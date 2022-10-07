Read full article on original website
We Asked 5 Appalachian Trail Hikers What Their Favorite Piece of Gear Was
A thru-hike is the ultimate gauntlet for gear: nothing tests equipment like 2,000-plus miles of abuse on the trail. Only the very best designs and most durable construction remain by the time hikers reach the terminus. We asked five Appalachian Trail thru-hikers, most of whom have completed the journey, what their favorite piece of equipment was at the end of the day. And while some are more obvious—like a tent that houses you through months of rain and wind—others are more sentimental, like a faithful spork.
The Best Wildlife Viewing in National Parks
Seeing animals is one of the most enriching parts of any national park experience, and there are countless ways to admire local fauna respectfully. Yet, as we learn year after year and accident after accident, not everyone follows responsible wildlife travel rules. Like keep your distance, and never touch, feed, or harass an animal, to name a few.
Why Your Local Running Store Matters
If you run, you're a runner. It doesn't matter what pace you run or how long you go, but it does matter where you buy your running shoes....
The Rise of Expensive Kids’ Gear
In mid-September, Robin Hall spent a week driving around the Rockies visiting 30 specialty retailers to see if they'd pick up Town Hall, the kids-only outdoor apparel brand she co-founded in 2021. The amount of positive reception shocked her.
The Recovery Gear I Carry Overlanding
I write this via Starlink satellite Internet, from a remote alpine meadow in Montana, 25 miles from the nearest paved road. Being able to visit special places like this is the reason I enjoy off-road travel (née overlanding), but doing so also means accepting risk and preparing for stuff to go wrong. What happens if I get stuck? Here's the gear I carry to ensure I'll always get out, how it works, and what you need to know to use it safely.
Why Biden’s First National Monument Should Be Camp Hale
President Biden may soon designate his first new national monument, some sources predict as early as this month. What is Camp Hale, why does it need protection, and how did we get to the point where the Executive Branch might take action? I reached out to Senator Michael Bennet (D—CO), who wrote to Biden requesting the designation, to find out.
Five Incredible Road Trips Perfect for Fall
Fall is the perfect time for a road trip. Temperatures are cooler, so you can drive with the windows down. Peak summer crowds have gone back to work and school, and off-season deals abound. Plus, you'll be treated to fall foliage, you-pick orchards, and autumn festivals.
Why Did a Hunting Nonprofit Put a Bounty on Mountain Bikers?
In April, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, a hunting education and advocacy organization, circulated a press release offering a $500 reward "for reports or information leading to a conviction of those responsible for illegal trail construction on public lands." In other words, the national nonprofit placed what amounted to a bounty on mountain bikers building illegal trails.
The Gear Our Editors Loved in September
Hints of autumn have finally arrived in the form of crisper air and changing leaves, and our editors are loving every moment of it after record-breaking heat waves this summer. Here’s the gear that helped us relish the cooler temps even more. Filson Hyder Quilted Jac-Shirt ($250) Outside of...
How to Make Outdoor Products Go Viral
Going viral is every marketing team's dream. With more than 4.7 billion users active on social media around the world every day, the power of virality—even of a single post—can revive a struggling product or brand almost overnight.
These National Parks Are Lifting Reservations for Fall
Since the pandemic and its corresponding visitation boom, several national parks have implemented timed-entry reservations to reduce crowding and ensure that visitors have access to parking during their stay. But after Labor Day, many of these national parks see entries drop, which allows them to lift those crowd-thinning rules. While parks like Haleakala National Park require year-round reservations because of consistent traffic, others reduce their reservation requirements for the winter. Want to make an impromptu visit to one of America's crown jewels? These 7 destinations should be on your list.
In a World of FKTs, I Prefer to Go Slow. Really Slow.
"I really did spend 16-plus hours covering fewer than three miles".
The New Rules of Winter Layering
One of the things we love about winter: getting outside means something different for everyone. But one thing uniting us is the quest for comfort. Whether your winter days entail hard-charging ski turns, hammering on a fat bike, running snow-dusted trails, or strolling straight from sledding to après, maximum comfort comes from smart layering. Here’s how to choose and manage everything from what you wear next-to-skin to what protects you from the elements.
How the 2022 Wildfire Season Affected Our Public Lands
This week, Yellowstone officially reduced its fire danger from “high” to “moderate” and Rocky Mountain began to close park roads due to snow. It’s safe to say that this year’s fire season is coming to a close. What began with the driest January and February in California’s recorded history and early season flare-ups in New Mexico ended with lower-than-expected impacts to Park Service lands, a testament to recent prescribed burns and drastic efforts taken to preserve the country’s remaining giant sequoia trees.
Finding Love at 14,000 Feet
The sound of falling rocks caught Andrew Hamilton's attention. It was a sunny day in 2012, and Andrea Sansone's foot had toppled a rock off of loose scree,...
Cartwright: Bill would boost extreme weather prep
FORTY FORT — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright Tuesday said he is introducing legislation this week that would improve government readiness for extreme weather disasters. “As we experience another potentially busy hurricane season, we must remember that floods, heat waves, wildfires and drought are not just becoming more and more frequent, they’re becoming a regular phenomenon,” said Cartwright, D-Moosic. “To save lives and reduce federal fiscal exposure, I am pleased to be leading the charge for improving our nation’s resilience to extreme weather events with my bipartisan, zero-cost PREPARE Act.”
Leki Helicon Lite Is the Ultimate One-Pole Quiver for Skiers
Looking for a one-pole solution this winter that won’t break the bank? Look no further. The Leki Helicon Lite is a proven backcountry workhorse that also happens to be easy on the wallet. Featuring a lightweight, durable, two-piece aluminum construction with SpeedLock+ technology for easy adjustment and exceptional holding...
I Used to Camp with Sleeping Pads. Now I Swear by Cots.
I remember my first sleeping pad clearly. It was a blue roll of quarter-inch thick closed-cell foam that I proudly unrolled inside my Eureka A-frame, before climbing into an old green mummy bag that smelled like my father, and was easily two feet too long, since it was a hand-me-down from him.
Hiking a Colorado Fourteener Becomes a Fight to Survive After a Catastrophic Fall
Leon Sparks, a 44-year-old sales representative in Mississippi, spends one week each summer hiking Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Sparks attempted to climb three peaks in one day in the San Juan Range: El Diente Peak, Mount Wilson, and Wilson Peak. Unfortunately for Sparks, he fell, shattered his ankle, and had to be rescued on the side of El Diente Peak.
Tinned Fish is Everywhere—and We’re Not Mad About It
These days, it seems like everywhere you look—trendy restaurants, boutique food shops, Instagram—tinned seafood, a long staple of Mediterranean cooking and eating, is making an appearance. And no wonder: the food, says Chris Sherman, CEO of Duxbury, Massachusetts’ Island Creek Oysters, is “the holy grail” of convenience and luxury. “The fact that it’s a great protein choice for you and our world—packing nutritional benefits, a reduced carbon footprint, easily recyclable packaging, fair labor practices, and sustainable fisheries—means you can feel good about indulging,” Sherman says. Plus, it makes a great take-along snack or meal for your outdoor adventures. Just add bread, crackers, or some salty garnishes like olives or pickles. Here are four tinned fish producers that you should check out this fall.
