arkadelphian.com
Local dispensary sales 26 pounds of medical marijuana in September
CADDO VALLEY — Local medical marijuana sales totaled 26.12 pounds in September, roughly the same figure a month prior, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Statewide, medical marijuana patients spent $23.9 million in September at the 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,571 pounds. Natural Relief Dispensary in...
Fun Family Getaway in Arkansas – Stay in a Barn Loft & See Farm Animals
If you are looking for something a little different to do with the family especially if you have young children this is a great getaway. You can stay in a barn loft with beautiful tree-top views and visit with the animals just down the road near Hot Springs, Arkansas. What...
Don’t Stop Your Car on This Street in Hot Springs, Arkansas!
It's that time of year again when I like to remind you of some places near Texarkana where you can go for some eerie creepy fun. Gravity Hill as it is known in Hot Springs, Arkansas has become a favorite this time of year for folks wanting to get a little scare. More than likely you will need to ask someone how to get there because Google Maps can't locate Magnet Street or at least it didn't in 2018 when it was discovered. However, if you watch the video at the end of this story it will tell you how to get there.
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Oct. 9-15
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Oct....
Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for trafficking methamphetamine
Arkansas state officials said that a Hot Springs man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine in Garland County.
arkadelphian.com
Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County
Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
arkadelphian.com
arkadelphian.com
Charlotte Ann Furqueron
Charlotte Ann McCaskill Furqueron, age 95, of Arkadelphia, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Charlotte was born March 3, 1927 in the Manchester Community, one of ten children to Charles Neill and Willie Strong McCaskill. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Charlotte enjoyed painting, quilting and craftwork. She was an exceptional seamstress and furniture upholsterer. Charlotte took great pride in her work and it was reflected in her workmanship.
Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
KTLO
California man arrested in Hot Springs sentenced to over 7 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A California man was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine). The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S....
arkadelphian.com
Judith Ann Skaggs
Judith Ann “Judy” (Calley) Skaggs, age 82, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Malvern. She was born July 19, 1940, in Gurdon, the daughter of the late Rex and Opal Powell Calley. Judy was a 1958 graduate of Arkadelphia High School and attended Votech. She worked for Levi Strauss and W.P. Malone Inc. and All Care Pharmacy for more than 30 years. Judy enjoyed reading, shopping and spending time with her beloved pets and her family.
kttn.com
Single-vehicle crash on I-35 injures two from Arkansas
A single-vehicle I-35 accident early Monday evening seven miles north of Cameron injured two men from Hot Springs, Arkansas. Injuries were minor for the driver, 31-year-old Austin Constant; and his passenger, 50-year-old Brian Davis. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The pickup was northbound on Interstate...
arkadelphian.com
Bobby Joe Herron
Bobby Joe Herron, 87, of Curtis, Arkansas, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born February 8, 1935, in Curtis to Chester and Emma Taylor Herron. Bobby served his country proudly with The United State Air Force during The Vietnam Conflict. During this time, he earned the rank of Senior Master Sargent working as an engineer until his retirement.
Argument over stolen items leads to fatal shooting; Arkansas man arrested for First-Degree Murder
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:29 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Lisbon Road in Smackover, Ark. in reference to an accidental shooting. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered 34-year-old William Daniel Moore behind the residence with a gunshot wound […]
arkadelphian.com
Mary Ethel Henry
Mary Ethel Crayton Henry, 91, passed peacefully on October 6, 2022, surrounded by her four children. She was born on March 25, 1931, in Rosston, Arkansas. She was the daughter of Dave and Flora Jamison Crayton. While a teen, Mary met a handsome young man, Eugene Henry. After a short courtship, they married and to this union, four children were born.
kchi.com
Two Crashes Leave Three Injured
Crashes in Caldwell and Daviess Counties left three injured Monday. At about 9:30 am in Caldwell County, a two-vehicle crash on Missouri 116 left a Kingston woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 56-year-old Sandra M Cornelison of Kingston was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened when Cornelison was westbound and made a left turn just as another vehicle, driven by 60-year-old Steven D Sander of Cowgil, attempted to pass her and ran into the driver’s side. Sander was not injured.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in October
There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in October 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Nickolas Ellis. Nickolas Ellis, 29, is currently serving a six-year sentence at the Grimes Unit...
Teen dead, two others injured in Hot Springs shooting
Hot Springs police say a teen is dead and two others injured after a shooting Wednesday night on School Street.
Man facing murder charge for deadly Monday shooting at Bryant apartment complex
Police in Bryant are investigating after they said one man died at an apartment complex near Interstate 30 Monday.
