Economy

EWN

Binance Eyes Crypto License In Japan 4 Years After Exit

Crypto exchange giant Binance could resume operations in Japan for the first time since 2018. Changpeng’s Zhao company has eyes on a crypto license to legitimize such operations, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The news comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes to lead a crypto-inclusive regime. Binance has chased...
kitco.com

OECD reveals its new Crypto-asset Reporting Framework

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) was constructed in response to a G20 request that the OECD develop a...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
PYMNTS

Portugal Proposes New Taxes on Crypto Transactions

Portugal wants to begin taxing digital currency gains on purchases held for less than a year, according to a proposal in the country’s 2023 budget. As Bloomberg reported Monday (Oct. 10), the proposal would tax gains on crypto holdings held for under a year at a rate of 28%, while continuing to exempt crypto assets held for more than 365 days.
ambcrypto.com

Coinbase secures its crypto license in Singapore, but…

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, Coinbase, announced that Singapore’s central bank had approved it to provide payment services in the city-state. Individuals and institutions can now use services for digital payment tokens thanks to the in-principle approval the central bank granted to crypto firms last year. The firms are also subject to regulation by the central bank under the Payment Services Act.
kitco.com

BoE doubles size of bond buy-backs as emergency plan nears expiry

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sought to ease concerns about this week's expiry of its programme to calm turmoil in the government bond market, announcing on Monday new safety net measures including a doubling of the maximum size of its debt buy-backs. After finance minister Kwasi...
invezz.com

India on course with its CBDC project, releases first Digital Rupee concept note

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a 50-page concept note outlining its CBDC plans. The concept note explained the whats and whys of the Digital Rupee's development and what to expect. Notably, the RBI grouped CBDCs into token-based retail CBDCs and account-based wholesale CBDCs. The Reserve Bank of India...
NEWSBTC

TRON, Avalanche, and Big Eyes Coin – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Yield Massive Returns In The Ongoing Bear Market

The current reality within the cryptocurrency industry is one that no one could have foretold. The ongoing bear market has surpassed all expectations and continues to do so while severely straining the day-to-day activities within the industry. It is a situation that is forcing crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, to seek out suitable solutions to protect against the extreme market volatility present within the industry.
zycrypto.com

India To Test E-Rupee As Bitcoin and Ethereum Threaten Supremacy Of The Central Bank

India joins the bandwagon as it plans to roll out its Central Bank Digital Currency this year. The Reserve Bank of India released a 50-page paper on Friday about the prospects of a digital Rupee being an alternative to cryptocurrencies. With government-backed currencies launched to replace Bitcoin and Ethereum, analysts...
cryptoslate.com

Reserve bank of India outlines CBDC blueprint

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is finalizing plans to kickstart the pilot phase leading to the issuance of its central bank digital currency-“digital rupee”. The RBI released a concept paper on Oct. 7, which outlined its motivation, design choices, and technological considerations for the pilot phase of the CBDC project.
privatebankerinternational.com

Alpian rolls out digital private bank in Switzerland

Swiss financial technology firm Alpian has launched a new digital private banking platform to serve wealthy clients. Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has granted its approval to the new platform, which is said to the first digital private banking solution in the country. The platform is designed to operate...
cryptobriefing.com

Four Signs a Digital Dollar Is Coming (and Why You Should Care)

As authorities increasingly turn their attention to crypto regulation, several signs indicate that a U.S. CBDC may be on the horizon. Authorities have warmed up to the idea in the months since President Joe Biden's executive order directing dozens of government agencies to develop reports on crypto policy. While a...
kitco.com

Dollar edges higher, yen slips toward level that prompted intervention

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged back toward September's multi-year highs on Tuesday as worries about rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions unsettled investors, while the yen hovered near the level that prompted last month's intervention. Strong U.S. labour market data and an expectation that Thursday's inflation...
kitco.com

Huobi Global founder sells his controlling stake to About Capital

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Once the transaction is complete, About Capital's buyout vehicle will control the majority stake in Huobi Global, according...
