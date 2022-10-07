Read full article on original website
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 52 People Charged with Felonies (10/3-10/9)
It's a new week and we're starting it off right with scattered thunderstorms all across the South Plains. I love this weather more than anything because it means three things. Number one, that I can officially use my comforter from H&M England without judgment. Number two, that I can bring out my fluffy Mexican blanket that almost every Hispanic person has, usually with an animal or religious figure. Lastly, it means I can eat caldo de res or pozole in peace without judgment and without sweating up a storm.
The City of Lubbock’s Food Truck Alley Happens Tuesday, October 11th
The City of Lubbock hosting its Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The event will take place in the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. The Food Truck Alley is an effort by the City of Lubbock...
Auction for Lubbock’s Joyland Is Canceled: What Does It Mean?
After the big announcement in September that Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock would go up for sale and not reopen, we now have a new development. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 50 years they would not be reopening the park in 2023. Everyone in Lubbock was shocked. Now, the auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been canceled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place.
Is Buffalo Springs Lake Increasing Fees Yet Again?
I have a friend on the inside, so to speak. She's a darling person and she lives at Buffalo Springs Lake. I heard from her that prices will soon go up for both the gate and camping. I reached out to Buffalo Springs Lake via Facebook messenger to confirm or...
Watch Out for This Crazy Stuff In Your Kid’s Halloween Candy in Lubbock
Halloween is right around the corner, and there has been a ton of chatter online about checking your child's candy for razor blades and drugs and all that stuff. I don't really buy into those crazy rumors. It seems pretty tedious to go through a whole bag of mini Snickers just to shove a needle into each one. Who has time for that? And I know for a fact that drugs are expensive. Giving them away for free is pretty bad business practice.
Halloween on a Weeknight: When Are Kids Trick-or-Treating in Lubbock?
Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time to plan your trick-or-treating route and make the best of the spooky holiday. This year, Halloween falls on a weeknight, sparking debate about what day neighborhoods will be participating in the trick-or-treating tradition. While most people believe that you should only hand out candy on the holiday itself, others are fans of participating the week before so they don’t have their doorbell ringing late into the night on a weeknight.
One of the Most Haunted Hotels In The World Is In Texas, And You Can Stay There On Halloween
There is a lot to love about San Antonio, Texas. It makes for a great weekend getaway or even a longer trip to experience the history and culture the city has to offer. The food, the Riverwalk, and of course the Alamo are all top of the list when one visits.
Hey, Nightshift: Here Are 10 Lubbock Restaurants That Serve Booze in the Morning
Working the night shift can be rough. Everyone is asleep while you're wide awake taking care of patients, cleaning office buildings, taking phone calls, or any number of other things. You deserve to have a cold one or a cocktail when your shift ends, too. It doesn't matter if it's 7 a.m.; you worked for it.
I Really Miss Hanging Out at Daybreak Coffee Roasters in Lubbock
When I was 16, the coolest job you could possibly get in Lubbock was as a barista at a coffee shop. I had, of course, zero experience. I applied all over town at various places until I finally came across Daybreak Coffee Roasters. The application was different from all of...
Is Lubbock’s Grinch Mobile Ready to Unveil a Cool New Design for the Holidays?
You just know it's the holiday season in Lubbock when sightings of the beloved Grinch Mobile start to happen. This year, Lubbock's Grinch is getting ready to unveil an updated look for 2022. This is going to be COOL!. (Oh, sorry...the GRINCH RIDE is the proper name, I assume. My...
Texas-Sized Skeletons That Change Daily Are Back at Wolfforth Home
It's my favorite time of the year again because the skeletons are back! Have you seen the changing scene of skeletons at this home in Wolfforth? (Photos are below.) The Barrett Family started this tradition as a fun way to let the neighborhood enjoy Halloween and it took off. Starting with only a couple of skeletons, they now own a 12-foot-one to show off their charm.
Brownfield Hit-and-Run Victim Passes Away in Lubbock
A Brownfield man that was airlifted to Lubbock after being injured in a hit-and-run crash has passed away. KAMC News reports that 67-year-old Jose Tapia was critically injured after being struck by an SUV while exiting his car. This happened back on Sunday, September 18th. He was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock and pronounced dead on Monday, October 3rd.
Learn Iconic Line Dances in Lubbock This Fall
As someone who loves dancing, there's no better time to hit the bars and show off those moves than in the fall. It's not so hot out that you're sweating the whole night away, and it isn't cold enough to need a jacket coming and going from the bars. It's the perfect environment.
One Dog and One Cat are Dead After a House Fire in Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue has confirmed that a dog and a cat have died following a house fire in Lubbock. KAMC News reports that the fire happened in the 2500 block of 36th Street on Thursday, October 6th. The fire started at around 12:30 p.m. A spokesperson with LFR reported that...
Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?
Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
Will We Be Seeing This Fall Photo Trend Reappear in Lubbock?
Not only is fall finally here, but it's officially spooky season. That means the weather is cooling off, the decorations are going up, and people are preparing their Halloween costumes. Alongside all of this fun, I'm a strong believer that fall is the best time to get out and have...
