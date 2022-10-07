Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Timeline of Choate employees' arrests and outcomes
Through Union County court and Illinois State Police records, reporters identified 26 employees of Choate arrested on felony charges over the past decade. Below is a timeline of those arrests. Two defendants had their cases expunged, so they are not included here.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison, ordered to repay $7.5 million for healthcare fraud scheme
U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh on Thursday sentenced a business owner from Jackson, Missouri to 30 months in prison for health care fraud and ordered him to repay $7.5 million. Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on Nov. 23, 2020, to three felony counts: healthcare fraud, making false statements related...
mymoinfo.com
Murder Trial Is Set for Centerville Man
(Steelville) A man from Centerville, facing first degree murder, armed criminal action and two unlawful use of weapon felonies out of Reynolds County, has a date now for his jury trial. 44-year-old Jason W. Baker is accused of shooting and killing the mother of his 9-year-old and 7-year-old sons at...
kbsi23.com
Business owner from Jackson sentenced to 2.5 years in prison ordered to repay $7.5M for health care fraud
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A business owner from Jackson was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison and ordered to repay $7.5 million for health care fraud. Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on Nov. 23, 2020 to three felony counts of health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corporation helping out with open enrollment for health insurance
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corporation (JFCAC) is getting ready for open enrollment for healthcare insurance. Lisa Buchannan is an Insurance Navigator Coordinator for the JFCAC. She goes over what healthcare navigators are and how they can help. My MO Info · KJ101022E. We asked Buchannan if...
mymoinfo.com
K-9 Zeus and handler help find missing Franklin County man
Canine Zeus and handler Deputy Richard with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office helped find a missing man in Franklin County. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says during the night shift on October 1st, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reached out asking for Canine Zeus’ assistance in the search.
KTLO
MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
myleaderpaper.com
Two arrested at Arnold bank for alleged possession of stolen checks
A 30-year-old Cedar Hill man and a 26-year-old Hillsboro woman were arrested after they reportedly were found with two checks believed to have been stolen from a mailbox. The man allegedly forged and attempted to cash one of the checks at an Arnold bank, Arnold Police reported. A teller at...
KMOV
Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said when the first fire truck arrived the flames were already intense.
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson County’s Farm Family roots go back more than a century
The Schroeder family has been named Jefferson County’s Farm Family for 2022. Gil and Linda Schroeder and their children were recognized by the University Extension Service at the Missouri State Fair held in August in Sedalia along with their counterparts from other counties across the state. “It was quite...
suntimesnews.com
Charges filed against three Arkansas resident in cash, drugs, and weapon seizure
STE. GENEVIEVE — A routine traffic stop at the 141-mile marker of I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday, September 28 has resulted in felony charges against three Arkansas residents and the seizure of drugs, cash and a weapon. A deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, but it...
kfmo.com
Monday St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Piedmont, 67 year old Daniele L. Ravanelli, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a pick up crash in St. Francois County Monday afternoon at 12:10. Highway Patrol Troopers say Ravanelli was driving south on Highway 67, at Roberts Lane, when the truck ran off the right side of the road and smashed into an embankment. A passenger in the vehicle, 58 year old James L. Burke, of Patterson, received minor injuries. Burke and Ravanelli were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. They were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Ralph Eugene Beaman — Private Services
Ralph Eugene Beaman of Crystal City passed away Saturday, October 8th, he was 80 years old. There will be private family services for Ralph Beaman under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Beaten guard says Missouri prison fired her after attack
A female prison guard who was stabbed and beaten on the job says the state has abandoned her because she’s too injured to return to work.
mymoinfo.com
Security cameras and other items stolen from High Ridge home
(Jefferson County) Security cameras among other items valued more than $1600 was stolen from a residence in the 4400 block of Schumacher Road in High Ridge. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident was reported on September 30th. My MO Info · KJ101022A. Bissell mentions...
myleaderpaper.com
Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road
A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
mymoinfo.com
Lowell “Brent” Nickless — Graveside Service 10/15/22 Noon
Lowell “Brent” Nickless of Pevely passed away on October 3rd, he was 63 years old. A graveside service will be held Saturday (10/15) at Noon at Charter Memorial Gardens in DeSoto. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
A Success For Farmington’s Help The Hungry BBQ
(Farmington) Friday’s Help the Hungry Barbecue in Farmington was a huge success. Barbecue was served up at Auffenburg Chevrolet and the Memorial United Methodist Church. Organizer Chris Landrum says pre-sales were big-time this year. Friday’s money raised from the barbecue, which is the prelude event for the Help the...
mymoinfo.com
Bill Baker – Funeral Mass 10am 10/12/22
William “Bill” Baker of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 78. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. Burial with full military honors in New Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation for Bill Baker will be 4:30 to...
kfmo.com
Cole Arrested Over Camera in Bathroom
(Desloge, MO) Desloge Alderman, and Park Hills Parks and Recreation director,54 year old Terance "Terry" Lee Cole, is charged with felony invasion of privacy and felony stealing of $750 or more after he was arrested for placing a camera in the bathroom of an 18 year old male who was staying at Cole's Desloge residence. A probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the Desloge Police Department requested the help of the Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control Unit to investigate an alleged invasion of privacy offense. The report states the 18 year old had found a camera hidden in the bathroom and had turned it over to Desloge Police October 1st. During the investigation, and subsequent discussions with Cole, investigators learned the camera was one of several purchased wish Park Hills City Funds. According to the report nude images of the 18 year old male were found on the SD card Cole provided to police. Investigators say when confronted with the evidence he ended his interview with them and asked for an attorney. Park Hills city officials have placed Cole on unpaid suspension while the investigation continues and in Desloge officials are giving no comment on the matter. Cole is set for his initial court appearance Tuesday.
