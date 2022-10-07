Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
The Acer Swift Edge is only a half-inch thick, but still includes an HDMI port
Acer today announced the Swift Edge, the world’s lightest 16-inch OLED professional laptop. The ultraportable weighs a mere 2.6 pounds (1.2 kilograms), housed in an incredibly svelte 0.51-inch (13mm) ultrathin magnesium-aluminum chassis. That makes it’s one of the thinnest Windows laptops you can buy, despite not compromising on port selection.
Digital Trends
The thinnest laptops you can buy
The thinnest laptops of today are paper-thin compared to their predecessors, and though they aren't literally that trim, they're getting pretty close. In recent several years, one of the biggest advances made to the modern laptop is that the chassis continues to shrink. Best of all, battery life and performance continue to improve. It's a no-compromise situation — and we love it.
The best Amazon Prime Early Access gaming PC deals
Amazon Prime Early Access could be a great time to grab a gaming PC deal now the RTX 40-series GPUs have been announced.
Consumer Reports.org
LG 55QNED85AQA TV
A 55-inch LCD (LED) 4K UHD TV from LG, with 2160p resolution, and HDR capability, four HDMI inputs, and two USB ports. This TV is internet enabled. Unlock for unbiased ratings and reviews for products and services you use everyday. The LG 55QNED85AQA is part of the Televisions test program...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
You can grab a great student laptop for only $379 with this Dell deal
Laptops don’t last forever, especially when they’re getting a ton of wear and tear taking them back and forth to school every day. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for student laptop deals, and right now Dell has a deal that might just be too good to pass up. Right now, Dell is selling its Inspiron 15 laptop, which is originally priced at $599, for only $379, saving you an incredible $220. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve seen since all of the back to school deals came to a close, so don’t miss your chance to scoop up one of these powerful machines.
The 15 Best Desktop Computers of 2022 for Any Price Point
While the best laptops have become increasingly popular over the years, desktops still have their place in the home and office. The best desktop computers tend to be more powerful than laptops, offering better CPU and graphics cards and much more memory and storage. Many desktop models provide both SSD and traditional hard-disk drives for faster boot times and file access and more reliable, expanded storage for large files. On top of that, you can often get a top-rated desktop for less than a premium or even mid-range laptop. Desktops are also easier to upgrade and customize than laptops. However, if...
Digital Trends
This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is $1,700 off — we’re not kidding
It’s always nice to see great laptop deals on business laptops, especially like one on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s, which is competitively priced when you take the discount into account, and in this case, you can grab it from Lenovo for just $999. That’s a huge $1,700 off the $2,699 normal price, and takes a laptop that might have otherwise been overpriced and makes it into something any consumer looking for a business laptop can buy.
ZDNet
The best laptop deals on Amazon right now: Acer Chromebook Spin is just $199
You don't need to wait until Amazon launches the Prime Early Access Sale to snag a great deal on a laptop. While Amazon's new sales event is right around the corner, right now there are great deals to consider on a range of PCs for work and play. See the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSI Katana GF76 review: a solid gaming laptop for those on a budget
The MSI Katana GF76 offers value for money for gamers
The best tablet deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Amazon Early Access Sale doesn't technically start until Oct. 11 -- but Amazon already has a ton of tablets...
CNET
Acer Predator 42-Inch Gaming Monitor Hits Lowest Price Yet. Get It for $1,000
Serious about gaming? Ditch your small phone screen or your regular computer monitor and consider grabbing a gaming monitor that'll elevate your experience. If you want to fully immerse yourself in a state-of-the-art screen, you're in luck. Acer's Predator CG7 42-inch gaming monitor (which is typically $1,600) is now at its lowest price yet on Amazon. You can get it for just $1,000 today.
GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X May Only Cost $10 More Than The Original
U.K. retailer Scan Computers has listed Nvidia's unannounced GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X memory.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 (2022) review: a true answer to the MacBook Air
“The Dell XPS 13 happily trades performance for a healthy dose of affordability and efficiency.”. The beloved Dell XPS 13 of previous years no longer exists. The popular line of premium laptops is now split between the XPS 13 Plus and the standard XPS 13 – and that’s meant a new approach to distinguishing the two.
Consumer Reports.org
Samsung Galaxy A03s Smartphone Review
Most phones these days cost $500 or more. That’s a good chunk of change if all you want is a phone that can make calls, send text messages, and snap photos to send to friends and family. If you don’t place high demands on your phone, the 6.5-inch Samsung...
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 review: departing from the formula
“The Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 is fast and long-lasting, with a unique look.”. Lenovo enjoys owning one of the most iconic laptop brands in the ThinkPad line of business-oriented machines. Holdovers from IBM, ThinkPads are typically recognizable from across the room thanks to a black-on-black aesthetic with carefully placed red accents. There have been exceptions, such as the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga which sports a silver chassis, but otherwise, Lenovo has maintained the ThinkPad as a distinct brand.
Digital Trends
Dell Laptop Sale: Up to $600 off the XPS 13, XPS 15, and XPS 17
XPS 13 Laptop — $829, was $999. The XPS 13 is the smallest of the lot, as the name suggests, and is perfect if you need a small portable laptop for work or university. The 13.4-inch FHD+ screen has a whopping 500 nit peak brightness, which means you can use it in sunlight, and since it’s only 0.55 inches thick, you can easily carry it around and use it everywhere. Intel powers the whole thing with a 12th-gen Intel i5-1230U, a strong mid-tier CPU that can handle productivity tasks well and allow you to stream content relatively easily. It has an excellent battery life, which is impressive for such a small frame, and the 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage should be enough for most folks who need a portable workstation.
ZDNet
The best security camera deals on Amazon right now
Amazon is hosting an Early Access Sale next week but we've already found some really low prices on security cameras that you can take advantage of today. Popularly known as October Prime Day, Amazon's sale is sure to bring great deals on security cameras and more devices across the board, but how do you know which ones are the best?
Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals 2022 - prepare for the discounts
Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals are going to be the place to look for a quality panel for less
Toms Hardware
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Review: Zen 4 Has a Pricing Problem
AMD’s 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X carries a $549 price tag that slots in between Intel's flagship Core i9 and Core i7 chips, but its performance defies the middle ground placement. Given its price point and gaming performance that matches or exceeds Intel's finest, paired with strong performance in desktop PC applications, the Ryzen 9 7900X appears to be a contender for our list of Best CPUs and our CPU Benchmark hierarchy. But there's a lot more at play than just chip pricing.
Consumer Reports.org
Hisense 40A4H TV
A 40-inch LCD (LED) HD TV from Hisense, with 1080p resolution, two HDMI inputs, and one USB port. This TV is internet enabled. Unlock for unbiased ratings and reviews for products and services you use everyday. The Hisense 40A4H is part of the Televisions test program at Consumer Reports. In...
Comments / 0