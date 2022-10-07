Read full article on original website
Kathy
2d ago
Be very aware. NK, Squaty Body, wants nothing more than a confrontation, anywhere. Wants to show his suffering and starving people his capabilities, which are all in his tiny brain.
4
Shane Wolfe
2d ago
Of course his neighbors are on edge. He's firing bs that may or may not work. Laying across somebody's yard and part of their house because it broke down halfway there.
3
Oh, boy!
2d ago
Doesn't South Korea need a new and improved parking lot in the North? It seems to me that Kim is cruising for bruising.
2
