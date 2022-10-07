Read full article on original website
Evelyn Boswell Case: Disturbing Details Emerge About Tennessee Toddler's Death
Disturbing details have surfaced about the tragic death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who went missing for months before her disappearance was reported in February 2020. coroner has testified the baby suffocated and had a blanket wrapped around her head. A "mechanical obstruction" was also found in Evelyn's airway, which was aluminum foil, the forensic expert said.
South Carolina Sheriffs Looking for Suspect Who Pepper-Sprayed Store Clerk
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina is looking for this suspect who was caught on surveillance video spraying a store clerk with pepper spray. The incident occurred after the store employee said the store would not let the woman purchase tobacco because of her age, according to The Times and Democrat. Afterward, the suspect left and got into a black Nissan Maxima. Inside Edition Digital has more.
Escaped Donkey Returned to Owner in Virginia: Police
Authorities reunited an escaped donkey with its owner in Virginia over the weekend, according to local reports. “An escaped donkey, we’ll affectionately call 'Donkey Hote,' was rescued early this morning and returned home,” a statement from the Stafford Sheriff's Department read. According to the statement, Stafford police say...
Indiana Woman Shares TikTok as She Says She Found Herself Inside U-Haul Store
A customer found herself inside a U-Haul store after it closed for the night. "It's an hour past closing. I don't think anybody's in here," Shelby Spalding shared on TikTok. She was waiting for a hitch to be installed on the back of her car when she says the folks at the front desk decided to call it a day. She went searching to see if anyone was around. Finally, she realized the guys in the garage were still hard at work, and she was free.
