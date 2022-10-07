RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A dental office will likely have to be torn down after a tractor-trailer ran off the road, hit two cars and slammed into the building. Two people, including a toddler, were taken to the hospital for evaluation. The driver of the tractor-trailer told CBS3 it all happened so fast and he's never been through anything like it. Chopper 3 shows a huge hole in the side of the building where a tractor-trailer, towing an excavator, slammed into a dentist office in Ridley Township, Delaware County. "This is not common," Det. Shawn McGee said. "We do not have a...

