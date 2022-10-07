ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 10 Arizona candidates raised 65 percent of all donations

By Kalyn Stralow
 4 days ago
In Arizona politics, state-level candidates and officeholders raised $70.2 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. More than $45.7 million, or 65 percent, of all donations reported by candidate committees were raised by the 10 individuals at the top of the list.

Top 10 Arizona candidates (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Here are the 10 Arizona candidates and officeholders who have raised the most money so far in the 2022 election cycle, according to campaign finance reports submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State:

Rank Candidate/Officeholder Name Total Donations

1 Karrin Taylor Robson $18,742,039

2 Steve Gaynor $5,102,284

3 Katie Hobbs $5,029,909

4 Kari Lake $3,844,633

5 Wendy Rogers $3,031,207

6 Rodney Glassman $2,509,139

7 Abraham Hamadeh $2,030,075

8 Matt Salmon $1,901,155

9 Marco Lopez $1,854,042

10 Aaron Lieberman $1,625,015

The list of Arizona candidates and officeholders includes anyone with a candidate PAC that filed campaign finance reports during this time period, such as former candidates or current officeholders who are not running in this cycle. PACs not associated with a candidate are not included in the values above.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Arizona PACs submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies.

Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports. Data from additional reports due in between the deadlines below are published along with the reports listed here.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 1/15/2022

2022 Q1 4/15/2022

2022 Q2 7/15/2022

2022 Pre-Primary 7/23/2022

2022 Post-Primary and Q3 10/15/2022

2022 Pre-General 10/29/2022

2022 Post-General and Q4 1/17/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

