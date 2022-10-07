Read full article on original website
Related
Brewers’ Stearns: Hader trade hurt team more than expected
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns acknowledged Tuesday the trade of four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader affected the team more than he expected at the time he made the deal. The Brewers were 57-45 and had a three-game lead in the NL Central on...
Viva El Birdos
The Roster As It Stands
Well the season is over, and I’ve reconciled myself to that fact now. It was a tough way to lose, but that’s baseball. As I thought about what to write for today, Gabe’s article (and the post-loss reactions of the fanbase) inspired me. If you haven’t read Gabe’s article yet, you definitely should. Basically it’s a reminder to calm down.
Comments / 0