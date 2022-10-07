ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

wymt.com

Eastern Ky. flood victims attend Kentucky Rising benefit concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night, Eastern Kentucky flood victims were set to take in a special benefit concert that will help people affected by the historic flooding. It’s called “Kentucky Rising” and it took place at Rupp Arena we were on the scene to talk to flood victims who were in attendance.
wymt.com

Eastern Kentuckians head to Kentucky Rising concert

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We caught up with some Eastern Kentuckians who headed to Lexington for the Kentucky Rising concert. Bailey Richards lives in Hazard. She said she and several others headed to Lexington to attend a pre-party before the concert. Eastern Kentuckians like Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler...
wymt.com

Toyota gives a preview of what the engineering HQ in Georgetown is working on

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota opened up its North American engineering headquarters in Georgetown to WKYT on Tuesday to see a preview of what they are working on. Executives at the Toyota Production and Engineering Center highlighted how they are “going places” not just here in Kentucky, but around the world. They say Toyota is all about creating the most high-quality vehicles that encourage those to live life to the fullest.
wymt.com

Mark Stoops talks Mississippi State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops addressed the media Monday with a formidable foe looming this weekend. The Wildcats get set to host 16th ranked Mississippi state at home this Saturday, after falling to South Carolina last week 24-14. “Moving on to Mississippi State, very good...
wymt.com

COVID-19 cases falling in southeastern Kentucky

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases are falling in parts of southeastern Kentucky. Health leaders say the virus is still out there, but they are seeing fewer hospitalizations and overall cases. The Cumberland Valley District Health Department serves several counties, including Rockcastle, and Christy Green, the health department director,...
wymt.com

AP Poll: Kentucky drops to No. 22

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats dropped nine spots to No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 following a loss to unranked South Carolina. Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1.
wymt.com

Ky. police departments warn of scams on their Facebook pages

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new warning as you scroll through social media or before you open that new text or email. “When we posted for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, we put that patch on there. Then they started popping up. They made this shirt with our special patch for the breast cancer awareness month,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
