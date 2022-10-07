ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jimbo Fisher details final play of Texas A&M's loss at Alabama, what happened

Texas A&M's final play came up just short during Saturday night's 24-20 loss at top-ranked Alabama, an epic finish at the goal line inside Bryant-Denny Stadium that left Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher impressed with his team's heart in the aftermath. Texas A&M was a 24-point underdog in the game and was searching for its second straight win over the Crimson Tide after upsetting Alabama in a similar scenario last season in College Station.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes kickoff time set against Ohio State

The Hawkeyes are off enjoying their bye week this week as they set to take on Ohio State next week. On Monday, the Big Ten announced the channels and kick off times for the conference's Week 8 slate of games. The Buckeyes and the Hawkeyes are set to face off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22 on FOX.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's 40-20 loss at Boise State

The Fresno State Bulldogs fell to 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in Mountain West play in a conference-opening 40-20 loss at Boise State. The two teams were tied 20-20 in the third quarter before the Broncos dominated the final 22 minutes of action. After the game, Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford fielded questions from BarkBoard.com and other local media at Albertsons Stadium.
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Illini picked second in The Athletic's Big Ten basketball media poll

Brad Underwood’s squad was picked to finish second in The Athletic’s Big Ten basketball media poll, which was released on Monday. The voting panel was made up of 28 participants with two beat writers from each Big Ten team. In what’s considered a rather wide-open conference, it’s no surprise that there was so much variance in the polling results.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
NFL
247Sports

Arkansas loses four-star commitment

Benton (Ark.) four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from the Arkansas Razorbacks. The 6-1, 225-pounder went public with his decision via Twitter late Sunday morning. "After consideration, I'd like to announce that I will be decommitting from the University of Arkansas," Russell wrote. "Everything for me is still 100%...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Heupel updates injury statuses of Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey for Alabama game

Tennessee rolled to a big win at LSU despite the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a second straight game and starting left tackle Gerald Mincey, but the Vols would love to have both players back for this week’s battle of unbeatens against Alabama. Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday updated the status of both players for the showdown with the Crimson Tide. The Vols will continue to be in wait-and-see mode this week with Tillman and his ankle injury, but Heupel said he expects Mincey to return to the lineup.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

What Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about Ole Miss

No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC) hosts the Auburn Tigers(3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. CT Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Here's what Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about the Rebels at his weekly press conference... HARSIN: “We’ll jump right into Ole Miss. They’re...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Reserve quarterback enters transfer portal

Reserve quarterback Deacon Hill, who spent the last two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Sunday evening. Hill's decision comes a week after university officials fired Paul Chryst, who enjoyed a successful run as head coach of the Badgers until recent slippage. It also puts an end to questions about Wisconsin’s backup quarterback situation, which has been somewhat unclear since fifth-year senior Chase Wolf suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart

On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA

Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

