Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
"It benefits nobody to have him at 7 in the world when his level hasn’t changed" - Roddick on Djokovic
Andy Roddick reacted to Djokovic winning the Astana Open positively pointing out that his being ranked 7th is not right. Andy Roddick believes that Novak Djokovic's victory at the 2022 Astana Open is good because it benefits nobody when he's ranked 7th. If Wimbledon points had counted, Djokovic would have been ranked much higher, but he was able to accumulate 750 points thanks to his victories in Israel and Kazakhstan, ensuring his qualification for the ATP Finals in Turin.
Yardbarker
"There is lack of players who could compete with her" - Radwanska on Swiatek's dominance
Iga Swiatek has been the most dominant woman of the 2022 season and her fellow compatriot Agnieszka Radwanska believes that there is no one to challenge the pole. Former world no. 2, Agnieszka Radwanska was probably the most successful Polish tennis player before a 21-years-old super talent showed up. Iga Swiatek dominates WTA Rankings as she has more points than second Ons Jabeur and third Anett Kontaveit combined. So far, the young Pole accumulated 10485 points while her closes competitor has only 4885.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic edges ahead of rival Rafael Nadal in race for highest career win percentage
Novak Djokovic has the highest men’s winning percentage in history after he claimed his 90th ATP title with his Astana Open win over Stefanos Tsitsipas. The triumph guarantees Djokovic his spot at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin following his second tournament win in seven days. Victory in Kazakhstan...
Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos
Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
RELATED PEOPLE
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Jon Rahm just may have ruffled a few feathers with THIS comment
Jon Rahm appeared to become the first member of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to congratulate a player publicly for winning a LIV Golf Tour event. Rahm went absolutely bananas on Sunday at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and strolled to victory with a 9-under par final round to capture the Open de Espana, winning by as many as six strokes.
GOLF・
Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition
Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
Yardbarker
Andy Murray 'feeling fresh' ahead of Gijon despite recent bout of illness
Andy Murray has revealed he has recently been battling illness but says he is ‘feeling fresh’ and ready to go again at Gijon. Murray has had something of a stop-start summer in terns of his tournaments and he probably has not played as much tennis as he would have hoped.
wtatennis.com
On the brink of WTA Finals qualification, Pegula taking nothing for granted
SAN DIEGO -- Jessica Pegula can secure her first WTA Finals qualification this week at the San Diego Open, with the highest-ranked American in strong position to make the season-ending championships in both singles and doubles. Going into San Diego, Pegula and her doubles partner, Coco Gauff, sit at Nos.3...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennis Australia won't support Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter country to play in 2023 Australian Open
Tennis Australia has said that they will not lobby in support of Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter Australia to compete in the 2023 Australian Open. "It is not a matter we can lobby on. It is a matter that definitely stays between the two of them," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Wednesday via the Associated Press, referring to Djokovic and the Australian government.
Yardbarker
Taylor Fritz debuts Top 10 in ATP Rankings coming close to Novak Djokovic who remains 7th
The ATP Tour's victors last week were Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic, although only the American advanced in the rankings. He rose to eighth in the rankings after winning in Tokyo as the triumph earned him 500 ATP points. It's the first time Fritz has entered the top 10, as he now stares at Novak Djokovic who remained number seven with about an 800-point difference.
Yardbarker
Andy Murray 'still enjoying' his tennis after fine win in Gijon
Andy Murray says he ‘still enjoys’ his tennis after he showed his pedigree to overcome Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Gijon Open. It appeared to be a tough draw for the former world number one, but he was able to put the young Spaniard under pressure during the key moments before securing a 7-5, 6-2 win.
Yardbarker
Emma Raducanu to work with former Andy Murray fitness coach Jez Green
Emma Raducanu has teamed up with Andy Murray’s former fitness coach Jez Green after splitting with coach Dmitry Tursunov. Former world No. 20 Tursunov only joined Raducanu’s coaching team in July after the player parted ways with previous coach Torben Beltz in April. The Russian was always only...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Gauff and Pegula to lead US Team at Billie Jean King Cup
The US is sending a very strong team to the Billie Jean King Cup team with Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula at the forefront. World No. 18 Madison Keys, No. 19 Danielle Collins, and doubles world No. 32 Taylor Townsend will join world No. 6 Pegula and no. 8 Gauff on Kathy Rinaldi's team. It's a pretty strong team and it will be special for Gauff who is making her debut at the competition.
Lewandowski keeps Barcelona alive in Champions League
Robert Lewandowski has scored in stoppage time to keep Barcelona alive in the Champions League
UEFA・
Comments / 0