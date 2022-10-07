Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
How many Louisiana bridges can you fix with $270 million?
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's locally-owned bridges will get an injection of more than a quarter billion dollars over the next five years from the federal infrastructure bill passed earlier this year, Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week. The money is part of the approximately $1 billion that the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Celebrate Indigenous culture, farms, businesses
Long before European settlement in North America, the land that is now Wisconsin was inhabited by Native American nations. Many of those nations are still on some of the lands inhabited by their ancestors. Federally recognized Native American nations often retain some of their rights to hunt, fish and gather on territory that was ceded to the United States through nation-to-nation treaties.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Honda, LG announce new EV battery plant in Ohio
(The Center Square) – Three Ohio Honda plants will be retooled for electric vehicle production and Honda will join LG Energy Solutions to open a new EV battery plant in southwest Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday. The $4.2 billion total investment is expected to bring 2,500 jobs to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report ranks Philly, Pitt tops for disabled – but housing affordability a statewide issue
(The Center Square) – A recent national list named Pittsburgh and Philadelphia as two of the best cities for people with disabilities in America. Advocates in Pennsylvania, however, say more work remains. As determined by WalletHub based on economic, health care, and quality of life measures, Pittsburgh ranked second...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia coast offers great viewing of migratory birds
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Birders and nature enthusiasts should not miss the chance to see migratory birds passing through some of coastal Georgia’s best viewing areas this fall. Wildlife biologist Tim Keyes of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources describes the coast as “full of bird activity.”. “And...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democratic nominee for Idaho Attorney General announces long list of prominent Republicans backing his campaign
BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hawaii won't share abortion records with other states
(The Center Square) - Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday barring health care providers from sharing abortion records with states that want to penalize women who had the procedure in Hawaii. Hawaii was the first state to legalize abortion in 1970. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling Roe...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan governor, Health Department mum on $50M request, abortion
(The Center Square) – A request for $50 million in Michigan taxpayer funding of family planning services is as notable for what it does not say as what it does. Abortion services were not included by name, and an emailed request for clarification from The Center Square to those making the announcement – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel – was unsuccessful.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska to get $64 million from feds for small businesses
Nebraska is among 11 states getting $1 billion in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday. The state's cut is $64 million, to be split equally between a loan participation program and a venture capital program. The loan program will provide companion loans...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkansas Gov. Hutchison selected as chairman of the Education Commission of the States
"It is an honor to have been selected as chairman of ECS," Hutchinson said. "Arkansas has been a leader in education from computer science to pandemic learning, and I am excited for the opportunity to work with other leaders to secure our children's future." As chairman, Hutchison plans to lead...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Millions flow to top Georgia campaigns, down-ballot candidates
ATLANTA — Candidates for statewide office just reported their latest fundraising haul as they enter the homestretch of Georgia’s midterm election. Here’s a quick-and-dirty rundown on the size of these candidates’ war chests in Georgia’s marquee races. Early voting starts on Monday. U.S. Senate: In...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana's voters are being asked to ban slavery in the constitution — or are they?
BATON ROUGE, La. - In an odd twist, the sponsor of one of eight constitutional amendments voters will decide Nov. 8 has disavowed his own plan and hopes the measure is defeated. Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored a proposal aimed at clarifying language in the state Constitution that bans...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hageman endorsed by National Federation of Independent Business
Harriet Hageman, Republican nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, was today endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the leading small business association which advocates for lower taxes and fewer regulations. The endorsement came officially from NFIB’s FedPAC. “We are pleased to endorse Harriet...
KPVI Newschannel 6
With help from the weather, harvest progressing swiftly
DES MOINES — Harvest progressed quickly with farmers taking advantage of 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, drilling cover crops, tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. “Corn and soybean harvest continues...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report ranks North Carolina city of Raleigh as best for 'driver friendliness'
(The Center Square) — A new study of vehicle ownership across the country ranks a North Carolina city at the top of the list for the best cities to drive in. Personal finance website WalletHub released an analysis Tuesday that examines the driving experience in the 100 largest cities in the United States, using 30 key indicators of “driver-friendliness” that include gas prices, hours in traffic per commuter, auto-repair shops per capita and other measures.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Elections primary focus of Indiana secretary of state debate
The Democratic and Libertarian candidates vying to become Indiana's chief elections officer each have a long list of voting reforms they hope to implement if elected secretary of state Nov. 8. Destiny Wells, the Democratic nominee, and Jeff Maurer, the Libertarian, agreed that maintaining and improving election security must be...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri Senators see political campaigns shift from local to national issues
(The Center Square) – As the November midterm elections approach, leaders from both parties in the Missouri Senate believe voters are evaluating legislative candidates by their party affiliation – not on their positions on local issues. "It used to be the phrase was 'all politics is local,'" said...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legislature won't try to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's vetoes from recent special session
The Oklahoma Legislature will not try to override Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of three bills approved in special session on Sept. 29, spokesmen for the House and Senate said Monday. The vetoed bills would have appropriated a total of about $24.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois judges sign declaration to keep politics out of judicial elections
(The Center Square) – Officials from different Illinois judiciary groups across the state have introduced a Declaration of Judicial Independence to inform the public of the threat of misinformation before the election. The Illinois Judges Association, representing 1,250 sitting and retired judges in Illinois, introduced the declaration on Tuesday...
