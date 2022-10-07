ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)

Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
astaga.com

Bitcoin ‘Rainbow Chart’ Looking At Possible $600,000 Price

Bitcoin is commonly in comparison with gold, and this comparability is probably not far off. In keeping with a Bitcoin Rainbow chart, traders that maintain onto BTC over the subsequent two years might reap humongous features – very like folklore’s pot of gold on the finish of the rainbow.
Motley Fool

If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2013, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

Bitcoin has been one of the best performing financial assets over the past several years, turning even a small investment into a huge sum. Up to this point, Bitcoin has been viewed mainly as a tool for financial speculation as opposed to real utility. While it's unlikely that Bitcoin will...
coinfomania.com

Just Buy Bitcoin! BTC Outperforms All Major Crypto Stocks in 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped significantly since January, but not as bad as traditional crypto stocks. The leading crypto asset has lost slightly more than 50% this year but crypto stocks such as Coinbase are down more than 70% at the same time. On the year-to-date (YTD) chart, BTC outperformed...
CoinDesk

Will Comatose Bitcoin Market Come Alive After NFP Data?

Traders love volatility, which has recently gone missing from the bitcoin (BTC) market. The leading cryptocurrency by market value has been locked in the narrow range of $18,000 to $20,500, barring a brief spike above $22,000 around mid-September, according to CoinDesk data. The question is whether the market will come...
NEWSBTC

TRON, Avalanche, and Big Eyes Coin – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Yield Massive Returns In The Ongoing Bear Market

The current reality within the cryptocurrency industry is one that no one could have foretold. The ongoing bear market has surpassed all expectations and continues to do so while severely straining the day-to-day activities within the industry. It is a situation that is forcing crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, to seek out suitable solutions to protect against the extreme market volatility present within the industry.
boundingintocrypto.com

Visa partners with FTX in a bet that shoppers still want to spend cryptocurrencies in a bear market

Visa payment cards laid out on a computer keyboard. The payments giant is teaming up with global exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. The cards, which are already available in the U.S., will link directly to a user’s FTX cryptocurrency investing account. The move allows customers to spend digital currencies without moving those off an exchange, “like you would with any bank account,” according to Visa’s CFO.
securities.io

Bitcoin Hash Rate Traces New Heights, Price Struggles At $19.5K

Bitcoin has closed a second green weekly candle despite shedding a chunk of its midweek gains heading into last weekend. The dominant crypto charted a promising uptrend course at the start of last week, breaching $20,000 on Oct 4. Bulls, however, failed to preserve momentum at this height, succumbing to the pressure of holding support at the mark by Friday.
TheStreet

Crypto Price Check: Bitcoin Boosters Come Up With New Phrase

Cryptocurrency prices slipped recently as Bitcoin fans came up with a new line to describe the world's most popular digital currency. After a sharp decline of price in 2022, Winston Ma, managing partner of CloudTree Ventures, said the latest phrase used by Bitcoin’s fans to describe the cryptocurrency is "1 BTC = 1 BTC."
Money

The Best Time of Year for Bitcoin Prices Just Began

Cryptocurrency investors have had a rocky 2022. But we're now entering a time of year that's usually good for crypto prices. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptos have moved in patterns similar to stocks this year. They've tumbled amid high inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes — a move intended to cool the economy but that also tends to bring down the price of financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto.
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Won’t Go Down Quietly: Key Supports To Watch

Bitcoin price is consolidating losses above the $19,200 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above $19,700. Bitcoin is facing barrier near the $19,550 and $19,600 resistance levels. The price is below above $20,100 and the 100 hourly simple...
u.today

Next Bitcoin Bull Run Might Soon Kick Off, Analyst Says

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
themarketperiodical.com

Ethereum Name Services (ENS) Price is Headed Towards Fresh 100-Days High

The Ethereum Name Services (ENS) is trading higher under a bullish chart pattern. The ENS price is seen above the green moving lines of the EMA Ribbon Indicator. Trading volume fell 18% overnight to $75.3 million. The Ethereum Name Services Token (ENS) has been performing well under a bullish chart...
