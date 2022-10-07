XPS 13 Laptop — $829, was $999. The XPS 13 is the smallest of the lot, as the name suggests, and is perfect if you need a small portable laptop for work or university. The 13.4-inch FHD+ screen has a whopping 500 nit peak brightness, which means you can use it in sunlight, and since it’s only 0.55 inches thick, you can easily carry it around and use it everywhere. Intel powers the whole thing with a 12th-gen Intel i5-1230U, a strong mid-tier CPU that can handle productivity tasks well and allow you to stream content relatively easily. It has an excellent battery life, which is impressive for such a small frame, and the 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage should be enough for most folks who need a portable workstation.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO