bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)

Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
u.today

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Allocated Almost 5,000 BTC Since Mid-September

Just like all the other major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to end its bearish recession in early Q4, 2022. However, some whales are sure that dips are for buying. $500 million whale keeps buying: Analyst. Anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) analyst and investor who goes by @Capital15C on Twitter has shared...
Fortune

Binance gets hacked: What it means for the crypto industry

When it rains, it pours. Just when things were starting to look up for the crypto industry comes news that Binance, the world’s biggest exchange, suffered a major hack on Thursday night. The details are still trickling out, but the short version is that a hacker was able to exploit a so-called bridge and help themselves to 2 million of Binance’s native BNB tokens. Those are worth around $560 million, though Binance is suggesting it may be able to claw much of it back.
kitco.com

Eurex Clearing says collateral cushion rises to record high

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The collateral against potential losses posted on derivatives trades at Eurex has risen to a record high of around 130 billion euros ($128 billion) in the face of highly volatile markets and stubborn inflation, Erik Mueller, CEO of Eurex Clearing, told Reuters on Thursday. This...
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Price Analysis Oct-07: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and MATIC

This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Polygon. With an increase of only 1.4% in the past seven days, Ethereum continues to maintain a flat price action, with market participants unable to swing the cryptocurrency beyond its current range. Since mid-September, ETH has only been moving sideways between the key support at $1,250 and the resistance at $1,400.
Axios

Celsius Network execs made withdrawals pre-bankruptcy

Celsius Network's financial statements show a history of executives making withdrawals in the weeks leading up to the crypto lender's decision to halt customer withdrawals and file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Why it matters: The crypto lender has time and again insisted that it operates with "the entire community...
Money

The Best Time of Year for Bitcoin Prices Just Began

Cryptocurrency investors have had a rocky 2022. But we're now entering a time of year that's usually good for crypto prices. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptos have moved in patterns similar to stocks this year. They've tumbled amid high inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes — a move intended to cool the economy but that also tends to bring down the price of financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto.
bitcoinist.com

Public Bitcoin Miners Plan To Grow Hashrate 50% By End Of 2022

Data shows the public Bitcoin mining companies have plans to expand their hashrate by around 50% by the end of the year,. Public Bitcoin Miners To Add 27 EH/s To Their Hashrate In Remaining Part Of 2022. As per a post from Arcane Research, the combined hashrate of these miners...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch

Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
kitco.com

Gold and silver need more than a short squeeze

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. However, heading into the weekend, momentum is starting to wane as gold ends the week testing support at...
