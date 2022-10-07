Main theme: Following our 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee road test, we share our first impressions of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe version. This off-road-capable, two-row SUV uses a turbocharged four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain. Although it’s not particularly fuel-efficient in terms of hybrids, it delivers plenty of oomph on the road, which makes it enjoyable to drive. Plus, the 4xe gives owners the ability to save the electric power for later, for instance if you venture off-road; this makes for a unique experience in the woods, which is further amplified by the incredibly capable talents of the Trailhawk trim.

