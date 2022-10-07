ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CHaD Hero race raises money for New Hampshire children's hospital

HANOVER, N.H. — One of New Hampshire’s most beloved fundraisers is back in action. The 17th Annual CHaD Hero brought Granite Staters back to the streets to raise money for the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. People in Hanover participated in a variety of races including...
Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies

I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
Celebrate a beloved New England classic for National Fluffernutter Day

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The lunchbox classic has a storied history, from traveling space to nauseating a former First Lady. Oct. 8 is National Fluffernutter Day, and while Somerville’s annual “What the Fluff?” Festival has already passed for the year, there are still a variety of ways to celebrate.
New Hampshire churches celebrate pets at annual Blessing of the Animals

MEREDITH, N.H. — Granite Staters are giving thanks for their animal friends at this year's Blessing of the Animals. In Meredith, people brought their pets to Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. This is the event's 20th year running and involved collaboration between three local churches. Guests were invited to...
NH Chronicle: 100 Years of The Red Arrow Diner

Wednesday, October 12th — Tonight, we are celebrating the 100th birthday of The Red Arrow Diner. The landmark opened its doors 100 years ago this week, and as Jean Makin shows us, the diner still draws crowds to the exact same spot where it served its first meal a century ago.
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
Missing Wolfeboro man found safe

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they have safely located a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was...
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
As it turns 100, the iconic Red Arrow Diner celebrates its history

It all started with the Red Arrow Garage in 1911 at 73-77 Lowell St. in Manchester selling and servicing “Cadillac Motor Cars” for the Fitz-Dillingham Company. David Lamontagne liked the name, and in 1922 the Red Arrow Diner opened its doors at 61 Lowell St. The diner has become as prized and historic as a classic Cadillac.
