Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
8 Places In Ontario Where It Feels Like Halloween All Year Round If You Just Can't Wait
During the month of October, you can enjoy a bunch of ghost tours and haunted destinations in Ontario, but you don't need to limit spooky vibes to one season. If your autumn fills up quickly or you simply love creepy things, here are eight places to visit in Ontario that feel like Halloween all year.
Narcity
The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail Is Coming Back To Toronto With New Sparkling Displays
If you're already dreaming of holiday magic, it's time to get excited because The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail is returning to Toronto in November. This popular holiday event is an interactive drive-thru experience filled with thousands of twinkly lights, live entertainment, photo ops and tasty treats. You can enjoy the...
Narcity
Toronto's Getting A Haunted Hotel Party & You Can Bring Your Pup Along For The Ride
Halloween may traditionally be for goblins and ghouls, but this year it's going to the dogs. Ontario Doggos is throwing a dog-friendly Halloween party in Toronto, so instead of leaving your best friend at home – you can celebrate with them!. The Haunting of Doggos Hotel will be coming...
PETS・
Narcity
A Newcomer To Canada Shared His Dollarama Trip For Thanksgiving & It's So Pure (VIDEO)
Canadian Thanksgiving recently passed, and a Ukrainian refugee in the country got to experience his first-ever celebration of the fall holiday. Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov), who currently lives in Saskatchewan, recently made a video on finding out about the holiday and the sweet way he was going to celebrate it. "My...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
So Many Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Ontario Last Week & Here's Where
Ontario's millionaire population got a little bump last week after the October 7, 2022, Lotto Max draw dished out several fortunes. So, luck is definitely in the air. According to OLG, players snatched up 10 out of the 16 winning Maxmillions numbers, which resulted in five $1 million tickets being sold in these areas:
Narcity
7 Mystical Villages In Ontario That Are Like Taking A Trip Through Salem
Something wicked this way comes! If you want to get your spooky fill this season, then plan a trip to these mystical villages in Ontario. You'll feel like you're in Salem as you explore pumpkin-filled streets and historic buildings. Hop on your broomstick and enjoy these enchanting small towns around the province.
Narcity
I Tried Simu Liu's Favourite Restaurant In Toronto & It Took Me Way Outside My Comfort Zone
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. It's no surprise that Simu Liu's favourite Toronto restaurant is Fishman Lobster Clubhouse, mainly because he always talks about it, but have you ever been?
Narcity
An Australian TikToker Moved To Vancouver & Got Real About What Canadians Are Like (VIDEO)
An Australian who moved to Vancouver four months again is getting real on TikTok about all of the things she's learned about the city, and Canadians in general. In two separate TikToks, Cassie Leong gives all her insights into everything from Vancouver's dating scene to how frequently Canadians actually say "eh." Hint: It's a whole lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
A Woman Is Roasting Men's Hinge Profiles In Montreal & Some Of Them Are Just 'Putrid'
A woman is chronicling what it's like to be on dating apps in Montreal, and her reviews of the local men's profiles are absolutely brutal. Montreal native Dylan Burrows decided to post a video on TikTok about using dating apps in Montreal, and the exact word she used to describe the experience is "putrid."
Narcity
Lizzo Wants To Move To Canada & Asked For Marriage Proposals At Her Toronto Concert (VIDEO)
It looks like Lizzo loves Canada just as much as it loves her! On Friday, October 7,* the Truth Hurts singer was in Toronto for herLizzo: The Special tour. As she took to the stage, she had a message for her fans. "The weight of oppression is off of me,"...
Comments / 0