ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Keith Urban Shows How to Beat a Swipe-Up Culture During Massive Nashville Concert

There weren't many moments during Keith Urban's Friday night (Oct. 7) Speed of Now Tour stop in Nashville where the country hitmaker took one of his songs as recorded on his 11 studio albums and presented it to the crowd without interference. The twists and turns of a nearly 30-song set list helped his two-and-a-half hour show pass quickly. If you took a bathroom break or ducked out for a refreshment, you probably missed something you'd never seen before.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Blake Shelton
Quick Country 96.5

Remember Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Surprise Wedding?

Just months after getting engaged in a trailer at a country music festival, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill pulled off a surprise wedding at his aunt's house in Rayville, La. The bride and groom said "I do" on Oct. 6, 1996, under a locust tree in his aunt's backyard (as told to Regis & Kelly in 2011). Very few people knew it was going to happen. The ruse was that everyone was invited to a charity softball game.
RAYVILLE, LA
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy