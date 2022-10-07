ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 10 Texas candidates raised 58 percent of all donations

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago
In Texas politics, state-level candidates and officeholders raised $300.7 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. More than $173.5 million, or 58 percent, of all donations reported by candidate committees were raised by the 10 individuals at the top of the list.

Top 10 Texas candidates (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Here are the 10 Texas candidates and officeholders who have raised the most money so far in the 2022 election cycle, according to campaign finance reports submitted to the Texas Ethics Commission:

Rank Candidate/Officeholder Name Total Donations

1 Greg Abbott $69,538,463

2 Beto O’Rourke $40,774,427

3 Dan Patrick $14,155,692

4 Donald Huffines $10,202,221

5 Eva Guzman $8,927,001

6 George P Bush $8,411,014

7 Ken Paxton $8,157,137

8 Dade Phelan $6,505,603

9 Allen B West $3,878,825

10 Michael Collier $2,939,080

The list of Texas candidates and officeholders includes anyone with a candidate PAC that filed campaign finance reports during this time period, which may include former candidates or current officeholders who are not running in this cycle. PACs not associated with a candidate are not included in the values above.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Texas PACs submitted to the Texas Ethics Commission. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies.

Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports. Data from additional reports due in between the deadlines below are published along with the reports listed here.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Jan Semiannual 1/18/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (30 Days) 1/31/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (8 Days) 2/22/2022

2022 Primary Runoff 5/16/2022

2022 Jul Semiannual 7/15/2022

2022 Pre-General (30 Days) 10/11/2022

2022 Pre-General (8 Days) 10/31/2022

2022 Semiannual Data 1/17/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

