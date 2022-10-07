Read full article on original website
Does the Palace Theatre in New Hampshire Host Ghosts?
I love going to the theater and seeing all the lights, songs (I do love musicals), and actors. There is one theater that I have yet to go to, that now is on my bucket list of places to attend. The Palace Theatre in Manchester, NH houses many shows, comedians,...
CHaD Hero race raises money for New Hampshire children's hospital
HANOVER, N.H. — One of New Hampshire’s most beloved fundraisers is back in action. The 17th Annual CHaD Hero brought Granite Staters back to the streets to raise money for the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. People in Hanover participated in a variety of races including...
New Hampshire man finishes Chicago Marathon with world-best time for a Special Olympian
NASHUA, N.H. — A man from Nashua has just finished the Chicago Marathon with a world-best time for a Special Olympian. It was a time faster than even Thomas Cantara himself expected, but he's just getting started. "If someone told me years ago I’d be running these times, I...
Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
New Hampshire high school raises ire over 'racist' homecoming sign
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two high school students in Manchester, New Hampshire, are under scrutiny in response to a homecoming proposal shared on social media Thursday. The proposal sign posted by the Trinity High School students has received local and national attention pointing out that the sign is racist. Shared...
Photo of homecoming proposal referencing slavery sparks outrage in New Hampshire high school
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A photo of a New Hampshire homecoming proposal circulating social media is coming under fire by the Trinity High School community. In the photo, a boy and a girl, are posing with a poster board that makes a reference to slavery. WMUR has chosen not to show the photo.
Celebrate a beloved New England classic for National Fluffernutter Day
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The lunchbox classic has a storied history, from traveling space to nauseating a former First Lady. Oct. 8 is National Fluffernutter Day, and while Somerville’s annual “What the Fluff?” Festival has already passed for the year, there are still a variety of ways to celebrate.
New Hampshire churches celebrate pets at annual Blessing of the Animals
MEREDITH, N.H. — Granite Staters are giving thanks for their animal friends at this year's Blessing of the Animals. In Meredith, people brought their pets to Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. This is the event's 20th year running and involved collaboration between three local churches. Guests were invited to...
I’m Still Laughing About This NH Scarecrow Mooning Us With Pumpkin Butt-cheeks
The creative decorations people put up for fall and Halloween never cease to amaze me! We all have that one house in our neighborhood that goes all out ever year for Halloween. They transform their yard into an elaborate scene, and people from near and far drive by to observe the spectacle.
New Hampshire journalist James Foley honored with memorial statue at hometown church
ALTON, N.H. — A memorial service was hosted by late journalistJames Foley's hometown church Sunday to honor his legacy. Although Foley was killed eight years ago by Islamic State fighters, the church he grew up going to will now forever remember his legacy. “He just would've been profoundly humbled...
NH Chronicle: 100 Years of The Red Arrow Diner
Wednesday, October 12th — Tonight, we are celebrating the 100th birthday of The Red Arrow Diner. The landmark opened its doors 100 years ago this week, and as Jean Makin shows us, the diner still draws crowds to the exact same spot where it served its first meal a century ago.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
What’s Open, Closed During Columbus Day (Indigenous Peoples’ Day) 2022
Monday is the Columbus Day state and federal holiday in New Hampshire and Massachusetts but also Indigenous Peoples' Day for more communities and the state of Maine. Regardless of the name it comes with a variety of closures for offices, businesses, and schools, but a regular day for others. Portsmouth...
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection. I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage...
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
New Hampshire student sparks outrage over racist homecoming proposal
Warning: This story includes an image depicting a racist statement. An image circulating social media of a student at Trinity High School in Manchester, New Hampshire, asking a girl to homecoming via slavery reference has come under fire by the community and thousands on social media. The image features a...
Missing Wolfeboro man found safe
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they have safely located a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was...
Nashua fire crews rescue missing dog trapped on 30-foot rock ledge at Mine Falls
NASHUA, N.H. — A lost dog is back home with its family after being rescued by crews in New Hampshire. Pictures posted on social media by Nashua Fire Rescue show firefighters pulling off the rescue. They say the dog was reported to be stuck on a ledge 30-feet down...
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
As it turns 100, the iconic Red Arrow Diner celebrates its history
It all started with the Red Arrow Garage in 1911 at 73-77 Lowell St. in Manchester selling and servicing “Cadillac Motor Cars” for the Fitz-Dillingham Company. David Lamontagne liked the name, and in 1922 the Red Arrow Diner opened its doors at 61 Lowell St. The diner has become as prized and historic as a classic Cadillac.
