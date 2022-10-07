Read full article on original website
Biden designates his first national monument in the heart of Colorado's Rocky Mountains
President Biden is protecting a rugged landscape where the legendary10th Mountain Division trained for alpine warfare during World War II.
Tulsi Gabbard’s ties to secretive cult may explain her perplexing political journey
Tulsi Gabbard has staked out extreme positions on LGBT+ rights, spread disinformation about Ukrainian biolabs, and claimed she was being shadowbanned by Big Tech while using her vast social media footprint to label Joe Biden a “warmonger”.In one breath Gabbard expresses a desire to bring love and aloha from her native Hawaii to the world, in the next she is fanning conspiracy theories on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show.This week, Gabbard announced she was leaving the Democratic Party, claiming it had become “an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness”.The decision came as little surprise to anyone who has...
After court ruling, Democrats hope to pass legislation to protect DACA immigrants
(The Center Square) – It could be an uphill battle for Democrats as they try to pass immigration legislation following an appeals court decision which struck down the DACA program. DACA stands for Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals and allows people who came to the U.S. illegally as children...
Meet Democrat Liz Mathis, running to unseat incumbent
Liz Mathis dabs away tears from her eyes with a tissue as sunlight streams into the living room of her Hiawatha home on a temperate Tuesday afternoon in late August. The 64-year-old Democratic state lawmaker had just finished recounting, during her run for re-election to the Iowa Senate in 2016, knocking on the door of a Cedar Rapids couple on a fixed income, unable to afford their out-of-pocket prescription drug costs.
Reps kill SB 249, the statewide STR bill
CONCORD — The House Municipal and County Government Committee has voted unanimously that a future N.H. Legislature shouldn't take up the cause of a bill to legalize and regulate short-term rentals statewide. SB 249 (which had been sponsored by Harold French (R-Canterbury) went to interim study in the spring...
Green's baseless accusation unleashes social media firestorm against Mrvan family
An apparent falsehood perpetuated by Republican congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green has incited a mob of her social media supporters to subject U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, his wife, Jane, and their children to vile insults and implied threats to their safety. Green has yet to retract her unsupported claim...
California law could have ramifications for Iowa pork producers
Iowa pork producers would suffer huge negative impacts if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a California law that regulates how pork sold in the state is produced, trade groups say. The court heard oral arguments in a case Tuesday brought over California’s Proposition 12, a ballot measure that requires breeding...
