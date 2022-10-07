Bangs helps cap historic regular season on Senior Night

The Owatonna boys soccer team stepped onto the field at the Owatonna Soccer Complex for the final time this regular season, and the Huskies couldn’t have picked a better end, capping off a historic season with a 5-0 shutout over Red Wing with big help from senior striker Benjamin Bangs.

It took the Huskies just over two and a half minutes to get on the scoreboard. It took Bangs all of six minutes and 19 seconds to record all three goals necessary for a hat trick.

“That’s what [Bangs] can do,” said Owatonna head coach Bob Waypa. “But all year, he’s been unselfish. His main thing is, ‘Can we win?’ It’s the same with most seniors, they don’t care about stats.”

Bangs recorded his first goal with 37:27 left in the first half, receiving a pass from senior midfielder Ty Svenby. After playing the ball past his defender and powering his way into the box, he blasted a shot near the post that deflected off the goalkeeper’s shin and into the goal.

Three minutes later, Bangs was off to the races with a ball played up to him by senior midfielder Landen Fox. Red Wing’s goalkeeper came up and blocked the initial shot, but Bangs recovered the ball and scored on an open net to put Owatonna up 2-0 with 34:18 remaining in the first half.

Junior midfielder Ashton Kraus forced a turnover following the second goal and Svenby played a long ball down the field for Bangs, who out sprinted his defender and took a shot just inside the box. The Wingers’ keeper got a hand on the ball, but couldn’t stop it from finding the back of the net.

Despite the three quick goals from Bangs, a 3-0 lead was all the Huskies led by going into halftime. Still in a continuous battle against illness, especially on a cool night, Owatonna played it safe by subbing players in-and-out to remain healthy with sections right around the corner.

“Today, we had four to five junior varsity guys playing at times,” Waypa said. “It gives them an opportunity to play under the lights, but also helps rest some of our guys that are starters. Garrett (Karsten) didn’t play as much as he normally would, (Nolan) Kubat didn’t play at all. We just have some guys that needed some time to heal up for Tuesday, that’s the big game.”

Before subbing back out in the second half, Bangs netted his fourth goal of the night just under 10 minutes into the half. Junior midfielder Garrett Karsten split defenders with a pass through to Bangs, who got a shot off inside the box. Red Wing’s keeper laid out of the ground, but the ball rolled right over his hand and into the net.

Not only did Owatonna’s star senior striker score four goals on Senior Night in the final regular season game for his 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th goals of the season. But Bangs takes over as the boy’s program leader in career goals, which was aided by his 15-goal, breakout junior season just a year prior.

Success wasn’t just limited to Bangs in the victory, as Kraus got an opportunity to cap things off with Owatonna’s fifth goal of the game.

Kraus went on a small run with just over 24 minutes remaining in the game, but got tripped right after entering the box with the ball, which warranted a penalty kick for the Owatonna junior. He lined up and beat the keeper on the right side of the goal.

The win over the Wingers marks a five-game win streak for the Huskies, which ties the five-game win streak they went on in the start of the season en route to one of the best regular seasons in program history.

Owatonna’s 12-3-1 overall record marks its second best record in the over 25 years of the program’s history. The 12-3-1 record also includes a 9-1-1 Big 9 Conference record, which put them second in the conference standings behind Rochester Mayo, plus a 5-2 record against Section 1AAA opponents.

Starting on Tuesday, records get wiped for the start of the Section 1AAA tournament. While the seedings will be announced Sunday, the Huskies are likely looking at a No. 2 seed behind only Rochester Mayo. If so, they would open the bracket with a home game Tuesday.

With the girls team also in the mix for a No. 4 seed, the Huskies are likely hosting two home games to open sections Tuesday. If that’s the case, the boys would host their game at 5 p.m. and the girls would follow at 7 p.m.