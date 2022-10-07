Cormega & Nas Release Single “Glorious” From New Album “The Realness II” Out Today Via Viper Records

Read full article on original website
808SpinZ Shares New Single “DOTS” with KFamouz
Virginia-hailed producer 808SpinZ returns with new single “DOTS” ft. KFamouz, which shows a new side of his musical output – one that is impressively different from his previous releases. Serving as the first follow-up since his full-length 2020 project ‘B-Side,’ “DOTS” is also the lead single to his forthcoming project, ‘Love and Transactions,’ coming out October 21st, which features a stellar list of collaborators including Paris Bryant, 24Lefteye, Kfamouz, Wiardon, and more.
Indio Ink’s Hit Single ‘Runaway’ is About to be Your New Fall Anthem
Fall is here, and it’s high time you buttoned up your flannel shirt and got cozy by the bonfire with a brew in one hand and a Bluetooth speaker in the other. If you’re looking for something to blast from that speaker to set the vibes and get the entire backyard bumping, Indio Ink has you covered. Their new hit single “Runaway” is the perfect combo between euphoric guitar melodies and melancholy lyrics. It’s the ultimate song to cruise along with the windows down in the car and the crisp fall air on your face.
Skid Row’s Dave “Snake” Sabo On The New Album “The Gang’s All Here,” New Singer Erik Grönwall
Last month Skid Row released the impressive music video for its new single “Time Bomb.” The track comes from Skid Row’s forthcoming Nick Raskulinecz-produced album The Gang’s All Here, which is due for release via EarMUSIC on October 14, 2022. Its video wasco-directed by acclaimed director Dale “Rage” Resteghini (Five Finger Death Punch, Guns N Roses) and co-founding Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan and notably utilizes the brand-new Arri Alexa 35 and handcrafted MasterBuilt Classic Lenses.
Solochek’s New Single is in the Front Seat With ‘Drive’
There’s nothing quite lke the feeling of driving off in the middle of a balmy summer night on a road trip with your loved one. The fresh moonlit wind streaming through your hair and that sweet silent calm of the night is a real sense of freedom. Time seems to slow down on the road and all the stress from the daily grind fades with every passing mile. Doesn’t matter where you are going as long as it is away. Check out Solochek’s latest single “Drive”.
Burning Starr’s Jack Starr On The New Album “Souls Of The Innocent,” Virgin Steele, Long Island’s Music Scene & More
The namesake of Jack Starr’s Burning Starr, Jack Starr first made international waves on the music scene as a co-founder of the hard rock band Virgin Steele. Starr parted ways with Virgin Steele in the early 1980s, kicking off a solo career with 1984’s Out Of The Darkness album alongside members of The Rods and Riot. Burning Starr officially launched with 1985’s full-length album Rock The American Way.
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: NY State Of Mind Tour Petco Park San Diego, CA
What’s the definition of “State Of Mind?” … The dictionary says, : a person’s emotional state : mood // He’s in a good/bad state of mind. But in real life it’s not that simple, right.? An emotional state and /or a mood doesn’t necessarily project a concentrated effort to achieve greatness…Or make a concentrated effort to succeed…A State of mind could be any variant, regardless of the situation; whether negative or positive. But when you hear the statement “State Of Mind,” it always has a do or die sentiment. There’s nothing in between. There’s no middle ground. You never hear anyone say, “Man, my state of mind right now is just to be average.” … So in point, the complexity of both mindsets, whether negative or positive, are for absolute action.
MTV Names JVKE as Global PUSH Artist for the Month of October
MTV PUSH has named viral sensation JVKE as the featured Global PUSH Artist for the month of October. JVKE started his journey to becoming an artist by remixing popular TikTok sounds with his elementary school music teacher mom, which then resulted in huge content creators such as Charli D’Amelio using his sounds. His latest album release is meant to tell the story of his first relationship, capturing the emotions of falling in love, heartbreak, sadness, and eventually falling out of love. JVKE joins MTV Push to talk about the musical inspirations he found on his brother’s iPod, his plans for touring, and the process behind capturing his emotions through his music.
Artist MarkyB is Establishing Himself as a Musician and Fashion Designer
Many aspiring musicians are putting in huge efforts to make a name for themselves, but success in the music industry comes with its own challenges. You need to be unique enough to stand out and accomplish your goals. MarkyB, on the other hand, has managed to enter both the music and fashion industries.
Michael Monroe On Demolition 23.’s Debut Album, His Upcoming Documentary, Hanoi Rocks, Future Career Plans & More
Michael Monroe, who turned 60 in June, celebrated that birthday milestone in a big way last month. The focal point of a three-hour concert at Finland’s Helsinki Ice Hall, Monroe reunited the original line-up of Hanoi Rocks — one of Finland’s most significant rock bands of all time — for the first time since July 27th, 1982. An influential band on the Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and Skid Row alike, Hanoi Rocks made classic rock and comic book website headlines earlier this year when the group’s legacy factored into dialogue by John Cena’s character in the HBO Max Original series Peacemaker.
Meet Rising Rapper CARROT$
We’re seeing many artists taking the path to success and the latest one on our radar is CARROT$. CARROT$ is an upcoming artist who creates a variety of Hip Hop music from trap to Indie to even R&B and it is clear he is showing no sign of slowing down. The rapper has been consistently honing his musical craft and evolving his sound for numerous years. Keep a close eye on CARROT$ as he is certainly interesting and working to be one of the most well-known rappers worldwide.
Marcus Jordan’s New Single Soars to #1 on Billboard Gospel Indicator Chart
Recording artist Marcus Jordan celebrates a new milestone, landing his first #1 on Gospel music radio charts, as his hit single “Call on the Name” hits #1 on the Billboard Gospel Indicator chart with an issue date of 10/8/2022. Released on Marcus’ independent record label, Marcus Jordan Music Group, “Call on the Name” has spent 18 weeks on Billboard Gospel Indicator’s Top 30. The song continues to climb the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart, maintaining a Top 30 position for a whopping 23 weeks, currently at #15. The song has also obtained a Top 15 position on Mediabase Gospel.
R&B and Neo-Soul Sensation – Discover Exactly Who “V3nus” Really Is!
The evolution of music and the music industry over the past few decades has been quite pronounced. Since the 1960s onwards, newly created genres such as Neo-Soul, Rap, Afro Beats, House, Amapiano and K-Pop have taken center stage. On the other hand, relatively older genres like Jazz and R&B have had to significantly evolve to keep up with the ever-changing music landscape. This evolutionary process in the music industry has also inspired crossover artists who showcase both new and old school genres in their music. One such artist is the talented songstress, V3nus. She has managed to seamlessly combine the “R&B” genre and the “Neo-Soul” genre.
