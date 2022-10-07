Read full article on original website
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
How Floridians Can Get a Free Ticket to Busch Gardens Based on the Performance of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersL. CaneTampa, FL
St. Petersburg Offers Shelter For Hurricane VictimsBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClearwater, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Why the Tampa Bay area saw a reverse storm surge during Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — For days ahead of the hurricane, the Tampa Bay area was making preparations, fully expecting the storm to leave catastrophic damage to our community. But as the storm shifted south in the days leading up to it hitting Florida’s coast, the Tampa Bay area saw something that many people were not expecting to see. What could have been a 12-foot storm surge turned into water literally being pulled out of the bay, a sight many people have never seen.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to take advantage of the BEAUTIFUL fall weather we’ve been having! Lucky for you, there are so many awesome things to do outdoors this weekend. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is jam-packed with pumpkin patches and corn mazes galore! It’s also safe to say that Halloween […]
10NEWS
Where's the largest Spanish restaurant in the US? Here in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — It all started with Casimiro Hernandez Sr., a Spanish-Cuban immigrant. He came to Tampa in 1902 in search of a better life and found just that in Ybor City as he helped open the Saloon Columbia in 1903. That later became the Columbia Restaurant we know today.
995qyk.com
Tampa Is One Of The Best Places to Live in the U.S.
2 - Tempe, AZ. According to Money.com, “Home to Arizona State University, Tempe made our list for its active arts and culture scene, relative affordability and myriad employment opportunities in education, finance, health care and tech.”. 4 - Raleigh, NC. Raleigh has a population of 460,673. They also have...
floridainsider.com
St. Petersburg‘s exotic culinary event, SAVOR ST. PETE, returns to beautiful Tampa Bay November 5-6
Local foodies, wine connoisseurs, and craft beer enthusiasts are invited to SAVOR ST. PETE’s tenth-anniversary celebration on November 5–6 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival will once again feature an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, popular breweries, acclaimed restaurants, and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. North Straub Park, where the festival is held, overlooks breathtaking Tampa Bay. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of VIP and General Admission tickets will go to regional charities.
fox13news.com
First lady Casey DeSantis announces toy drive for Florida kids affected by Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - As the Sunshine State continues to recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Florida's first lady is making sure the youngest victims don't get left behind. Casey DeSantis, who is spearheading the Florida Disaster Fund, announced on Monday a toy drive for children who lost their...
What are the Happiest Cities in Florida?
Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many factors contribute to one's happiness. Good health, supportive family and friends, a life's purpose, and time for leisure and rest are some examples of factors that increase happiness levels.
10NEWS
How Afro-Cubans in Tampa Bay united amid pressures
TAMPA, Fla. — Afro-Cubans have a unique history in the Tampa Bay area that often gets overlooked. But tucked away in a tiny building along Ybor City’s 7th Avenue is a tale of triumph through racial tribulation. "Prior to the end of the war, the Black and white...
fox13news.com
'This is our forever home': Pinellas County school bus driver receives keys to new home
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Like many people in Tampa Bay, Tomeka Taylor battled rising rents while searching for affordable housing. "We were pretty much homeless when we moved," Taylor, who is also a Pinellas County school bus driver, said. Last year, Taylor and her two boys moved out of a...
suncoastnews.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Tampa Bay area
Wear lederhosen, swing a beer stein, dance to oompah music and stuff yourself with bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels. Here are some ways to party like a German and celebrate Oktoberfest. Prost!. Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food...
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patient
A pet played a pivotal role for a local Tampa, FL woman on hospice. The 96-year-old patient suffered from advanced dementia and was nearing the end of her life while Hurricane Ian powered near the Tampa area. AccentCare nurses took care of Elvira as she waited for her daughter and beloved dog to get to the hospital inpatient hospice center. The local hospital was on lockdown because of the looming storm, so no visitors were allowed yet. After Hurricane Ian passed over, the patient’s dog, Luci, and her daughter, Heidi, were able to enter the hospital.
sarasotamagazine.com
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
Ian's damage likely to send snowbirds to Florida's east coast
The damage left by Hurricane Ian on Florida's west coast is likely to lead to more snowbirds heading to South Florida, according to some real estate professionals.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian debris piles line streets in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian toppled trees and broke branches in yards across the Tampa Bay area. The raking, sawing and bagging is mostly done, leaving streets on both sides of the Bay dotted with large piles of debris. Collection of storm related yard waste in Tampa started a week...
'Hoax' threats force lockdowns at several Tampa Bay-area schools
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several Tampa Bay-area schools responded to what are believed to be fake threats similar to what South Florida schools experienced earlier Tuesday. Students were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Parents whose students attend St. Petersburg Catholic High School were told to go to the...
Cold front to bring cooler weather to Tampa Bay
A cold front is forecast to sweep through much of the United States this week, and will usher cooler weather into the Tampa Bay area.
Mysuncoast.com
Food distributions set this week in Manatee
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, will be hosting additional food distributions Monday in high-need areas. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. “We are so thankful for the tremendous support from...
Bay News 9
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties
For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
Mysuncoast.com
11th Named storm of the season forms in the SW Gulf
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new tropical storm, the newly named Tropical Storm Karl, has formed in the SW Gulf of Mexico and is expected to stay there for the next several days. It will eventually move into Mexico as high pressure builds to the north of the storm and pushes it into eastern Mexico. This system has winds of 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. It is moving to the NW at 6 mph and expected to stall and then move toward the west after Thursday.
