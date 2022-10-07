Read full article on original website
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Binance Eyes Crypto License In Japan 4 Years After Exit
Crypto exchange giant Binance could resume operations in Japan for the first time since 2018. Changpeng’s Zhao company has eyes on a crypto license to legitimize such operations, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The news comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes to lead a crypto-inclusive regime. Binance has chased...
kitco.com
OECD reveals its new Crypto-asset Reporting Framework
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) was constructed in response to a G20 request that the OECD develop a...
DZ Bank will make it possible for its clients to secure digital assets
DZ Bank, Germany’s second-biggest commercial bank by resources, has declared that it is developing custody solutions for virtual assets. According to the commercial bank, the plan was inspired by massive customer needs as implementation rates attained frenetic stages. The bank revealed, via Holger Meffert, the leader of the safety...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
Portugal Proposes New Taxes on Crypto Transactions
Portugal wants to begin taxing digital currency gains on purchases held for less than a year, according to a proposal in the country’s 2023 budget. As Bloomberg reported Monday (Oct. 10), the proposal would tax gains on crypto holdings held for under a year at a rate of 28%, while continuing to exempt crypto assets held for more than 365 days.
ambcrypto.com
Coinbase secures its crypto license in Singapore, but…
The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, Coinbase, announced that Singapore’s central bank had approved it to provide payment services in the city-state. Individuals and institutions can now use services for digital payment tokens thanks to the in-principle approval the central bank granted to crypto firms last year. The firms are also subject to regulation by the central bank under the Payment Services Act.
kitco.com
BoE doubles size of bond buy-backs as emergency plan nears expiry
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sought to ease concerns about this week's expiry of its programme to calm turmoil in the government bond market, announcing on Monday new safety net measures including a doubling of the maximum size of its debt buy-backs. After finance minister Kwasi...
invezz.com
India on course with its CBDC project, releases first Digital Rupee concept note
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a 50-page concept note outlining its CBDC plans. The concept note explained the whats and whys of the Digital Rupee's development and what to expect. Notably, the RBI grouped CBDCs into token-based retail CBDCs and account-based wholesale CBDCs. The Reserve Bank of India...
NEWSBTC
TRON, Avalanche, and Big Eyes Coin – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Yield Massive Returns In The Ongoing Bear Market
The current reality within the cryptocurrency industry is one that no one could have foretold. The ongoing bear market has surpassed all expectations and continues to do so while severely straining the day-to-day activities within the industry. It is a situation that is forcing crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, to seek out suitable solutions to protect against the extreme market volatility present within the industry.
zycrypto.com
India To Test E-Rupee As Bitcoin and Ethereum Threaten Supremacy Of The Central Bank
India joins the bandwagon as it plans to roll out its Central Bank Digital Currency this year. The Reserve Bank of India released a 50-page paper on Friday about the prospects of a digital Rupee being an alternative to cryptocurrencies. With government-backed currencies launched to replace Bitcoin and Ethereum, analysts...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The White House Weighs Bitcoin Regulation And Plans To Implement A Central Bank Digital Currency
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Jason Brett and Dusty Daemon to explain how the White House is planning to regulate the cryptocurrency industry, how they view Bitcoin and Lightning, and the plan for a central bank digital currency.
SWIFT sets out blueprint for central bank digital currency network
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Financial messaging system SWIFT has laid out its blueprint for a global central bank digital currency (CBDC) network following an 8-month experiment on different technologies and currencies.
cryptoslate.com
Reserve bank of India outlines CBDC blueprint
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is finalizing plans to kickstart the pilot phase leading to the issuance of its central bank digital currency-“digital rupee”. The RBI released a concept paper on Oct. 7, which outlined its motivation, design choices, and technological considerations for the pilot phase of the CBDC project.
privatebankerinternational.com
Alpian rolls out digital private bank in Switzerland
Swiss financial technology firm Alpian has launched a new digital private banking platform to serve wealthy clients. Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has granted its approval to the new platform, which is said to the first digital private banking solution in the country. The platform is designed to operate...
cryptobriefing.com
Four Signs a Digital Dollar Is Coming (and Why You Should Care)
As authorities increasingly turn their attention to crypto regulation, several signs indicate that a U.S. CBDC may be on the horizon. Authorities have warmed up to the idea in the months since President Joe Biden's executive order directing dozens of government agencies to develop reports on crypto policy. While a...
kitco.com
Central Asia Metals increases copper production in 9M 2022, on track to achieve annual guidance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that Kounrad’s Q3 2022 copper production of 4,067 tonnes brings output for the first nine...
kitco.com
Dollar edges higher, yen slips toward level that prompted intervention
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged back toward September's multi-year highs on Tuesday as worries about rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions unsettled investors, while the yen hovered near the level that prompted last month's intervention. Strong U.S. labour market data and an expectation that Thursday's inflation...
kitco.com
Huobi Global founder sells his controlling stake to About Capital
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Once the transaction is complete, About Capital's buyout vehicle will control the majority stake in Huobi Global, according...
