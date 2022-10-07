SEATTLE -- The Washington women's basketball team has released its 2022-23 schedule in full, the conference announced Tuesday. Washington opens the season at Alaska Airlines Arena against Utah Tech on Monday, Nov. 7. Following the opener, the Huskies host UC Davis, UC Irvine, and Idaho State before heading to Las Vegas, Nev., and competing in the Las Vegas Tournament against Fordham and Santa Clara.

