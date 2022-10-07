Read full article on original website
Latonya Glenn
3d ago
I just started by watching B&B and I don't think I like the new Taylor. Her acting is terrible.
Reply(2)
13
Related
Bombshells are about to drop on The Bold and the Beautiful
Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful indicate that several bombshells are about to drop during the week of September 26-30. Nothing is known for certain but here are some possibilities.
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Heartbreak happens in Aspen
Friday on The Bold and the Beautiful Donna Logan (Jenifer Gareis) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) were planning an exotic trip but had to cancel because Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had taken the jet to Aspen. Donna later told Brooke Logann Forrester who went ballistic because she thought Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Steffy Forrester ( Jacquelyn Wood) had plotted to get Ridge away from her.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Asks Thomas for a Favor Regarding Douglas
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal Ridge Forrester asks his son Thomas Forrester for an important favor.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kyle and Summer make a stunning discovery on The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) are in for some surprises in the coming weeks. No details have been given but fans know all will be revealed in time. Whatever happens, it will probably center around Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins ( Cynthia Walters). A majority of Y&R fans have said they are team Diane this time around base Phyllis has been so relentless.
SheKnows
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
The Bold and the Beautiful: Thomas Forrester may be headed towards a crash and burn
The Bold and the Beautiful writers have been destroying the character of Thomas Forrester ever since Matthew Atkinson took over the role. Each time it looks as if he is headed toward redemption something wacky takes place. He first showed fans his dark side when he hid the secret that Hope Logan Spencer's (Anika Noelle) living child had been switched with a dead baby and was adopted by Steffy Forrester Finn (Jacqueline Wood).
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom
In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
SheKnows
General Hospital Recast Could Present a Major Obstacle for ‘Sante’
They grow up so quickly… especially on soaps! Viewers watching the September 14 episode did a double-take when a little girl ran into the arms of General Hospital‘s Drew in the opening moments and called him daddy. “Wait?” asked the twitterverse in unison, “Is that Scout?”
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Shauna Returns With Devastating News About Quinn
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Shauna Fulton is returning; however, her comeback may not be a happy one.
What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?
What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?Soap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers — also Ashley Abbott when she’s around — are convinced that Diane Jenkins is hiding something about her decade playing dead.
SheKnows
General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery
Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Brook Lynn Recast With Former Portrayer
Blink, and you might miss her. But the week of October 3, Briana Lane will be returning to General Hospital and replacing Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn for a single episode. Lane, an Emmy nominee for her stint as a sub during Setton’s 2020 maternity leave, tells Soap Opera Digest that her Port Charles comeback made for “a wild 48 hours.” She was called about filling in on a Monday and went to work two days later. In between, she tuned in to the show to see how the character had changed since she last played Ned and Lois’ daughter. She also watched episodes in which she herself held the role “to help myself remember how I played her.
tvinsider.com
Trevor St. John’s ‘Y&R’ Character Revealed: He’s Katherine Chancellor’s Son!
Trevor St. John made his The Young and the Restless debut last week but it wasn’t until Monday, October 3, that his character’s identity was revealed and it’s a doozy!. The One Life to Live veteran is playing Tucker McCall, the son of the late Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). Previously, Tucker was on the canvas from 2010 to 2013 and was played by Stephen Nichols (Steve, Days of our Lives).
The Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep Loss
Heather Tom had some sad personal news to share. Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep LossSoap Hub. Heather Tom shared some sad news recently. The Bold and the Beautiful actress had to say goodbye to a long-time member of her family.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea moves closer to realizing her dream but it could turn into a nightmare
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless indicate that things will progress within the next few weeks for Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). She will remain firm on her position that Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) is told the truth and she ready for the boy to know she gave birth to him. She also desires that he get to know Connor Newman (Judah Mackey) as his half-brother rather than his cousin.
Ridge will choose Taylor over Brooke and it may happen in Aspen
Spoiler alerts for The Bold and the Beautiful have been suggesting for weeks that certain situations would lead to the end of Bridge and so far they have all been wrong. It was teased that once Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) saw Bill Spencer (Don Diamon) embracing Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) he was going to end his marriage but this did not happen and in Friday's episode, Brooke assured Ridge that she only loves him.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tucker may stop Nate and Victoria from taking over Chancellor-Winters
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless are making some predictions by connecting the dots that will halt Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Victoria Newman's (Amelia Heinle) plans to take over Chancellor-Winters. Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) is Noah Newman’s (Rory Gibson) ex-girlfriend from London and the company that owns the Bentley that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is investigating is based out of London and has an LA office.
Comments / 7