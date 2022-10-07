A very weird video out of Taiwan shows a pair of baffling streaks of light that appear to hover over a city before being surrounded by an eerie ring of orbs. The truly strange footage first appeared online last week when it was shared on Twitter by prominent Mexican UFO researcher and television personality Jaime Maussan, who indicated that it was filmed on October 3rd in Taiwan, but gave no further details surrounding the circumstances of the weird scene. Be that as it may, the footage is undeniably bewildering by virtue of the aerial anomalies which captivated the witnesses on the ground.

