Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline
Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here
Blake Shelton Is Retiring From ‘The Voice’ After Season 23
It's the end of an era for Blake Shelton and The Voice. After 22 seasons with the show, the winningest coach in the reality competition's history is stepping away from his swiveling red chair. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me...
Bridesmaid Makes Big Announcement During Best Friend’s Bachelorette Party: ‘Thunder Stealing’
TikTok users are accusing a bridesmaid of making her friend's bachelorette party all "about her." In a viral video viewed more than 9 million times, a bride-to-be's best friend announces she's pregnant while the group participates in a TikTok trend where they each reveal their "wedding weekend fit." Each woman...
Keith Urban Shows How to Beat a Swipe-Up Culture During Massive Nashville Concert
There weren't many moments during Keith Urban's Friday night (Oct. 7) Speed of Now Tour stop in Nashville where the country hitmaker took one of his songs as recorded on his 11 studio albums and presented it to the crowd without interference. The twists and turns of a nearly 30-song set list helped his two-and-a-half hour show pass quickly. If you took a bathroom break or ducked out for a refreshment, you probably missed something you'd never seen before.
Kenny Chesney Brings Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Hometown’ to L.A. For a Surprise Onstage Duet [Watch]
Fans at Kelsea Ballerini's Los Angeles, Calif. Heartfirst Tour stop on Thursday night (Oct. 6) got a big surprise when Kenny Chesney popped up onstage for a live rendition of the two singers' No. 1 hit duet, "Half of My Hometown." They weren't the only ones: While artists typically know...
Darius Rucker, Lyle Lovett Nab Guest Spots on ‘Big Sky’ Along With Season Regular Reba McEntire
ABC drama series Big Sky already features Reba McEntire playing recurring character Sunny Barnes for its third season, and the show just got even more country: Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett have signed on as guest stars. According to Deadline, Rucker and Lovett's characters — who will make their appearance...
Kelsea Ballerini Thought They Were Cheering, But Her Fly Was Down [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her Kansas City, Mo., Heartfirst Tour stop on Sunday night (Oct. 9), but the singer was already poking fun at the mishap in a reaction post on Instagram the next day. On Monday (Oct. 10), Ballerini revisited the "cringey" moment in a post...
Remember Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Surprise Wedding?
Just months after getting engaged in a trailer at a country music festival, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill pulled off a surprise wedding at his aunt's house in Rayville, La. The bride and groom said "I do" on Oct. 6, 1996, under a locust tree in his aunt's backyard (as told to Regis & Kelly in 2011). Very few people knew it was going to happen. The ruse was that everyone was invited to a charity softball game.
