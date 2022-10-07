Read full article on original website
Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of October?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)
Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
kitco.com
Bitcoin mining difficulty hits new all-time high as institutions show increased interest
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Mining difficulty is an automatically adjusting feature of the Bitcoin protocol that determines how difficult it is to...
u.today
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Allocated Almost 5,000 BTC Since Mid-September
Just like all the other major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to end its bearish recession in early Q4, 2022. However, some whales are sure that dips are for buying. $500 million whale keeps buying: Analyst. Anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) analyst and investor who goes by @Capital15C on Twitter has shared...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
cryptopotato.com
California Takes Action Against 11 Crypto Firms Allegedly Operating Like Ponzi Schemes
The Cali watchdog went after other crypto companies following the desist and refrain order against Nexo. California’s regulator has targeted 11 crypto-related entities which allegedly violated the state’s securities laws. The watchdog also claimed that their business model was in the manner of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.
NEWSBTC
Broaden Your Portfolio With Oryen Network (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA) And Solana (SOL)
Diversification is the key to success in a highly volatile and speculative crypto market. If one project doesn’t perform well, the other may cover up the losses. Spreading the risk across several cryptocurrencies is the best allocation strategy for any smart investor. Below are some top cryptocurrencies you can add to your portfolio, if not done already.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulate Over $930 Million in $BTC As Supply on Exchanges Drops to 4-Year Low
Bitcoin ($BTC) whales have been on a massive accumulation frenzy over the last few days, adding up as much as 46,173 BTC to their wallets since September 27 in a move that “has been a rarity in 2022.”. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, BTC whales have been selling...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts Massive Impulse Breakout for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s the Timeline
A popular crypto trader and analyst is predicting Bitcoin (BTC) will see a major impulse breakout of the price within months. The pseudonymous trader Kaleo tells his 535,700 Twitter followers he expects BTC to experience a step toward a higher accumulation range, topping out at $25,000, followed by a larger breakout.
Binance gets hacked: What it means for the crypto industry
When it rains, it pours. Just when things were starting to look up for the crypto industry comes news that Binance, the world’s biggest exchange, suffered a major hack on Thursday night. The details are still trickling out, but the short version is that a hacker was able to exploit a so-called bridge and help themselves to 2 million of Binance’s native BNB tokens. Those are worth around $560 million, though Binance is suggesting it may be able to claw much of it back.
kitco.com
Eurex Clearing says collateral cushion rises to record high
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The collateral against potential losses posted on derivatives trades at Eurex has risen to a record high of around 130 billion euros ($128 billion) in the face of highly volatile markets and stubborn inflation, Erik Mueller, CEO of Eurex Clearing, told Reuters on Thursday. This...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis Oct-07: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and MATIC
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Polygon. With an increase of only 1.4% in the past seven days, Ethereum continues to maintain a flat price action, with market participants unable to swing the cryptocurrency beyond its current range. Since mid-September, ETH has only been moving sideways between the key support at $1,250 and the resistance at $1,400.
Celsius Network execs made withdrawals pre-bankruptcy
Celsius Network's financial statements show a history of executives making withdrawals in the weeks leading up to the crypto lender's decision to halt customer withdrawals and file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Why it matters: The crypto lender has time and again insisted that it operates with "the entire community...
bitcoinist.com
The Next Big Cryptocurrency Altcoins to Buy in 2022: Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin, And Stellar
Cryptocurrency prices have consistently climbed over the last several years due to how simple and secure blockchain technology is. The market is currently focused on the daily introduction of a new cryptocurrency, as well as appealing features such as trading, NFTs, and so on. When it comes to cryptocurrency investing,...
The Best Time of Year for Bitcoin Prices Just Began
Cryptocurrency investors have had a rocky 2022. But we're now entering a time of year that's usually good for crypto prices. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptos have moved in patterns similar to stocks this year. They've tumbled amid high inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes — a move intended to cool the economy but that also tends to bring down the price of financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto.
bitcoinist.com
Public Bitcoin Miners Plan To Grow Hashrate 50% By End Of 2022
Data shows the public Bitcoin mining companies have plans to expand their hashrate by around 50% by the end of the year,. Public Bitcoin Miners To Add 27 EH/s To Their Hashrate In Remaining Part Of 2022. As per a post from Arcane Research, the combined hashrate of these miners...
Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Hut 8 Mining Corp Are Rising Today
Crypto stocks traded higher as the broader market rose.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Pinpoints Window for Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom, Claims Ethereum (ETH) Is Meeting Resistance
A widely followed crypto trader is looking at historical Bitcoin (BTC) bull markets to carve out a window for the bear market bottom. Pseudonymous digital assets analyst Rekt Capital tells their 329,000 Twitter followers that it has been over 300 days since the BTC’s November 2021 peak. “When BTC...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
kitco.com
Gold and silver need more than a short squeeze
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. However, heading into the weekend, momentum is starting to wane as gold ends the week testing support at...
