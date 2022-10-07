ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Why the Tampa Bay area saw a reverse storm surge during Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — For days ahead of the hurricane, the Tampa Bay area was making preparations, fully expecting the storm to leave catastrophic damage to our community. But as the storm shifted south in the days leading up to it hitting Florida’s coast, the Tampa Bay area saw something that many people were not expecting to see. What could have been a 12-foot storm surge turned into water literally being pulled out of the bay, a sight many people have never seen.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

Time to take advantage of the BEAUTIFUL fall weather we’ve been having! Lucky for you, there are so many awesome things to do outdoors this weekend. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is jam-packed with pumpkin patches and corn mazes galore! It’s also safe to say that Halloween […]
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Where's the largest Spanish restaurant in the US? Here in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — It all started with Casimiro Hernandez Sr., a Spanish-Cuban immigrant. He came to Tampa in 1902 in search of a better life and found just that in Ybor City as he helped open the Saloon Columbia in 1903. That later became the Columbia Restaurant we know today.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Is One Of The Best Places to Live in the U.S.

2 - Tempe, AZ. According to Money.com, “Home to Arizona State University, Tempe made our list for its active arts and culture scene, relative affordability and myriad employment opportunities in education, finance, health care and tech.”. 4 - Raleigh, NC. Raleigh has a population of 460,673. They also have...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, FL
floridainsider.com

St. Petersburg‘s exotic culinary event, SAVOR ST. PETE, returns to beautiful Tampa Bay November 5-6

Local foodies, wine connoisseurs, and craft beer enthusiasts are invited to SAVOR ST. PETE’s tenth-anniversary celebration on November 5–6 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival will once again feature an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, popular breweries, acclaimed restaurants, and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. North Straub Park, where the festival is held, overlooks breathtaking Tampa Bay. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of VIP and General Admission tickets will go to regional charities.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
L. Cane

What are the Happiest Cities in Florida?

Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many factors contribute to one's happiness. Good health, supportive family and friends, a life's purpose, and time for leisure and rest are some examples of factors that increase happiness levels.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

How Afro-Cubans in Tampa Bay united amid pressures

TAMPA, Fla. — Afro-Cubans have a unique history in the Tampa Bay area that often gets overlooked. But tucked away in a tiny building along Ybor City’s 7th Avenue is a tale of triumph through racial tribulation. "Prior to the end of the war, the Black and white...
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Tampa Bay area

Wear lederhosen, swing a beer stein, dance to oompah music and stuff yourself with bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels. Here are some ways to party like a German and celebrate Oktoberfest. Prost!. Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food...
TAMPA, FL
Media TV

Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patient

A pet played a pivotal role for a local Tampa, FL woman on hospice. The 96-year-old patient suffered from advanced dementia and was nearing the end of her life while Hurricane Ian powered near the Tampa area. AccentCare nurses took care of Elvira as she waited for her daughter and beloved dog to get to the hospital inpatient hospice center. The local hospital was on lockdown because of the looming storm, so no visitors were allowed yet. After Hurricane Ian passed over, the patient’s dog, Luci, and her daughter, Heidi, were able to enter the hospital.
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida

Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Food distributions set this week in Manatee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, will be hosting additional food distributions Monday in high-need areas. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. “We are so thankful for the tremendous support from...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties

For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

11th Named storm of the season forms in the SW Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new tropical storm, the newly named Tropical Storm Karl, has formed in the SW Gulf of Mexico and is expected to stay there for the next several days. It will eventually move into Mexico as high pressure builds to the north of the storm and pushes it into eastern Mexico. This system has winds of 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. It is moving to the NW at 6 mph and expected to stall and then move toward the west after Thursday.
SARASOTA, FL

