Podcast: ASU football midseason update, review of Washington win
On the latest episode of The Sun Devil Source Report podcast, host Ethan Ryter is joined by site publisher Chris Karpman and reporters Cole Bradley and Noah Furtado as they discuss Arizona State's sixth game of the season, a 45-38 upset win over No. 21 Washington at Sun Devil Stadium. They also give a midseason update on ASU football.
Full 2022-23 Women's Basketball Schedule Announced
SEATTLE -- The Washington women's basketball team has released its 2022-23 schedule in full, the conference announced Tuesday. Washington opens the season at Alaska Airlines Arena against Utah Tech on Monday, Nov. 7. Following the opener, the Huskies host UC Davis, UC Irvine, and Idaho State before heading to Las Vegas, Nev., and competing in the Las Vegas Tournament against Fordham and Santa Clara.
