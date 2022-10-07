Read full article on original website
MedicineNet.com
What Is Vitamin D3 Good For?
Vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol, helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. The body needs vitamin D and calcium to maintain the right strength in bones. Vitamin D consists of D2 ergocalciferol, D3 cholecalciferol, alfacalcidol. Vitamin D is used to tackle bone disorders. Vitamin D3 is prescribed for people with...
What You Should Know About Ear Infections In Adults
The ear is made up of three main parts — the inner, middle, and outer ear (via Johns Hopkins Medicine). Each part plays a major role in hearing, but ear infections can sometimes occur, causing certain parts to malfunction. Although children are the most vulnerable to ear infections, adults can also develop them. When adults get ear infections, it might indicate more serious problems or underlying conditions, according to Healthline. Therefore, it's crucial to know the various causes and symptoms to ensure you receive the right treatment.
5 reasons you should sleep with your socks on
The surprising benefits to sleeping with your socks on
Breath of Life: Four Breathing Exercises
Breathing exercises stimulate the left and right sides of the brain. Balanced hemispheres create a sense of calm, improve memory, increase lung capacity, and reduce blood pressure and heart rate. For each exercise, gently breathe in from the navel area. Breathe out by pulling air from the navel area toward the spine.
ohmymag.co.uk
Here are some ways your body reacts when you're dehydrated
It is recommended that the average adult drinks at least 11 cups of water a day. This is just the ideal number; you can drink less unless your body is losing more fluid than you’re taking in. When that occurs, you’re probably dehydrated. And because water is needed to lubricate the joints and eyes, aid digestion and flush out waste and toxins, a deficit could be dangerous, according to NHS Inform. Here are four ways your body reacts to dehydration:
psychologytoday.com
Learning About Soul Medicine
The subconscious can help solve problems during sleep. The association of breath, spirit, and life is described by many cultures. Attaining a spiritual perspective is helpful for many patients. Soon after I started using hypnosis to help the patients in my pediatric pulmonology practice, I went to a lecture by...
How I Found a Simple, No-Cost Solution to Sleep Apnea
I woke up in a strange bedroom with 24 electrodes glued all over my body and a plastic mask attached to a hose covering my face. The lab technician who watched me all night via video feed told me that I had “wicked sleep apnea” and that it was “central sleep apnea”—a type that originates in the brain and fails to tell the muscles to inhale.
msn.com
How to Pick the Right Primary Care Physician
Many people don’t have a primary care physician, and when they need to see a doctor, they’re not sure how to choose a good one. “A lot of offices, they're not taking on new patients,” said Kevin Brasler of Consumers’ Checkbook. “Others have moved on to...
wdfxfox34.com
Dental Implants Side Effects: The Complete Guide
Originally Posted On: https://montclairdentalspanj.com/blog/dental-implants-side-effects-the-complete-guide/. Recent studies discovered patients with dentures did not meet the same nutritional markers as those without. A decline in nutritional intake can increase one’s risk for chronic illnesses and oral health. Many times, dentures are uncomfortable or painful. This can make chewing and intaking enough...
healthcareguys.com
When Should You Go to an Urgent Care Facility Instead of a Hospital
It’s natural that when something terrible happens we’d immediately react by going to the hospital for help. After all, hospitals have a wide range of services and staff to cater to our every need, right? Oftentimes, however, the hospital may not be the best place for us to go. In many cases, it may be more beneficial for us to visit an urgent care san antonio facility instead.
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Gum Sores
Gum sores, also known as mouth ulcers, can come on suddenly and disrupt your life. They can cause pain and sensitivity, especially when you eat and drink. Gum sores can be caused by irritation or injury, like new braces, a hit to the mouth or a burn. They might also be canker sores or, less commonly, cold sores.
How To Prevent An Imbalance Of Electrolytes In Your Body
Electrolytes are minerals in your bodily fluids. Your body needs them to perform many functions, including regulating blood pressure and keeping the pH levels in the blood normal (via Cleveland Clinic). Calcium, chloride, magnesium, sodium, potassium, and phosphate are examples of electrolytes, and they all perform different tasks. Your kidneys help keep electrolytes balanced by filtering them and excreting what your body doesn't need (via Merck Manual).
EatingWell
Why Diabetes Can Speed Up Cognitive Decline, and 5 Things You Can Do to Help
The next time you're at the mall, supermarket, sporting event or park, take a look around. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 in 10 (or about 11.3%) of the individuals you see have received a type 2 diabetes diagnosis. And a staggering 1 in almost 4 U.S. adults (38.0%) meet the criteria for prediabetes, the CDC adds.
verywellhealth.com
Acute Gastritis: Temporary Pain Symptoms and Treatment
Acute gastritis is the sudden inflammation of the lining of the stomach. It can cause stomach pain and discomfort that goes away in time. The lining of the stomach is very strong, but it can be irritated by bacteria, medications, or certain foods. Irritation can lead to inflammation and pain.
reviewofoptometry.com
Visits for Flashes and Floaters Strain Emergency Services, Study Finds
Patients who present to a general emergency service with flashes and/or floaters may require further ophthalmic intervention. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Optometrists and ophthalmologists know that the visual symptoms brought on by flashes and floaters may be annoying but most often are not concerning as a...
Healthline
Can COVID-19 Affect Your Voice?
Laryngitis is an inflammation of the larynx, the area that houses your vocal cords. A common side effect of laryngitis is hoarseness, which changes the quality and character of your voice. Some case reports and studies have found that COVID-19 can cause laryngitis and change how your voice sounds. While...
archyworldys.com
Foods that strengthen the immune system: the complete list
Having a strong and protective immune system is one of the keys to living away from ailments and infections: let’s find out together how to strengthen it through nutrition. If we were to compare the immune system to something physical and concrete we can safely say that it is the police of our body. The agents in question in fact find and neutralize all the threats that undermine our body. For this reason we need to know how to take care of our immune defenses, especially in this period when temperatures are changing and fever, flu e cold are at the door. By changing our lifestyle and our diet we can make the immune system an impenetrable shield in the fight against virus, battery ed infections. So let’s go and discover some foods absolutely to be implemented in your diet to strengthen the system in question.
