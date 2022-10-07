ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridley Township, PA

WHYY

Delco Court temporarily stopping closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital

The Delaware County Court of Common Pleas is temporarily halting the closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Visiting Judge Robert Shenkin, who comes from Chester County, granted the nonprofit Foundation for Delaware County a preliminary injunction Tuesday in its petition against Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delco, and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Apartment fire in Burlington County sends at least one person to hospital

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (CBS) – A fire at an apartment building in Burlington County sends at least one person to the hospital, officials say. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. on Tuesday at the Jefferson Square Apartments.Authorities say that one firefighter was sent to Cooper Medical for treatment. There is no information on the extent of the injuries.The fire has not been placed under control as of 6:21 a.m. Tuesday.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Police Investigating Reported Shooting In New Castle Monday

Police are investigating an incident that occurred Monday evening at a New Castle motel. Just after 10:00 Delaware State Police and New Castle County Police along with New Castle County Paramedics, Trooper 4, and Holloway Terrace Fire Company were called to the SuperLodge, located at 1213 West Avenue, for reports of a shooting.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WLWT 5

West Chester neighbors relive moments they heard gunshots, learned 4 members of a family were killed

HAMILTON, Ohio — West Chester residents testified on Tuesday about the moments they heard gunshots in the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on April 29, 2019. That's the night four members of one family had been killed. The victims were identified as Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his parents Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and Parmjit's aunt, Amarjit Kaur, 58. They were shot a total of 16 times.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS News

Two men charged in carjacking at Upper Roxborough gas station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were charged on Monday in a carjacking at a gas station in Upper Roxborough, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said. Prosecutors say the two men carjacked a vehicle while a 12-year-old child was in the backseat on Sunday evening. The suspects, Jeremiah Thomas and Milan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Dental office likely to be torn down after trucker crashed into building in Ridley Township

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A dental office will likely have to be torn down after a tractor-trailer ran off the road, hit two cars and slammed into the building. Two people, including a toddler, were taken to the hospital for evaluation. The driver of the tractor-trailer told CBS3  it all happened so fast and he's never been through anything like it. Chopper 3 shows a huge hole in the side of the building where a tractor-trailer, towing an excavator, slammed into a dentist office in Ridley Township, Delaware County. "This is not common," Det. Shawn McGee said. "We do not have a...
RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Firefighters Hospitalized After Battling Delco Blaze

Three firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in Delaware County early Sunday morning, authorities said. The Chester Bureau of Fire responded to the area of Central Avenue in Chester around 12:04 a.m. for a reported building fire including two houses that were “fully involved” on the 1200 block of Baker Street.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

2 Cars Hit By Gunfire On I-95 In Philadelphia: Report

Two cars were struck by gunfire on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, CBS News reported. A car was struck by gunfire at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on I-95, the outlet said. On Sunday, Oct. 9, another vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95. The driver was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, the outlet said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
DOVER, DE
WHIO Dayton

2 killed, 1 injured after shooting outside Pennsylvania bar

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania — Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Pennsylvania bar on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. EDT in the parking lot of Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. One of the 911 callers to police was by the suspected shooter, according to WPVI-TV.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times Leader

Three cited at comedian’s show at arena

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police say they cited three intoxicated people for disrupting the Kevin Hart performance at Mohegan Sun Arena that involved one of the suspects punching an officer on Sunday. Arrested were Asia Lynn McNeil, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, and two people from Peterson, N.J., Tina Ramos, 33,...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA

