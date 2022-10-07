Read full article on original website
Nantucket Airport Flags Possible Migrant Flight For Tuesday
NANTUCKET, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Nantucket officials are raising the alarm about another possible flight of migrants coming to Massachusetts, this time to their small island airport. Nantucket Police said officials from Nantucket Memorial Airport called them on Friday to warn them of another possible flight. The flight, scheduled...
LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Where does the Los Angeles City Council go from here? Three of its members – including the former Council president – are facing calls from President Joe Biden to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in Council districts. Three current or former Council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges, and it’s possible resignations in coming days could create new vacancies. The current mayor, Democrat Eric Garcetti, was named last year to become U.S. ambassador to India but the nomination appears stalled in the Senate because of sexual harassment allegations against one of his former top aides. Elections next month will bring a new mayor and several Council members.
Gary Franks: Black people must end ‘eggs-in-one-basket’ politics
When I first ran for office, I would never forget the laughter about my candidacy in an area in Connecticut that is over 90% white. Political leaders joked that white voters are not going to vote for you because you are Black and Black people are not going to vote for you because you are a Republican — “Good Luck.” They would chuckle. Well, overall I won six elections and...
Luria, Kiggans to meet for 1st debate in 2nd District race
Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria and her GOP challenger are set to face off in the first debate of their closely watched race to represent Virginia's coastal 2nd Congressional District
Cynthia Tucker: We're clinging to climate myths, waiting for catastrophe
The dead left in Hurricane Ian’s wake number more than 100 in official tallies. So are the dollars it has cost will add up in the coming months. The furious storm is on track to be one of the deadliest in Florida’s recorded history — and one of the most expensive, too. Scientists and weather forecasters have emphasized that climate change made a significant contribution to Ian’s awful power. In the last five years, the coastline of the United States has been lashed by an...
