Ebert Haegele — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
Measures to repeal constitutional language on slavery and indentured servitude as criminal punishments are on the ballot in five states this November

On November 8, 2022, voters in five states—Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont—will decide on amending their state constitutions to repeal language regarding the use of slavery or indentured servitude as punishment for a crime, or, in the case of Vermont, for the payments of debts, damages, fines, costs.
All candidates for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 in Texas complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 in Texas — Stacy Hackenberg (D) and Rhonda Redden (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
Incumbent Brad Raffensperger, Bee Nguyen, and two others are running for Georgia secretary of state

Incumbent Brad Raffensperger (R), Bee Nguyen (D), Ted Metz (L), and Brenda Nelson-Porter (write-in) are running for Georgia secretary of state on November 8, 2022. Raffensperger was elected secretary of state in 2018 after serving two terms in the Georgia House of Representatives. His dispute with former President Donald Trump (R) about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia has drawn national attention to this race. According to Raffensperger, “When Georgia’s election results were questioned in 2020, The system [I] deployed was proven accurate after two recounts and a full audit…For the first time, it was possible to recount Georgia’s vote by hand, if necessary.” Raffensperger’s campaign has focused on the new election policies enacted during his time in office and his response to the public pressure and national scrutiny he received after the 2020 election.
Adrian Fontes (D) and Mark Finchem (R) running for Arizona secretary of state

Adrian Fontes (D) and Mark Finchem (R) are running for Arizona secretary of state on Nov. 8, 2022. Incumbent Katie Hobbs (D) is running for governor of Arizona. Duties of the Arizona secretary of state include serving as the state’s chief election officer and keeping the state’s official records. As Arizona is one of five states that does not have a lieutenant governor position, the secretary of state also serves as acting governor when the governor is out of state and is first in the gubernatorial line of succession.
Campaign finance deadline today in Florida

Candidates and organizations involved in Florida’s statewide elections must file campaign finance information by October 7, 2022. The general election will take place in Florida on November 8, 2022. What state-level offices are on the ballot this year in Florida?. All 40 seats in the Florida State Senate. All...
Michael L. Fitzgerald and Roby Smith running for Iowa treasurer on Nov. 8

Incumbent Michael L. Fitzgerald (D) and Roby Smith (R) are running for Iowa treasurer on Nov. 8, 2022. Fitzgerald has served as Iowa treasurer of state since 1983. Before taking office, Fitzgerald worked as a marketing analyst for Massey Ferguson Company. Fitzgerald said, “In times like today, there is no question that experience counts. Through my leadership, I will continue to promote fair government and safe financial strategies.”
Incumbent Rob Sand and Todd Halbur running for Iowa state auditor on Nov. 8

Incumbent Rob Sand (D) and Todd Halbur (R) are running for Iowa state auditor on Nov. 8, 2022. Sand has been the Iowa auditor of state since 2019. Sand also served as assistant attorney general under Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller (D). On his campaign website, Sand said he has been non-partisan as auditor: “[Sand] defends the other party from unfair or untruthful attacks, while also criticizing his own party even when he doesn’t have to.” Sand also highlighted his record as auditor, saying he “has identified more waste, fraud, and abuse than any other single term from any other State Auditor.”
All candidates for Texas Third District Court of Appeals Seat 4 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Texas Third District Court of Appeals Seat 4 — Rosa Lopez Theofanis (D) and Lesli Fitzpatrick (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
All candidates for Granite School District Precinct VI in Utah complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Granite School District Precinct VI in Utah — incumbent Karyn Hermansen Winder and Yvette Romero — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
All candidates for Orange County School Board District 3 in Florida complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Orange County School Board District 3 in Florida — Michael Daniels and Alicia Farrant — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
All candidates for Washington House of Representatives District 19 – Position 1 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Washington House of Representatives District 19-Position 1 — incumbent Jim Walsh (R) and Kelli Hughes-Ham (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
Economy and Society, October 11, 2022: Louisiana treasurer announces plan to divest state funds from BlackRock

Economy and Society is Ballotpedia’s weekly review of the developments in corporate activism; corporate political engagement; and the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) trends and events that characterize the growing intersection between business and politics. ESG Developments This Week. In Washington, D.C., and around the world. British regulators...
All candidates for Northeast Division judge of King County District Court in Washington complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Northeast Division judge of King County District Court in Washington — incumbent Michael Finkle and Joshua Schaer — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
