Excelsior Springs, MO

Excelsior Springs, MO
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Crime & Safety
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Buchanan County Early Sunday Morning

A St. Joseph resident was arrested early Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County. At 2:45 A.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 50-year-old Tina L. Canales who was wanted on a St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, as well as being accused of a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
nypressnews.com

Woman Escapes House Where She Was Imprisoned & Raped – And Says There Are More Victims! – Perez Hilton

A kidnapped woman in Missouri was finally able to escape her captor — but horrifyingly she says she isn’t the only one who was held in the home…. On Friday morning around 8 a.m., Kansas City police responded to a call near the 300 block of Old Orchard where neighbors say a woman was screaming and crying for help while banging on random doors. She had run out of a home in the neighborhood seemingly in a panic, but no one knew the severity of what was going on until law enforcement arrived.
MARSHALL MAN ON MOTORCYCLE ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT

A Marshall man was arrested after a pursuit by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department in Saline County on October 11. According to a report by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Brett Ortega who was riding a motorcycle with no registration and traveling at approximately 100 miles per hour on Highway 240. Ortega failed to yield and fled into Marshall with the deputy pursuing.
Windsor Woman Arrested for DWI after Cass County Crash

A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Chevy Equinox, driven by 36-year-old Gevan L. Jefferies of Windsor, was on Route E, north of 191st Street around 4:45 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle then ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
Missouri woman suffers serious injuries in rollover

A Missouri woman suffered serious injuries after her car rolled on Interstate 35 Sunday morning. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Jody Meyers, 30-year-old Denise Pennington of Liberty, Mo., was heading southbound on I-35 in her 2002 Honda Civic when she went off the roadway and inside the gravel median around 9:55 a.m. at mile marker 137.
Quincy, IL
