Oregon State

Presidential Visit: Joe Biden in Oregon

 4 days ago

The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will visit Oregon next week.

Specific details of the President's trip scheduled for Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 had not been released as of Friday morning, Oct. 7.

Biden last visited Oregon in April with a stop in Portland.

School Safety: Oregon to use $3.3M for safety, prevention of violence

Governor Kate Brown has dedicated $3.3 million for school safety and violence prevention throughout Oregon. The funding will come from federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) dollars, which were reserved for allocations by governors through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA). The U.S. Department of Education also informed the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) that Oregon is eligible for over $8.2 million in federal funding from...
OREGON STATE
