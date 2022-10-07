Read full article on original website
Jimbo Fisher details final play of Texas A&M's loss at Alabama, what happened
Texas A&M's final play came up just short during Saturday night's 24-20 loss at top-ranked Alabama, an epic finish at the goal line inside Bryant-Denny Stadium that left Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher impressed with his team's heart in the aftermath. Texas A&M was a 24-point underdog in the game and was searching for its second straight win over the Crimson Tide after upsetting Alabama in a similar scenario last season in College Station.
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes kickoff time set against Ohio State
The Hawkeyes are off enjoying their bye week this week as they set to take on Ohio State next week. On Monday, the Big Ten announced the channels and kick off times for the conference's Week 8 slate of games. The Buckeyes and the Hawkeyes are set to face off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22 on FOX.
Mike Norvell under fire by media after FSU football's second-half collapse at NC State
Norvell was questioned if he was actually the guy to bring the program back to prominence. While media members across the way acknowledge he did good work since coming from Memphis, there was plenty of meat on the bone. There were even more pitches for Jackson State head coach and former Seminoles star Deion Sanders to take over his alma mater.
What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's 40-20 loss at Boise State
The Fresno State Bulldogs fell to 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in Mountain West play in a conference-opening 40-20 loss at Boise State. The two teams were tied 20-20 in the third quarter before the Broncos dominated the final 22 minutes of action. After the game, Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford fielded questions from BarkBoard.com and other local media at Albertsons Stadium.
Illini picked second in The Athletic's Big Ten basketball media poll
Brad Underwood’s squad was picked to finish second in The Athletic’s Big Ten basketball media poll, which was released on Monday. The voting panel was made up of 28 participants with two beat writers from each Big Ten team. In what’s considered a rather wide-open conference, it’s no surprise that there was so much variance in the polling results.
Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
USA Basketball: Five-star guard Vyctorius Miller is planning out official visits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Back in August, Vyctorius Miller originally had an official visit scheduled with Memphis. However, due to a family illness, Miller had to reschedule but still is eager in travelling to see what the Tigers men’s basketball program has to offer. “They have been getting...
Arkansas loses four-star commitment
Benton (Ark.) four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from the Arkansas Razorbacks. The 6-1, 225-pounder went public with his decision via Twitter late Sunday morning. "After consideration, I'd like to announce that I will be decommitting from the University of Arkansas," Russell wrote. "Everything for me is still 100%...
UCLA LB Commit Ty Lee Takes In First Game Of Season at Rose Bowl
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco linebacker/safety Ty Lee went to his first UCLA game of the year in the win over Utah...
Heupel updates injury statuses of Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey for Alabama game
Tennessee rolled to a big win at LSU despite the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a second straight game and starting left tackle Gerald Mincey, but the Vols would love to have both players back for this week’s battle of unbeatens against Alabama. Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday updated the status of both players for the showdown with the Crimson Tide. The Vols will continue to be in wait-and-see mode this week with Tillman and his ankle injury, but Heupel said he expects Mincey to return to the lineup.
Iowa Basketball: Five predictions for the Hawkeyes ahead of the 2022-23 season
College basketball season is right around the corner. The Iowa Hawkeyes were picked to finish seventh in the Big Ten Media Preseason Poll. Iowa will return three starters from last year's team while losing key pieces such as Jordan Bohannon, Keegan Murray, and Joe Toussaint. This Iowa team will look...
College basketball: 247Sports releases preseason Top 25 rankings for 2022-23
The college basketball season is about a month away, with every team having started practice to prepare for the 2022-23 year. So it's time for 247Sports to take a look at the teams with the best chance to cut down the nets this season. This year could be a banner...
Week 7 College Football Picks: Vanderbilt At No. 1 Georgia
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Amanda Guerra to share their picks for Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia.
Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
What Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about Ole Miss
No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC) hosts the Auburn Tigers(3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. CT Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Here's what Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about the Rebels at his weekly press conference... HARSIN: “We’ll jump right into Ole Miss. They’re...
Reserve quarterback enters transfer portal
Reserve quarterback Deacon Hill, who spent the last two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Sunday evening. Hill's decision comes a week after university officials fired Paul Chryst, who enjoyed a successful run as head coach of the Badgers until recent slippage. It also puts an end to questions about Wisconsin’s backup quarterback situation, which has been somewhat unclear since fifth-year senior Chase Wolf suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason.
Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart
On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
Four-star point guard Dedan Thomas names his top six schools
Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas has announced his top six schools. While his recruitment is still open his top six schools are Houston, UCLA, UNLV, Gonzaga, Arizona and Florida with no timetable for a decision. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound four star from Henderson, NV has also set some official...
Grading WSU's offensive position groups at midway mark of the season
PULLMAN -- Just like that, Washington State is through the first half of the 2022 season with a 4-2 record and the Cougar offense is averaging 27 points and 370 yards per game, both of which rank ninth in the Pac-12. The potency that was expected out of the Cougar offense has.
No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA
Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
