Lubbock, TX

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 52 People Charged with Felonies (10/3-10/9)

It's a new week and we're starting it off right with scattered thunderstorms all across the South Plains. I love this weather more than anything because it means three things. Number one, that I can officially use my comforter from H&M England without judgment. Number two, that I can bring out my fluffy Mexican blanket that almost every Hispanic person has, usually with an animal or religious figure. Lastly, it means I can eat caldo de res or pozole in peace without judgment and without sweating up a storm.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Auction for Lubbock’s Joyland Is Canceled: What Does It Mean?

After the big announcement in September that Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock would go up for sale and not reopen, we now have a new development. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 50 years they would not be reopening the park in 2023. Everyone in Lubbock was shocked. Now, the auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been canceled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Watch Out for This Crazy Stuff In Your Kid’s Halloween Candy in Lubbock

Halloween is right around the corner, and there has been a ton of chatter online about checking your child's candy for razor blades and drugs and all that stuff. I don't really buy into those crazy rumors. It seems pretty tedious to go through a whole bag of mini Snickers just to shove a needle into each one. Who has time for that? And I know for a fact that drugs are expensive. Giving them away for free is pretty bad business practice.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Halloween on a Weeknight: When Are Kids Trick-or-Treating in Lubbock?

Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time to plan your trick-or-treating route and make the best of the spooky holiday. This year, Halloween falls on a weeknight, sparking debate about what day neighborhoods will be participating in the trick-or-treating tradition. While most people believe that you should only hand out candy on the holiday itself, others are fans of participating the week before so they don’t have their doorbell ringing late into the night on a weeknight.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Texas-Sized Skeletons That Change Daily Are Back at Wolfforth Home

It's my favorite time of the year again because the skeletons are back! Have you seen the changing scene of skeletons at this home in Wolfforth? (Photos are below.) The Barrett Family started this tradition as a fun way to let the neighborhood enjoy Halloween and it took off. Starting with only a couple of skeletons, they now own a 12-foot-one to show off their charm.
WOLFFORTH, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Brownfield Hit-and-Run Victim Passes Away in Lubbock

A Brownfield man that was airlifted to Lubbock after being injured in a hit-and-run crash has passed away. KAMC News reports that 67-year-old Jose Tapia was critically injured after being struck by an SUV while exiting his car. This happened back on Sunday, September 18th. He was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock and pronounced dead on Monday, October 3rd.
BROWNFIELD, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Learn Iconic Line Dances in Lubbock This Fall

As someone who loves dancing, there's no better time to hit the bars and show off those moves than in the fall. It's not so hot out that you're sweating the whole night away, and it isn't cold enough to need a jacket coming and going from the bars. It's the perfect environment.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
