ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products

For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still,...
SHOPPING
Yakima Herald Republic

Walmart Plus vs Amazon Prime: Which Is the Better Deal?

That’s why we’re willing to pay for fast and reliable delivery. For over a decade, Amazon Prime has dominated the online shopping space, but retail giant Walmart introduced a competing service — Walmart Plus — in 2020. With both offering similar online shopping experiences and free...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy