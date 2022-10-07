Read full article on original website
Rivian Recalls SUVs, Trucks, and Vans to Fix a Steering Fastener Problem
Electric startup Rivian has issued a recall, affecting most of the vehicles it has produced thus far. The recall includes 12,212 of the company’s R1S SUVs, R1T pickup trucks, and EDV delivery vans. The concern is that the front upper control arm and the steering knuckle retention fastener for each front wheel might not be properly torqued.
Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?
It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
Talking Cars 380: Driving the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
Main theme: Following our 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee road test, we share our first impressions of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe version. This off-road-capable, two-row SUV uses a turbocharged four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain. Although it’s not particularly fuel-efficient in terms of hybrids, it delivers plenty of oomph on the road, which makes it enjoyable to drive. Plus, the 4xe gives owners the ability to save the electric power for later, for instance if you venture off-road; this makes for a unique experience in the woods, which is further amplified by the incredibly capable talents of the Trailhawk trim.
How to Rid Your Car of Odors
“Sorry to tell you this, Keith, but your car stinks.” My friend’s words confirmed my suspicion: Yes, the used station wagon I’d just bought had a clean vehicle history report and all its service records—but it also had a serious odor problem. To make matters worse, I was supposed to drive three other people to an event later that week.
