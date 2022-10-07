Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Democrats call Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox 'dangerous'
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Democratic Party on Tuesday called the Republican nominee for governor "dangerous." The party painted Dan Cox as "anti-woman," "oblivious" and "unhinged from reality." Democrats outnumber Republicans in Maryland 2-to-1 in voter registration. The latest polls in the race for governor show Democratic nominee Wes...
Wbaltv.com
AARP highlights important issues for voters in upcoming Maryland election
Deadlines are fast approaching and Marylanders will want to keep some voting-process changes in mind before approaching the ballot box for a significant midterm election. With Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox vying for the governor's seat, other major titles listed on the ticket include attorney general, comptroller, a U.S. Senate seat and all eight U.S. House seats. Up for grabs among more local races include positions like county executives.
foxbaltimore.com
2022 Maryland General Election voters' guide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This November, Marylanders will elect a new governor, attorney general, and comptroller, along with dozens of major local races. Here's what you need to know about key races and deadlines. Key races at a glance. Governor: Best-selling author Wes Moore, a Democrat, will compete against state...
Maryland Rep. Candidate Dan Cox Pulls Out Of Rally With Same Name As Deadly 2017 Tragedy
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has backed out of a local "Unite the Right" event after a news outlet pointed out that the event had the same name as a deadly Charlottsville, Virginia event that took place in 2017, reports Fox 45. The gubernatorial candidate's campaign released a statement,...
Wbaltv.com
What happens if Maryland voters approve recreational marijuana referendum question?
Maryland voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this November. Statewide referendum question No. 4 is on the ballot for Election Day. As printed on the ballot, the question reads: "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21. years...
WBOC
Decisions To Be Made For The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay
Annapolis, Md. - A big day for the health of the Chesapeake Bay. The Environmental Protection Agency will meet with representatives of the bay's watershed states, to consider extending deadlines for states to meet their long-term clean up goals. In 2010, a plan for watershed states was created to clean...
Cox withdraws from ‘Unite the Right’ event after Jewish group raises concerns
Talk show host and GOP activists claim their 'Unite the Right' event bears no similarity to the deadly Charlottesville rally with the same name. The post Cox withdraws from ‘Unite the Right’ event after Jewish group raises concerns appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.
On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
Former FBI Agent From Maryland Convicted Of Bribery, Conspiracy Scheme With DC Realtor
A former FBI agent and real estate developer have been convicted of federal bribery and conspiracy charges, the Department of Justice announced. The former agent, David Paitsel, 41, of Upper Marlboro in Maryland, and Brian Bailey, 52, a real estate developer formerly based in Washington, DC, were found guilty following a trial in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to officials.
Nottingham MD
Public hearing scheduled for Baltimore County trash, recycling collection regulation changes
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Bureau of Solid Waste Management will be holding a public hearing in October regarding proposed changes to solid waste collection regulations. The Baltimore County Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPWT) is proposing revisions to the Bureau of Solid Waste Management’s (BSWM) “Regulation for Baltimore...
WBOC
This Week Declared Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week By Gov. Hogan
ANNAPOLIS, Md.- This week has been designated as Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week by Gov. Larry Hogan. Now in its 15th year, the annual promotion encourages Maryland schools to serve local food in lunches to show students where their food comes from and to introduce them to fresh, nutritious products made in Maryland.
recordpatriot.com
Hawaii won't cooperate with states prosecuting for abortions
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday that aims to prevent other states from punishing their residents who get an abortion in the islands and stop other states from sanctioning local doctors and nurses who provide such care. “We will not cooperate with any...
Bay Net
If Democrat Wins St. Mary’s Commissioner President Race, Seat Will Be Considered “Vacant”
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections issued the. The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections has notified the State Administrator of Elections that Natalie Weech, currently running for President of the St. Mary’s County Commissioners, is not qualified to serve in that office. The...
Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again
In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
The Disgrace That Has Sparked Civil War in a Delaware Town
However the midterm elections go, they will see the end of a tradition in President Biden’s home state that has embodied the spirit of democracy at its best for more than two centuries.Since at least 1812, the winners and losers of state- and federal-level elections have ridden carriages together in parades through the Delaware municipality of Georgetown. The event is held on Return Day, the Thursday after the polling, the time decades ago when the tallies became available. The winner of a particular race sits in the carriage facing forward, the loser backward.The starting point where the victors and...
History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion
In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
recordpatriot.com
Judge: Jury in wife slaying won't be told about earlier case
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by...
umd.edu
A New Look for a Maryland Icon
The 7.5-foot-tall bronze likeness of Frederick Douglass is about to move from his perch overlooking Hornbake Plaza. But he won't go far: just about 15 feet from his usual spot. And it won’t be for long: three to four weeks while he and his granite base get spruced up.
Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in front of […]
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
