Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Diane Weaver
Diane Weaver, 81, Syracuse, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. She was born Aug. 3, 1941. On Sept. 2, 1967, she married Donald Weaver, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Rick Weaver, Syracuse; two daughters, Cristi (Mark) Green, Fort Wayne and Jodi (Jason) Clay, Syracuse; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Pam (Brad) Myers, St. Joseph, Mich.; and one sister-in-law, Betty VanderReyden, Goshen.
inkfreenews.com
Anita Gaman Dunlavy — UPDATED
Anita Garman Dunlavy, 87, Fort Wayne, formerly of Claypool, died Oct. 4, 2022, at her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 18, 1934. She married Thom D. Dunlavy; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Shawn (Julie Foust), Delphos, Ohio and Drew (Sheri), Fort...
inkfreenews.com
John Marshall Vogely
John Marshall Vogely, 85, Columbia City, died at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 4, 1937. On Sept. 21, 1963, he married Susan R. Brase; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Angela M. (Tim Maldeney) Dice, Auburn,...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accident:. 10:01 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, Argonne Road, north of East Winona Avenue, Warsaw. Driver: Keldibek Kubatbekov, 59, Robert Pitt Drive A., Monsey, N.Y. Kubatbekov was traveling north on Argonne Road and went under a viaduct when the trailer on his vehicle hit the viaduct. Damage up to $5,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman
Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman, 1, Albion, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Henry and Kendra (Duesler) Hagerman, Albion; a brother, Brendon Hagerman, Albion; a sister, Paisley Hagerman, Albion; grandparents, Scott and Mindy Duesler, Cromwell and Ellen and Joe Hagerman, Ligonier; and great-grandparents, Georgia and Don Pierce, Ligonier, Gene and Lexi Duesler, Cromwell and Thomas and Joyce Wright, Wawaka.
inkfreenews.com
Gladys Mullins
Gladys Mullins, 88, South Whitley, died at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. She was born Dec. 22, 1933. On Oct. 15, 1951, she married Cleadis Mullins; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her two daughters, Carolyn (Charles) Beckman, Leipsic, Ohio and Kathy (Thomas)...
inkfreenews.com
Rose Ann Stover
Rose Ann Stover, 94, Goshen, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. She was born March 16, 1928. On Feb. 14, 1947, she married Donald Ray Stover; he preceded her in death. Rose is survived by her children, Gary (Linda) Stover, Syracuse, Vickie Newman, Osceola and...
inkfreenews.com
Dillon Anthony Prater
Dillon Anthony Prater, 29, rural Akron, died surrounded by his family at 7:13 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his residence in Akron. Dillon was born Sept. 25, 1993, in Peru, to Anthony W. and Jennifer J.(Malott) Prater. He was a 2012 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School, where he was the manager of the football team. He loved watching sports. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, University of Kentucky Wildcats Basketball and Chicago Cubs. Dillon always kept up with all the stats and records. He also enjoyed traveling with his family. Some of his favorite trips were riding UTV’s and especially going to Florida. Dillon had many close friends that he cherished. He will be missed by his beloved companion, his dog Benny Jo Prater. But most of all he loved to spend time with his niece Collins. They watched all of her favorite TV shows together.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Nina Ruth Warman — PENDING
Nina Ruth Warman, 96, Churubusco, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. Arrangements pending with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Rosie J. Smith
Rosie J. Smith, 47, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Auburn Village, Auburn. She is survived by two children, Kelly Kidd, Cromwell and Amanda Kidd, Cromwell; two grandsons; brothers, Billy (Trish) Smith, Warsaw and Robert (Marley) Halsey, Cromwell; sisters, Marie (Lance) Halsey, Cromwell, Margaret Wells, Willshire, Ohio, Minnie Furney, Syracuse and Sherrie Blankenbeckler, Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Norma Jean Amstutz
Norma Jean Amstutz, 85, Goshen, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Woodland Manor, Elkhart. Norma was born April 5, 1937. On Sept. 16, 2000, she married Herbert Amstutz; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her stepchildren, Beth (Rick) Pletcher, Nappanee, Norman (Linda) Amstutz, New Paris, Kevin (Tonya)...
inkfreenews.com
Michael John Wais — PENDING
Michael J. Wais, 76, Leesburg, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Warsaw, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Betty A. Rogers
Betty A. Rogers, 74, Rochester, died at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Rochester. She was born on Oct. 23, 1947 in the Black Rock, Ark., area, the daughter of Truman Leroy and Johnnie Murlene (Cummings) Ashlock. On Nov. 27, 1965, at the Metea Baptist Church, Metea, Indiana, she married Randall J. Rogers and he survives.
inkfreenews.com
John Lee Gilbert
John Lee Gilbert, 84, formerly of Warsaw and Autumn Trace, Plymouth, died at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Hickory Creek at Winamac Nursing Home, Winamac. He was born Jan. 5, 1938. He leaves behind his daughter, Shelly Sue. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Ingeborg Mathews — UPDATED
Ingeborg Mathews, 93, Milford, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Paddock Springs, Warsaw. She was born Aug. 8, 1929, in Goshen, the daughter of Willy and Liddy (Fritz) Riedel. On Nov. 25, 1948, she married Paul Mathews in Goshen; he preceded her in death Sept. 8, 2002. Inge graduated from...
inkfreenews.com
Scott Sleighter — PENDING
Scott Sleighter, 97, Pierceton, died Saturday Oct. 8, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
inkfreenews.com
Benton Christopher Howard
Benton Christopher Howard, 50, Knox, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Knox. He was born Saturday, July 1, 1972. Surviving are mother, Pamela Gum, Warsaw; daughter, Emily Ann Howard, Rockville; daughter, Aliesha Howard, Plymouth; four grandchildren; and sister, Erica Howard, Knox. Braman & Son Memorial Chapel, Knox, is in charge...
inkfreenews.com
Wayne K. Baker
Wayne K. Baker, 91, of rural Mentone, passed at 12:30 pm, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Warsaw. Wayne was born on April 6, 1931, in Mentone, to the late Joseph and Clara Eve (King) Baker. He married on Nov. 25, 1951, in Mentone United Methodist Church to Bonnie L. Reese.
inkfreenews.com
Larry ‘Doug’ Ousley — UPDATED
Larry Douglas “Doug” Ousley, 71, Pierceton, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. Doug was born June 17, 1951, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the son of (the late) George W. and Julie (Owsley) Ousley. He graduated from high school in Prestonsburg. On Oct. 16, 1971, Doug married Rebecca (Kemery) Ousley. Doug was retired and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Abbie Sheehan Murder, Record Rainfall
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Oct. 9, 1974 — The grand opening of Kline’s World and the newly remodeled Kline’s main floor in downtown Warsaw will begin Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. and will continue through Oct. 26.
Comments / 0