Ashanti Shares TEA on Her Relationship With Irv Gotti
Ashanti, GRAMMY award-winning singer and actress, is on the remix of Diddy’s track, “Gotta Move On,” which is suspected to be a response to Irv Gotti. She sings, “it’s giving obsessed. It’s giving you stressed. It’s giving you pressed. It’s giving this n***a missing the best, But it’s been 20 years. Please cry less. We can see you and your tears.”
Music: A "New" Queen Song with Freddie Mercury Drops on Thursday
A "New" Queen Song with Freddie Mercury Drops on Thursday. A previously-unreleased Queen song with Freddie Mercury on vocals is dropping on Thursday. It's called "Face It Alone," and it was recorded during sessions for Queen's 1989 album "The Miracle". When the band first discovered the track, they didn't think...
Kim Kardashian Booed At LA Rams Game
Kim Kardashian received a not-so-friendly response at Sunday's Dallas Cowboys / LA Rams game. Kardashian was shown on the big screen inside So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood. As she blew a kiss to the camera, fans booed her mercilessly. A video of the incident was posted on Twitter. One person chimed...
Strange Light Streaks Surrounded by Eerie Ring of Orbs Filmed in Taiwan
A very weird video out of Taiwan shows a pair of baffling streaks of light that appear to hover over a city before being surrounded by an eerie ring of orbs. The truly strange footage first appeared online last week when it was shared on Twitter by prominent Mexican UFO researcher and television personality Jaime Maussan, who indicated that it was filmed on October 3rd in Taiwan, but gave no further details surrounding the circumstances of the weird scene. Be that as it may, the footage is undeniably bewildering by virtue of the aerial anomalies which captivated the witnesses on the ground.
'Murder, She Wrote' Star Angela Lansbury Dead At 96
Star of stage, screen and television Angela Lansbury has died. She was 96. The Murder, She Wrote star died "peacefully in her sleep" at her home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday (October 11), her family wrote in a statement obtained by People. Lansbury would have turned 97 in five days.
Michael J. Fox & Christopher Lloyd Have 'Back To The Future' Reunion
Fans were in tears as Back to the Future actors Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at New York Comic Con. 37 years after the release of Back to the Future, the actors who played Marty McFly (Michael) and Doc (Christopher) exchanged a hug as they took the stage together for a Back to the Future panel.
