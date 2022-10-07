Read full article on original website
Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of October?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)
Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
astaga.com
Bitcoin ‘Rainbow Chart’ Looking At Possible $600,000 Price
Bitcoin is commonly in comparison with gold, and this comparability is probably not far off. In keeping with a Bitcoin Rainbow chart, traders that maintain onto BTC over the subsequent two years might reap humongous features – very like folklore’s pot of gold on the finish of the rainbow.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Skyrockets 13% After Highest Increase Since May 2021
This is the highest increase in the BTC mining difficulty since May of last year. The latest pre-programmed bitcoin mining difficulty adjustment increased the metric by levels not seen in over a year to a new all-time high. The hash rate has also been gradually rising lately, leading to a...
Motley Fool
If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2013, This Is How Much You'd Have Now
Bitcoin has been one of the best performing financial assets over the past several years, turning even a small investment into a huge sum. Up to this point, Bitcoin has been viewed mainly as a tool for financial speculation as opposed to real utility. While it's unlikely that Bitcoin will...
coinfomania.com
Just Buy Bitcoin! BTC Outperforms All Major Crypto Stocks in 2022
Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped significantly since January, but not as bad as traditional crypto stocks. The leading crypto asset has lost slightly more than 50% this year but crypto stocks such as Coinbase are down more than 70% at the same time. On the year-to-date (YTD) chart, BTC outperformed...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Price Unable to Break Rrange but Can Bulls Extend to $1,400? (Etherum Price Analysis)
Up until now, ETH has managed to remain above $1,200 despite the increased selling pressure, but the price clearly shows that the downward trend is weakening after the Merge. However, this doesn’t mean that bullish momentum is underway. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. ETH was supported by...
If You Invested $1,000 In Ethereum Classic, Dogecoin And Ripple (XRP) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 60.82%, 61.40% and 54.17% since the bottom of U.S. markets in 2020.
CoinDesk
Will Comatose Bitcoin Market Come Alive After NFP Data?
Traders love volatility, which has recently gone missing from the bitcoin (BTC) market. The leading cryptocurrency by market value has been locked in the narrow range of $18,000 to $20,500, barring a brief spike above $22,000 around mid-September, according to CoinDesk data. The question is whether the market will come...
NEWSBTC
TRON, Avalanche, and Big Eyes Coin – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Yield Massive Returns In The Ongoing Bear Market
The current reality within the cryptocurrency industry is one that no one could have foretold. The ongoing bear market has surpassed all expectations and continues to do so while severely straining the day-to-day activities within the industry. It is a situation that is forcing crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, to seek out suitable solutions to protect against the extreme market volatility present within the industry.
boundingintocrypto.com
Visa partners with FTX in a bet that shoppers still want to spend cryptocurrencies in a bear market
Visa payment cards laid out on a computer keyboard. The payments giant is teaming up with global exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. The cards, which are already available in the U.S., will link directly to a user’s FTX cryptocurrency investing account. The move allows customers to spend digital currencies without moving those off an exchange, “like you would with any bank account,” according to Visa’s CFO.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts Massive Impulse Breakout for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s the Timeline
A popular crypto trader and analyst is predicting Bitcoin (BTC) will see a major impulse breakout of the price within months. The pseudonymous trader Kaleo tells his 535,700 Twitter followers he expects BTC to experience a step toward a higher accumulation range, topping out at $25,000, followed by a larger breakout.
securities.io
Bitcoin Hash Rate Traces New Heights, Price Struggles At $19.5K
Bitcoin has closed a second green weekly candle despite shedding a chunk of its midweek gains heading into last weekend. The dominant crypto charted a promising uptrend course at the start of last week, breaching $20,000 on Oct 4. Bulls, however, failed to preserve momentum at this height, succumbing to the pressure of holding support at the mark by Friday.
Crypto Price Check: Bitcoin Boosters Come Up With New Phrase
Cryptocurrency prices slipped recently as Bitcoin fans came up with a new line to describe the world's most popular digital currency. After a sharp decline of price in 2022, Winston Ma, managing partner of CloudTree Ventures, said the latest phrase used by Bitcoin’s fans to describe the cryptocurrency is "1 BTC = 1 BTC."
nulltx.com
Trading Volume for Bitcoin and Ethereum Significantly Declines While Cryptocurrency Markets Remain Stable
Cryptocurrency markets have been trading sideways with no significant change for Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, and other significant crypto assets and have been holding support since Friday. Since the world’s markets are closed today and Bitcoin is tied to the stock market, we won’t see any movement today. BTC is simply waiting for the next move.
The Best Time of Year for Bitcoin Prices Just Began
Cryptocurrency investors have had a rocky 2022. But we're now entering a time of year that's usually good for crypto prices. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptos have moved in patterns similar to stocks this year. They've tumbled amid high inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes — a move intended to cool the economy but that also tends to bring down the price of financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Won’t Go Down Quietly: Key Supports To Watch
Bitcoin price is consolidating losses above the $19,200 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above $19,700. Bitcoin is facing barrier near the $19,550 and $19,600 resistance levels. The price is below above $20,100 and the 100 hourly simple...
u.today
Next Bitcoin Bull Run Might Soon Kick Off, Analyst Says
themarketperiodical.com
Ethereum Name Services (ENS) Price is Headed Towards Fresh 100-Days High
The Ethereum Name Services (ENS) is trading higher under a bullish chart pattern. The ENS price is seen above the green moving lines of the EMA Ribbon Indicator. Trading volume fell 18% overnight to $75.3 million. The Ethereum Name Services Token (ENS) has been performing well under a bullish chart...
