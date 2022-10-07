Read full article on original website
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Dog sitter finally returns slain Kansas City firefighter’s dog, family says
Loved ones of the Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence, Missouri, say they are fighting a battle to get his beloved dog back.
Court documents: KC highway worker was in work zone when killed in hit-and-run
An Independence man is accused of driving drunk and crossing into a work zone when he hit and killed a Kansas City highway worker near Peculiar.
Several small fights, gunshots reported outside homecoming at a KCK high school
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials with one Kansas City, Kansas, high school are trying to set the record straight on an incident that happened outside the school's homecoming dance Saturday after rumors started to circulate on social media. A letter was sent to parents with students at JC Harmon...
Court docs: Excelsior Springs victim escaped basement while duct-taped, wearing metal collar
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs man is facing multiple felony charges after a woman says she escaped his basement while bound with duct tape and wearing a metal collar. Timothy Haslett is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault. His arraignment is set in Clay County for...
Raytown man calls police to report his own shooting
Raytown police are investigating after a man called to report he'd been shot. It happened near East 75th Street and Arlington Monday morning.
Excelsior Springs neighbor recounts alleged kidnapping victim coming to her door
Excelsior Springs, Missouri, neighbors were shocked when a woman approached them for help Friday, saying she'd been kidnapped and assaulted.
Excelsior Springs officer recovering, shot one week after wedding
Excelsior Springs officer Andrew Stott is recovering from three surgeries following a police shooting. It happened a week after his wedding.
Police investigate kidnapping and rape in western Missouri town￼
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man with rape, kidnapping, and assault...
24-year-old man arrested in hit-and-run that killed construction worker
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old man from Independence has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Malnourished woman escapes house, “held against her will for significant period of time”
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man identified according to online jail records...
‘It’s not worth it’: Family of Kansas City construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Family members of a construction worker struck and killed in Cass County early Saturday morning shared their gut-wrenching plea to stop drinking and driving. Jonathon Wilson, 35, was struck and killed by a Ford 150 early Saturday morning on Interstate 49. Wilson was a father,...
St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Buchanan County Early Sunday Morning
A St. Joseph resident was arrested early Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County. At 2:45 A.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 50-year-old Tina L. Canales who was wanted on a St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, as well as being accused of a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
Woman Escapes House Where She Was Imprisoned & Raped – And Says There Are More Victims! – Perez Hilton
A kidnapped woman in Missouri was finally able to escape her captor — but horrifyingly she says she isn’t the only one who was held in the home…. On Friday morning around 8 a.m., Kansas City police responded to a call near the 300 block of Old Orchard where neighbors say a woman was screaming and crying for help while banging on random doors. She had run out of a home in the neighborhood seemingly in a panic, but no one knew the severity of what was going on until law enforcement arrived.
MARSHALL MAN ON MOTORCYCLE ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT
A Marshall man was arrested after a pursuit by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department in Saline County on October 11. According to a report by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Brett Ortega who was riding a motorcycle with no registration and traveling at approximately 100 miles per hour on Highway 240. Ortega failed to yield and fled into Marshall with the deputy pursuing.
Kansas couple accused of burglary, using stolen credit card
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man and woman for alleged burglary and theft. On August 24, police investigated a theft of a financial card from a residence in the 400 block Mound in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Just after 6p.m. Sunday, police arrested...
Residents gather to pray for Excelsior Springs in the wake of recent crimes
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO. (KCTV) -- Together on Siloam Mountain, at the foot of the cross stood dozens praying for their city. “We all want to see healing, we all want to see hope in our town, and we believe Jesus is the reason for that,” said resident, Sherie Renne.
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TO LIMIT HIGHWAY 23 TO ONE-LANE SOUTH OF SPIRIT GATE AT WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) is scheduled to limit Highway 23 to one-lane south of the Spirit Gate at Whiteman Air Force Base after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 11. According to communications from Whiteman Air Force Base, MoDot will be taking pavement samples and flaggers will be directing traffic....
Windsor Woman Arrested for DWI after Cass County Crash
A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Chevy Equinox, driven by 36-year-old Gevan L. Jefferies of Windsor, was on Route E, north of 191st Street around 4:45 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle then ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
Missouri woman suffers serious injuries in rollover
A Missouri woman suffered serious injuries after her car rolled on Interstate 35 Sunday morning. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Jody Meyers, 30-year-old Denise Pennington of Liberty, Mo., was heading southbound on I-35 in her 2002 Honda Civic when she went off the roadway and inside the gravel median around 9:55 a.m. at mile marker 137.
