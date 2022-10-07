Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. flood victims attend Kentucky Rising benefit concert
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night, Eastern Kentucky flood victims were set to take in a special benefit concert that will help people affected by the historic flooding. It’s called “Kentucky Rising” and it took place at Rupp Arena we were on the scene to talk to flood victims who were in attendance.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians head to Kentucky Rising concert
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We caught up with some Eastern Kentuckians who headed to Lexington for the Kentucky Rising concert. Bailey Richards lives in Hazard. She said she and several others headed to Lexington to attend a pre-party before the concert. Eastern Kentuckians like Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler...
wymt.com
Tickets nearly sold out for Kentucky Rising concert; livestream tickets available
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tickets are almost sold out again for Tuesday night’s Kentucky Rising concert. Country music stars and Eastern Kentucky natives Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Tyler Childers will perform at Rupp Arena to raise money for flood victims. 100% of the proceeds will go to relief...
wymt.com
Toyota gives a preview of what the engineering HQ in Georgetown is working on
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota opened up its North American engineering headquarters in Georgetown to WKYT on Tuesday to see a preview of what they are working on. Executives at the Toyota Production and Engineering Center highlighted how they are “going places” not just here in Kentucky, but around the world. They say Toyota is all about creating the most high-quality vehicles that encourage those to live life to the fullest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Mark Stoops talks Mississippi State
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops addressed the media Monday with a formidable foe looming this weekend. The Wildcats get set to host 16th ranked Mississippi state at home this Saturday, after falling to South Carolina last week 24-14. “Moving on to Mississippi State, very good...
wymt.com
COVID-19 cases falling in southeastern Kentucky
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases are falling in parts of southeastern Kentucky. Health leaders say the virus is still out there, but they are seeing fewer hospitalizations and overall cases. The Cumberland Valley District Health Department serves several counties, including Rockcastle, and Christy Green, the health department director,...
wymt.com
Estill County wins fourth-straight 14th Region Girls’ Soccer title
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Engineers are regional champions for the fourth year in a row. Estill County defeated Powell County 5-3 to win a fourth-straight 14th Region title. Pairings for the state tournament will be chosen on October 12, with the first two rounds played on campuses.
wymt.com
AP Poll: Kentucky drops to No. 22
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats dropped nine spots to No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 following a loss to unranked South Carolina. Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Central Kentucky man facing drug charges following crash in Bell County
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning call to a crash last week has left one man in jail facing charges. Last Thursday morning, Pineville Police were called to a possible crash on U.S. 25E near Pineville. When the officer arrived at the scene, he found David Anthony Hale,...
wymt.com
Ky. police departments warn of scams on their Facebook pages
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new warning as you scroll through social media or before you open that new text or email. “When we posted for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, we put that patch on there. Then they started popping up. They made this shirt with our special patch for the breast cancer awareness month,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
wymt.com
Deputies undergo training to better handle situations involving people with autism
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Madison County are taking part in some unique training to better handle situations involving individuals with autism. In 2021, the CDC reported one in 44 children in the United States is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. Officials say this kind of training is long overdue.
Comments / 0